Salad kits sold in 25 states recalled over allergy concerns
Salad kits have been recalled in 25 states by the manufacturer.
Taylor Fresh Foods is voluntarily recalling the Taylor Farms Honey Balsamic Salad Kit 6/8.3oz because it may contain undeclared sesame and soy allergens, following a request by parent company Latitude 36 Foods.
People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sesame and soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
According to the FDA, master packs — individual packets of dressing and toppings supplied by Latitude 36 Foods and included in Taylor Farms salad kits — incorrectly included Asian Sesame Ginger dressing rather than the intended Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.
This has led to the possibility of undeclared sesame and soy allergens in some Taylor Farms Honey Balsamic Salad Kits.
Affected kits had been sold in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Montana, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and West Virginia.
Such items have code dates starting with “TFRS” and “Best If Used By” date up to and including September 4, 2025.
The product code can be found in the upper right-hand corner of the packaging.
Consumers who have the recalled salad kit should discard it immediately and not consume it, the FDA warned.
So far there have been no illnesses reported to Taylor Farms in connection with the recalled product. This recall does not apply to any other Taylor Farms products or brands.
Refunds are available at the location of purchase.
