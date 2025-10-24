The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Costco recalls popular wagon due safety risk posed to children
The product went viral as a wagon for children earlier this year
Costco is pulling a popular wagon from stores over a serious safety concern.
The retailer shared a recall notice Thursday to customers who bought the Pack-N-Stroll Folding Unit Wagon, made by Olympia Tools International, Inc.
Costco noted that while the item isn’t marketed as a wagon for children, it may have been misused in this manner. An opening in the wagon could injure a child while they are in it, the company found, leading to the recall.
“This item does not meet federal safety standards for use with children because there is a risk of a child’s head becoming trapped between an opening between the wagon’s utility tray and the sidewall,” the notice reads. “In addition, the wagon does not contain a restraint system, posing a risk of falls to children.”
Costco customers are urged to stop using the wagon immediately and return it to the nearest store for a full refund.
Customers can also contact Olympia Tools International, Inc. for any concerns about the product.
The recall comes months after the wagon went viral as a “dupe” version of Veer All-Terrain Cruiser, a stroller designed for kids that retails for $700.
In a post in the Costco Reddit forum, one parent noted that the Pack-N-Stroll Folding Unit Wagon looked “awfully similar to the Veer cruiser, and it’s only $199.”
Many parents then confessed to testing the Costco product out as a stroller.
“10/10 it’s the veer with a different name and a fraction of the price. The kids love it. My only complaint is that the big wheels don’t swivel,” one wrote.
“It folds the same way, it functions the same way, and for $200 it is really, really a bang for your buck,” another reviewer said in a June TikTok video.
However, other people in the comments of the Reddit post acknowledged that the product isn’t intended for children, which Costco noted in the wagon’s description.
“No seatbelt and said not to be used with kids. I’m guessing it’s the same design, but they can price it cheaper for not having to lawyer up for injuries,” one person wrote.
Many other products have recently been recalled at Costco, but for much different reasons. Last month, the retailer issued a notice about its Dubai-Style Chocolate, made by Rolling Pin, since the packaging noted that the snack contained gluten when the label should have said it contained wheat.
Affected chocolates, filled with a pistachio spread and Kataifi pastry, were sold to Costco members between May 1, 2025, and August 29, 2025.
Also in September, Costco recalled its Kirkland brand Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke because it discovered the green onions used in the bowl may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a disease-causing bacteria.
