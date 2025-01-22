Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scarlett Johansson has opened up about her postpartum experience after seeing what Brittany Mahomes’s looked like.

On Tuesday (January 21), while the Black Widow actor was a guest co-host on Today with Jenna & Friends, she questioned how the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback’s wife showed up to her husband’s playoff game against the Houston Texans only six days after giving birth to the couple’s third child, Golden.

“How is she upright?” she questioned after seeing a photo of Mahomes at the game.

“She said her glam squad brought her back to life and made her feel human,” Jenna Bush Hager chimed in, referencing the mother of three’s Instagram Story from the day of the game.

“What were you doing [six days after giving birth]?” Hager asked Johansson. The actor shares 10-year-old daughter Rose with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac and three-year-old son Cosmo with her husband Colin Jost.

“Six days after I had a baby, somebody told me that beer would help bring in your milk or whatever it is,” Johannson said. “So I think I had a giant Guinness and a huge bowl of puffed Cheetos, and I was staring into the abyss, like, ‘What have I done?’”

Johannson (right) said she was shocked Mahomes (left) was ‘upright’ six days after giving birth ( Getty Images )

Hager then spoke about her own experience, explaining that because of “some hormone stuff acting up,” she was “crying in a ball” and “sort of taking it all out on one person.”

Johannson then told the show’s viewers that people should always check in on moms as she recalled getting tennis elbow from carrying her baby in the same position and being afraid to put them down.

“What does it sit on? Will it roll off?” she recalled questioning.

“You don’t know anything!” Hager chimed in.

The Avengers actor added that most new moms tend to feel OK upon leaving the hospital after giving birth, which drastically changes once they arrive home. “You go, ‘OK, yeah. I’m fine. I’m fine. I’m fine.’ And then you get home and it’s like, ‘I’m not fine,’” she said.

“But you know what?” Hager replied. “Brittany Mahomes was fine.”

Patrick Mahomes’s wife announced she had given birth in an Instagram post last week. The post showed a photo of the baby’s feet along with a sign with her name on it, Golden Raye Mahomes.

The quarterback previously revealed that he would be able to attend the birth because the Chiefs have a bye week before the next divisional round on January 18 and 19.

“No one happier to get back to KC than Patrick Mahomes,” NFL reporter Tracy Wolfson wrote in a January 6 post on X. “He told me his wife Brittany is due to give birth to their 3rd child on Sunday.”

Wolfson added that if Brittany didn’t deliver by Sunday, she was scheduled to be induced on Monday (January 13). However, Brittany did end up giving birth on Sunday.

The couple shared the exciting news of their third baby in a heartwarming Instagram Reel in July last year. The video featured the high school sweethearts, dressed in all-white ensembles, posing for a family photo shoot with their children, Sterling Skye, 3, and Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, 18 months.