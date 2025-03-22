Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aldi has issued a voluntary recall on 5,000 cheese pouches for possible metal contamination.

The impacted products include 400 cases of Happy Farm’s Colby Jack Deli Sliced Cheese filled with 12 plastic pouches of blended Colby and Monterey cheese slices each.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, this product may contain stainless steel fragments, and exposure to such contaminants could cause temporary health risks. It’s unclear how the potential metal products got in the cheese.

The cases were sold across Ohio, Connecticut, Michigan and Pennsylvania with expiration dates of July 13 and July 14, 2025, and a bar code of 4061463330840.

At this time, the status of the recall is “ongoing.”

Aldi issued a voluntary recall on cases of Happy Farm’s Colby Jack Deli Sliced Cheese with expiration dates of July 13 and July 14, 2025, due to potential stainless steel fragments ( Getty Images )

Aldi’s recall comes after Nestlé U.S. issued its voluntary recall on a limited supply of Stouffer’s and Lean Cuisine meals due to the potential presence of “wood-like material.”

The food conglomerate previously said the recalled products had been distributed “at major retailers” between September 2024 and March 2025. The recalled meals include: Lean Cuisine Butternut Squash Ravioli, Lean Cuisine Spinach Artichoke Ravioli, Lean Cuisine Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry, and Stouffer’s Party Size Chicken Lasagna.

All meals were made between August 2024 and March 2025.

Any meals that do not have the following batch numbers listed under the announcement are not included in the recall. You can find the affected batch numbers here.

Nestlé said the company launched an investigation after consumers contacted them to report multiple issues — one involving a potential choking incident.

According to the food giant, customers should dispose of or return the potentially contaminated food products to receive a full refund.

“We are actively investigating the source of the wood-like material. We are confident that this is an isolated issue, and we have taken action to address it,” the company said.

“We are working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture on this recall and will cooperate with them fully,” the statement continued. “The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers.”

In January, a recall on packages of smoked salmon sold at Costco was updated to the highest risk level by the FDA, meaning there was a reasonable probability that use or exposure to the fish would “cause serious adverse health consequences or death.”

Acme Smoked Fish Corporation first issued a recall for 111 cases of Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon in October 2024 due to contamination with the disease-causing bacteria Listeria monocytogenes.

There were no reported illnesses when the recall was initially issued.

The FDA upgraded the risk level after the product was no longer sold in stores because some consumers still had the product in their freezers, according to ConsumerAffairs.