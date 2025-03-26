Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A major supermarket is recalling some “free from” meal kits after it failed to mention on the label that the products contain an allergen.

Tesco has issued a recall for the Katsu curry meal kit and sweet and sour meal kit after the range didn’t flag that the products contain soya, which some people may be allergic to.

The recall affects Katsu curry kits with the best-before date up to and including 12 December 2025 and the sweet and sour meal kit with the best-before date up to and including 19 May 2025. No other products are affected by the recall.

Officials at the Food Standards Agency (FSA), which published the alert, said the products sold in 250g packs are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to soya.

Customers have been told not to eat the products and instead return them to any Tesco store for a full refund.

Katsu curry kits and sweet and sour meal kits are affected by the recall ( FSA )

A point-of-sale notice has also been issued to its customers. These notices explain why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

Soya is a food ingredient made from soy beans and is used to make soy sauce and tofu.

Those with an allergy to soya can suffer an immediate reaction or a delayed reaction, according to Anaphylaxis UK.

Symptoms of an immediate reaction include a rash, tingling or itching in the mouth, and swelling of the lips, eyes or face. It can also cause stomach pain and vomiting.

Those who suffer from a delayed allergic reaction may experience stomach pain, diarrhoea and vomiting.

It comes after a breakfast cereal was recalled from supermarket shelves due to fears of an insect infestation.

Rude Health Foods issued an urgent recall via the FSA, urging customers to return the brand’s Chocolate Crunch Granola.

The company said the recall affects the 400g box of granola with a best-before date of 24 October 2025.