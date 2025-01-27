Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brittany Mahomes didn’t hesitate to rub salt in the wounds of Buffalo Bills fans after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship game.

On Sunday (January 28) the wife of the Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, shared a post on her Instagram Story to celebrate the team making its way to its third consecutive Super Bowl after being the Bills 32 to 29.

“Thank you all for your concerns with 15 this season, see y’all in New Orleans,” she wrote against a black screen, referencing her husband’s football jersey number. She signed it off: “His wife.”

The mother of three then posted a photo from a tailgate in Buffalo when the Chiefs played them in November showing a Kermit the Frog toy hanging from what appears to be a noose. Patrick has sparked frequent comparisons to the Muppet character over the years for his voice. The doll had also been dressed in a Chiefs number 15 shirt.

“Do we remember this Buffalo? Absolutely disgusting,” Brittany wrote. “So as you go home tonight, I pray we become better people.”

When preparing for the Super Bowl in 2023, Patrick told reporters that he’s heard comments about his voice since he was a child.

“People make fun of my voice for my entire life. I’ve got news about it, it’s like the joke that keeps giving,” he said at the time.

“I’ve heard it all. I’ve heard of Kermit the Frog, I’ve heard the smoking cigarettes, whatever it is, but it’s unique, so maybe I’ll get a deal from that for having that unique voice.”

The Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 9. It is the fifth time in the last six years that the Chiefs have reached the Super Bowl, winning three of the last five.

open image in gallery The Chiefs’ quarterback’s wife shared her excitement for the upcoming Super Bowl on Instagram ( Getty Images )

Speaking after the AFC win on Sunday, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said of the rematch against the Eagles: “We know they’re gonna have a sour taste in their mouth from the last time we played them in the Super Bowl.

“That being said, we gotta go to work. We gotta go to work and make sure we’re ready to handle it.”

The Eagles and Chiefs previously played each other in the 2023 Super Bowl, which saw the Chiefs win 38 to 35. The game was given the nickname the “Kelce Bowl” because brothers Jason (center for the Eagles) and Travis faced off in the season finale for the first time.

This year’s big game will be held at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Superdome last held the event in 2013, when the Ravens beat the 49ers 34-31, and it has held seven Super Bowls overall, with the first dating back to 1978.

The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be available to watch on Fox. Kendrick Lamar will perform during the Halftime Show joined by R&B star SZA.