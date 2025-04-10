Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A popular hot sauce brand is recalling select products because they may contain an unlisted ingredient that could pose life-threatening risks to some consumers.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced last Thursday that T.W. Garner Food Company is recalling its Texas Pete Habanero Buffalo Sauce because it may contain Sriracha Sauce, which includes sulfites — a known allergen not disclosed on the product label. Sulfites can trigger severe or potentially fatal allergic reactions in sensitive individuals.

In addition, the company is recalling its Texas Pete Sweet CHAbanero Sauce due to an omission of Aged Peppers in the ingredients list.

The recall includes both the 12-ounce and the two-ounce bottles of the habanero buffalo sauce with “best-by” dates of November 7, 2025, and December 5, 2025.

For the Sweet CHAbanero Sauce, the two-ounce bottles with MFR codes BB 090427M and BB 082627M, as well as the 20 fluid-ounce and half-gallon containers, were recalled.

The hot sauce bottles were distributed between February 5 and March 26, according to the FDA’s report. They were shipped to distribution centers and other stores in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Virginia, and Vermont.

Texas Pete’s Habanero Buffalo Sauce and Sweet CHAbanero Sauce were recalled ( Texas Pete )

There have currently been no reported illnesses as a result of the labeling error. Customers who have purchased the recalled bottles of hot sauce are urged to either dispose of them or return them in exchange for a full refund.

The news comes just a few days after a popular brand of sausages was recalled due to a potential plastic contamination.

Johnsonville, LLC is recalling approximately 22,672 pounds of its cheddar bratwurst product, according to an announcement shared by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Saturday.

The recall was issued because the sausages may have been contaminated “with foreign material, specifically hard plastic.”

Each of the tray packages contains five pieces of “Johnsonville BRATS CHEDDAR Bratwurst” and the package code B9FOD. The recalled product has the establishment number “Est. 1647” on the front of the label. They were first produced on February 5, 2025.

The affected sausages were sent to various retailers in 10 states: Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The recall was initiated after Johnsonville, LLC received complaints from two different customers reporting hard plastic found in their bratwurst. At the time of writing, there have been no reports of injuries due to the consumption of the sausage.

FSIS is urging consumers not to eat these products and to throw them away immediately. Consumers can also return the recalled product to the store they bought it from.