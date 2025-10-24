Costco recalls popular wagon due safety risk posed to children

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Costco is pulling a popular wagon from stores over a serious safety concern.

The retailer shared a recall notice Thursday to customers who bought the Pack-N-Stroll Folding Unit Wagon, made by Olympia Tools International, Inc.

Costco noted that while the item isn’t marketed as a wagon for children, it may have been misused in this manner. An opening in the wagon could injure a child while they are in it, the company found, leading to the recall.

“This item does not meet federal safety standards for use with children because there is a risk of a child’s head becoming trapped between an opening between the wagon’s utility tray and the sidewall,” the notice reads. “In addition, the wagon does not contain a restraint system, posing a risk of falls to children.”

Costco customers are urged to stop using the wagon immediately and return it to the nearest store for a full refund.

Pack-N-Stroll Folding Unit Wagon recalled after it was misused as stroller for children ( U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission )

Customers can also contact Olympia Tools International, Inc. for any concerns about the product.

The recall comes months after the wagon went viral as a “dupe” version of Veer All-Terrain Cruiser, a stroller designed for kids that retails for $700.

In a post in the Costco Reddit forum, one parent noted that the Pack-N-Stroll Folding Unit Wagon looked “awfully similar to the Veer cruiser, and it’s only $199.”

Many parents then confessed to testing the Costco product out as a stroller.

“10/10 it’s the veer with a different name and a fraction of the price. The kids love it. My only complaint is that the big wheels don’t swivel,” one wrote.

“It folds the same way, it functions the same way, and for $200 it is really, really a bang for your buck,” another reviewer said in a June TikTok video.

However, other people in the comments of the Reddit post acknowledged that the product isn’t intended for children, which Costco noted in the wagon’s description.

“No seatbelt and said not to be used with kids. I’m guessing it’s the same design, but they can price it cheaper for not having to lawyer up for injuries,” one person wrote.

Many other products have recently been recalled at Costco, but for much different reasons. Last month, the retailer issued a notice about its Dubai-Style Chocolate, made by Rolling Pin, since the packaging noted that the snack contained gluten when the label should have said it contained wheat.

Affected chocolates, filled with a pistachio spread and Kataifi pastry, were sold to Costco members between May 1, 2025, and August 29, 2025.

Also in September, Costco recalled its Kirkland brand Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke because it discovered the green onions used in the bowl may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a disease-causing bacteria.