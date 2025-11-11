Costco recalls nearly 1 million bottles of prosecco

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Costco is recalling nearly a million bottles of prosecco over a “laceration hazard.”

More than 940,000 bottles of the wholesale giant’s Kirkland brand Signature Prosecco Valdobbiadene were recalled November 6 over risks of the glass bottles shattering, causing cuts to consumers.

At least 10 customers reported the glass bottles shattering or breaking to the prosecco’s manufacturer, F&F Wines International Inc. At least one person has been lacerated from the defective bottles, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a news release.

The bubbly beverage, which retails for about $8, was sold in green bottles with purple foil and a purple label.

Anyone who bought the prosecco should not try to open it and instead should put it in paper towels or a plastic bag before throwing it away, the CPSC said.

open image in gallery Costco is recalling its Kirkland signature prosecco over laceration hazards ( Consumer Product Safety Commission )

open image in gallery Nearly a million bottles of prosecco sold at Costco are being recalled in 12 states ( Getty Images )

The 941,400 bottles were sold between April and August 2025 in the following states:

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kentucky

Michigan

Minnesota

Montana

North Dakota

Nebraska

Ohio

South Dakota

Wisconsin

According to the CPSC, the universal product code of the drinks is 196633883742. The Costco item number is 1879870.

The company did not say what caused the hazard in the bottles. The prosecco is made in Italy and imported by Miami-based F&F Fine Wines International, which does business as Ethica Wines. Customers are urged to contact Ethica Wines for a full refund.

Neither Ethica Wines nor Costco immediately returned The Independent’s request for comment.

The same product was just recalled from Costco in September. At the time, the store told customers not to return the bottles to stores.

“Do not open it. Dispose of the bottle immediately … to avoid risk from shattered glass,” Costco wrote to shoppers.

At the time, Costco said that the unopened bottles could shatter even before they were touched or opened. However, the store did not disclose whether there were any injuries caused by the recall.

The prosecco warning comes after Costco recalled its Kirkland brand Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke over contamination concerns in September. The ready-to-eat item was potentially contaminated with Listeria from green onions. The affected products were sold in 32 states with a sell-by date of September 22.

Customers were advised to return the item to Costco for a full refund.