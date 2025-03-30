Urgent recall for popular crisps over allergy fears

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A food retailer has recalled a popular snack over fears undeclared milk and soya could cause a health risk to those with an allergy.

3D Trading urged customers not to eat Ruffles Sabor a Jamόn Crisps and to return them as quickly as possible.

Milk and soya ingredients are not listed in English on the product, according to UK food watchdog Food Standards Agency.

“3D Trading is recalling Ruffles Sabor a Jamón Crisps because they contain milk and soya which are not listed in English on the label. This means the product is a possible health risk,” the company said.

Symptoms of lactose intolerance include stomach pain, diarrhoea, constipation, and vomiting, according to the NHS.

open image in gallery In a separate case this week, Lidl recalled a popular pork scratching snack over salmonella contamination fears ( PA Archive )

In some cases, an allergic reaction to soy can cause anaphylaxis, causing your immune system to go into shock, experts say.

It comes after Lidl told shoppers not to eat Sol & Mar Chicharricos BBQ Pork Scratchings and to return the 99p snack over fears a salmonella contamination could cause “severe” diarrhoea and cramps.

Salmonella symptoms include vomiting, stomach pains, headaches and a high temperature and can last up to three days, according to the NHS.

“Lidl is recalling this product due to the potential presence of Salmonella, which may cause severe gastrointestinal symptoms,” the supermarket said.

There are more than 2,500 strains of salmonella bacteria. These live in the gut of domestic and wild animals including chicken, cattle, pigs, hedgehogs, snakes and lizards, the NHS added.

Foods such as eggs, chicken, pork and dairy produce can carry salmonellas, with fruit and vegetables sometimes contaminated if they come into contact with livestock or dirty water.

Earlier this week, Tesco recalled a Katsu curry meal kit and a sweet and sour meal kit after the range didn’t flag that the products contain soya, which some people may be allergic to.

The recall affected Katsu curry kits with the best-before date up to and including 12 December 2025 and the sweet and sour meal kit with the best-before date up to and including 19 May 2025.

Officials at the Food Standards Agency (FSA), which published the alert, said the products sold in 250g packs were a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to soya.

Supermarket customers were told not to eat the products and instead return them to any Tesco store for a full refund.