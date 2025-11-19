Cheese recalled over potential serious health risk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A cheese brand has recalled one of its products over a serious health risk.

Face Rock Creamery LLC issued a voluntary recall on its Vampire Slayer Garlic Cheddar, according to a recent report published by the United States Food and Drug Administration. The recall was issued after the FDA discovered Listeria monocytogenes in the area where the cheese was packaged.

There were only 16 affected units of cheese that were sold at the Face Rock flagship store located at 680 2nd St. SE, Bandon, Oregon. The product can be identified by the UPC code 8 512222 00547 8, according to the FDA’s report.

The six-ounce blocks of cheese were sold between November 10 at 3:30 p.m. PT and November 13 at 3:30 p.m. PT.

Although no illnesses have currently been reported, those who have purchased the affected cheese are urged to either destroy the product or return it to the store in exchange for a full refund.

open image in gallery There were only 16 units of affected cheese ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery The affected cheese was only sold at the Face Rock flagship store in Oregon ( FDA )

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Listeria is a “bacteria that can contaminate many foods,” with infections caused by eating food with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. Although symptoms can vary, a listeria infection can “cause invasive illness and intestinal illness.”

Short-term symptoms among healthy individuals with a Listeria infection can include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, and abdominal pain.

Listeria infection is the third leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the United States, killing roughly 260 people per year.

The cheese recall is the latest in a string of contaminated products affecting consumers. Earlier this month, Moonlight Companiesrecalled its yellow and white peaches grown in California and sold across the country, because Listeria was discovered in the packing facility.

Affected fruit was sold nationwide between September 16 and October 29, 2025. They were sold as both individual pieces of fruit and multi-packs. This recall “does not include packages or PLU stickers with the words ‘Washington’ and/or ‘Organic,’” the FDA’s report reads.

The peaches were available for sale at major retailers, including Kroger, Sprouts, Food Lion and Trader Joe's.

The full list of affected peaches and their lot numbers can be found here.

Prior to that, Nate's Fine Foods of Roseville, California company recalled nearly 245,000 pounds of various precooked pasta products, including linguine, fettuccine and penne, which caused a deadly listeria outbreak resulting in six deaths and 27 illnesses as of November 1.