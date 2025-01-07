Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brittany Mahomes is preparing to give birth to her third child just as her husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, gets a much-needed bye week.

Patrick, 29, shared with NFL reporter Tracy Wolfson that the timing of the team’s playoff schedule offered him “extra motivation” to secure a bye before the divisional round on January 18 and 19.

“No one happier to get back to KC than Patrick Mahomes,” Wolfson wrote in a Monday (January 6) post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “He told me his wife Brittany is due to give birth to their 3rd child on Sunday.”

Wolfson added that if Brittany, also 29, doesn’t deliver by Sunday, she is scheduled to be induced on Monday.

Patrick hinted at the baby’s expected arrival last month during his Netflix special, which coincided with the Chiefs’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day.

“Hopefully God works the right way, and we can have that baby maybe on the bye week somewhere, and then everything will work out perfectly,” he said.

The couple shared the exciting news of baby No. 3 in a heartwarming Instagram Reel in July 2024. The video featured the high school sweethearts, dressed in all-white ensembles, posing for a family photo shoot with their children, Sterling Skye, 3, and Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, 18 months.

Set to the tune of “Count on Me” by Bruno Mars, the clip captured candid moments of the family laughing, dancing, and holding sonograms. The proud parents captioned the video: “Round three, here we come.”

Later that month, they revealed at a gender reveal party that they were expecting another daughter.

Fans have speculated about the baby’s potential name, given the metallic theme of their children’s names, Sterling and Bronze, and their dogs, Silver and Steel. Many have predicted the newest addition might be named Goldie.

Patrick has made it clear that their third child will complete their family. “I’m done,” the quarterback declared last summer. “I said three, and I’m done.”

He also reflected on the joys of fatherhood, saying, “I always wanted to have kids young. … We still go out and enjoy our life and let our kids see these great things.”

Patrick and Brittany, who have been married since March 2022, began dating when he was a sophomore and she was a junior at Whitehouse High School in Texas. As they transitioned from high school to college, the couple made long-distance work as they continued to pour their dedication into their collegiate athletic careers.

After his Super Bowl ring ceremony in September 2020, the NFL player proposed to Brittany in front of a floral wall with a neon light that read “Will You Marry Me?”

“My heart is so full! I love this man so incredibly much and today was so so special!” the former pro soccer player wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time. “Couldn’t imagine this day being any more perfect.”