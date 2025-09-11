Costco recalls its Dubai-style chocolate due to allergy risk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Costco is recalling its popular Dubai-style chocolate due to an undeclared wheat allergen.

The popular retailer issued a notice Thursday about the Dubai-Style Chocolate, made by Rolling Pin, saying the packaging noted that the snack contained gluten when the label should have said it has wheat.

Affected chocolates, filled with a pistachio spread and Kataifi pastry, were sold to Costco members between May 1, 2025, and August 29, 2025.

“We assess the health risk to be minimal as gluten is listed on the allergen statement and gluten is found in wheat,” Rolling Pin said in a statement in Costco’s announcement. “In addition, Kunefa (which is known to contain wheat) is also listed in the ingredient statement.”

There haven’t been any illnesses due to the product reported to date.

Costco recalls its Dubai-style chocolate due to wheat allergy risk ( Getty Images )

Still, customers who have the recalled chocolate are urged to return it to Costco for a full refund.

Wheat is identified as one of the nine major food allergies in the U.S., along with milk, eggs, fish, Crustacean shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, soybeans, and sesame.

Allergic reactions to these nine foods vary but can involve “hives and lip swelling to severe, life-threatening symptoms, often called anaphylaxis, that may involve fatal respiratory problems and shock,” according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Many food products in the U.S. have been recalled due to allergy risks recently. Last month, Taylor Fresh Foods recalled its Balsamic Salad Kit 6/8.3oz 8.3oz because it may contain undeclared sesame and soy allergens.

According to the FDA, master packs — individual packets of dressing and toppings supplied by Latitude 36 Foods and included in Taylor Farms salad kits — incorrectly included Asian Sesame Ginger dressing rather than the intended Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.

In April, T.W. Garner Food Company recalled its Texas Pete Habanero Buffalo Sauce because it may have contained Sriracha Sauce, which includes sulfites — a known allergen not disclosed on the product label. Sulfites can trigger severe or potentially fatal allergic reactions in sensitive individuals.

Many foods have also been recalled lately due to contamination concerns. Earlier this week, the Middlefield Original Cheese Co-Op facility, based in Ohio, announced a recall of a variety of its cheeses because they may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a disease-causing bacteria.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Listeria is a “bacteria that can contaminate many foods,” with infections caused by eating food with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. Although symptoms can vary, a listeria infection can “cause invasive illness and intestinal illness.”