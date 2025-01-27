Costco’s smoked salmon recall is now classified as possibly deadly

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A recall of packages of smoked salmon sold at Costco has just received a concerning update from regulators.

The October 2024 recall has been raised to the highest risk level assigned by the Food and Drug Administration, meaning that there’s a reasonable probability that use or exposure to the fish will “cause serious adverse health consequences or death.”

The Acme Smoked Fish Corporation issued a recall for 111 cases of Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon due to contamination with the disease-causing bacteria Listeria monocytogenes.

open image in gallery The recalled Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon is seen in this image. The product’s recall has has been raised to the highest risk level assigned by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ( FDA )

A request for comment from the corporation was not immediately returned.

While the product is no longer being sold, the FDA upgraded the risk level because some consumers may still have the product in their freezers, ConsumerAffairs reported.

There were no reported illnesses linked to the recall in October, which was issued out of an abundance of caution.

When people eating food contaminated with the bacteria, they may develop a disease called listeriosis. Listeriosis is the third leading cause of death from foodborne illness, with around 260 deaths each year.

Listeriosis may lead to mild symptoms like fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea for up to three days. But, more severe illness may include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions.

open image in gallery The back packaging of the recalled Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon is seen in this image. There were no reported illnesses linked to the recall in October ( FDA )

Adults over the age of 65, people with weakened immune systems, and people who are pregnant are most at risk from infection. Listeriosis during pregnancy can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, or life-threatening infection of the newborn.

The product was distributed across Costco Warehouse stores and the Southeast Costco Distribution Center in Florida between October 9 and October 13. The affected packages were limited to Lot number 8512801270.

“Immediate corrective steps to ensure that this issue does not happen again have been taken. Food safety remains a top priority for us and we are committed to maintaining the highest levels of quality,” Acme Smoked Fish Corporation said in a release at the time.