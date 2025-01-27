Dave Portnoy explodes over ‘rigged’ Chiefs v Bills game after losing $1 million bet

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy revealed the Kansas City Chiefs cost him $1 million after they beat the Buffalo Bills on Sunday (January 26).

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to a 32-29 victory over the Bills to claim the AFC Championship and a spot at the Super Bowl next month.

Writing on X before the game on Sunday, Portnoy explained why his focus would be on the Bills, not the Philadelphia Eagles versus the Washington Commanders.

“Here is a 3 team parlay for today. But I gotta be honest. My only focus is the Bills winning today cause I got a milly on them to win the Super Bowl,” his post read.

During the game’s fourth quarter, Portnoy shared a photo after the Bills missed a first down with the caption: “Insane. #nflrigged.”

The social media personality posted a follow-up video where he furiously ranted about the game’s referees needing to be “put in prison” while also insulting the Bills’ head coach, Sean McDermott, for an unsuccessful play he ran called a tush push. A tush push play is when one or more players push the quarterback by their butt (tush) into the offensive and defensive lines.

“Guts ripped out, I feel for all of Buffalo,” Portnoy said. “Let me tell you something: the refs should be in f***ing prison. Refs should be in prison, that fourth-down spot changed the whole game.”

He continued: “McDermott should be in prison, the Bills coach. That tush push that they run, that they kept running that doesn’t work... yeah the refs f***ed you, [but] do they not know what a tush push is? You put two f***ing huge guys in and you push! They don’t do that.”

Portnoy isn’t the first person to accuse the NFL referees of favoring the Chiefs. Last week, rapper Lil Wayne called them “the cheating azz Chiefs” on X.

during an episode of Jason and Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast, the tight end addressed the cheating allegations after rapper Lil Wayne pointed them out again.

Addressing the accusations on their New Heights podcast, Travis’s brother Jason Kelce said: “The whole world was talking about something else during the game, and I’m sure you saw some of this, but they were complaining about the refs again, Trav. Even Lil Wayne. Lil Wayne [wrote on social media], ‘I hate the cheating azz Chiefs. So an ass with two z’s.”

‘Guts ripped out, I feel for all of Buffalo,’ Portnoy said after Bills’ loss ( X/@stoolpresidente )

“Shout out to Tuchie man,” Travis replied.

Jason then pointed out an X post from Khalen Saunders, a defensive tackle for the New Orleans Saints, who admitted that while some of the referee calls may have been questionable, the Texans also left Travis “wide booty butt nekkid open for 4 quarters.”

“They did,” Travis confirmed during the podcast. “They left me butt-naked open.”

The older Kelce brother then asked Travis for his opinion on the two controversial calls, which he decided to “plead the fifth” to.

With the Chiefs’ win, they will be attending their third consecutive Super Bowl in the hopes of achieving their third consecutive win. This year the Chiefs will be playing against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, February 9.