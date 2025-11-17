Costco recalls two Caesar salad products

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Costco is recalling two popular prepackaged food items.

The retailer and its food supplier, Venture Foods, issued a recent notice to shoppers about a Caesar Salad and a Chicken Sandwich with Caesar Salad. The products are being recalled due to the “presence of plastic foreign material in the salad dressing of these items,” according to the notice.

The affected products have the Sell By Dates between October 17, 2025, and November 9, 20245. The Chicken Sandwich with Caesar Salad can be identified by Item Number 11444, while the Caesar Salad can be identified by Item Number 19927.

All customers with the food items are urged not to eat them and to instead return them to a local Costco for a full refund. Shoppers are also encouraged to contact Costco’s customer service if they have any concerns.

Costco has issued various warnings this year about popular food and drink products. Earlier this month, more than 940,000 bottles of the wholesale giant’s Kirkland brand Signature Prosecco Valdobbiadene were recalled over risks of the glass bottles shattering, potentially causing cuts to consumers.

Costco is urging customers to return the two caesar salad products ( Getty Images )

At least 10 customers reported the glass bottles shattering or breaking to the prosecco’s manufacturer, F&F Wines International Inc. At least one person was lacerated from the defective bottles, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a news release.

The universal product code of the drinks is 196633883742, and the Costco item number is 1879870. However, the company did not say what caused the hazard in the bottles

The same Prosecco product was just recalled from Costco in September, after the company learned that the bottles could shatter. At the time, the store told customers not to return the bottles to stores.

“Do not open it. Dispose of the bottle immediately … to avoid risk from shattered glass,” Costco wrote to shoppers.

Also in September, Costco recalled its Kirkland brand Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke because it was potentially contaminated with Listeria from green onions. The report affects 3,314.7 pounds of the product, which has the item number 17193, and a sell-by date of September 22.

Infections caused by Listeria monocytogenes can lead to serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and people with weakened immune systems.

“Although healthy persons may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, L. Monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women,” the FDA notes.