Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two major high street chains have had to recall popular items of children’s clothing over a “risk of strangulation”.

Both Next and Matalan have issued notices for their Miss Summer clothing range, which they both sell, over decorative cords that are too long.

A product recall notice reads: “The product presents risks of strangulation and choking as they have decorative draw cords which exceed the maximum permissible length.

“While worn, the cord may become entangled and tighten across the child’s neck, leading to strangulation, entrapment or choking.”

open image in gallery Customers can return the products to Next for a full refund (Ian West/PA) ( PA Archive )

Next have asked their customers to stop children from wearing them, and to return the product for a full refund.

A statement said: “As the above items don't meet strict technical specifications, Miss has taken the precaution of recalling the items, and request that you return your impacted product to Next immediately for a full refund.

“If you have given this item as a gift, please ask the recipient to contact Next as soon as possible.We are sorry for any disappointment caused.”

Matalan have issued a similar recall of the clothing, which were sold in stores between 11 April and 2 June.

The notice states: “Owners of the product should cease use immediately and return to Miss for a full refund.

open image in gallery Images of the products sold by Matalan that have been recalled ( Office for Product Safety and Standards )

“To return the product, please create a returns label at the following website: https://www.royalmail.com/track-my-return#/details/4822 .”

The clothing has been removed from both websites, with error messages showing when a customer attempts to click on links for purchase.

They include printed boho summer dresses, a knitted top, shorts and headband set, and a printed path summer dress.

The Office for Product Safety and Standards said: “The product have been recalled from end users by Next and Matalan. Owners of the product should cease use immediately and return the product for a full refund.”