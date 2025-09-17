Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Costco is recalling its signature Kirkland brand prosecco after learning that the bottles could shatter, posing a dangerous risk to customers.

The retailer sent a notice to all members who purchased bottles of Kirkland Signature Prosecco Valdobbiadene because the unopened bottles could shatter, even when not being handled or in use.

Affected bottles were sold between April 25 and August 26 in 12 states: Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

In a departure from typical recall protocol due to the danger risk posed by the bottles, Costco has asked customers not to return the item.

“Do not open it. Dispose of the bottle immediately … to avoid risk from shattered glass,” Costco wrote to shoppers.

The unopened bottles of prosecco could shatter, even when not being handled ( Kirkland )

Customers were further advised to dispose of the bottles by wrapping them in paper towels and then placing them in plastic bags before putting the bottles in the garbage to avoid any injuries if the glass shatters.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused,” Costco said.

The recall only affects item number 1879870. It’s not clear how many cases of prosecco were affected.

Members will receive a full refund upon bringing in their copy of the mailed notice.

Customers with further questions can contact Ethica Wines using the email address: customercare@ethicawines.com or use its customer care phone number at (786) 810-7132.

The prosecco issue comes less than one week after Costco issued a recall notice Thursday for its Dubai-Style Chocolate, made by Rolling Pin, saying the packaging noted that the snack contained gluten when the label should have said it contained wheat.

Affected chocolates, filled with a pistachio spread and Kataifi pastry, were sold to Costco members between May 1, 2025, and August 29, 2025.

“We assess the health risk to be minimal as gluten is listed on the allergen statement and gluten is found in wheat,” Rolling Pin said in a statement in Costco’s announcement. “In addition, Kunefa (which is known to contain wheat) is also listed in the ingredient statement.”

There haven’t been any illnesses due to the product reported to date.

Still, customers who have the recalled chocolate are urged to return it to Costco for a full refund.