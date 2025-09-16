Over 110,000 Paris Hilton mini-fridges recalled after dozens catch on fire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of Paris Hilton Mini Beauty Fridges have been recalled due to a fire and burn hazard.

Epoca International, the manufacturer, announced the recall of about 110,000 mini refrigerators Thursday in a press release. The recall applies to 4-liter and 10-liter mini-fridges made to store cosmetic products.

The recall is due to a “potential safety hazard with respect to an electric switch used in the product, which can short-circuit, causing it to overheat,” as noted in the press release.

While there have not been any reported injuries, there have been 27 instances of the mini-fridge overheating and catching on fire. There have also been reports of damage to the mini-fridges and surrounding surfaces.

The recalled appliances were sold at Walmart, Ross, and various online sites, including Amazon, from November 2022 through July 2025. The bottom corner of each mini-fridge features Hilton’s initials, “PH.”

There were 27 reports of the Paris Hilton Mini Beauty Fridges overheating and catching on fire ( Getty Images / U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission )

The 10-liter mini-fridges, sold for approximately $60, were white or pink, while the 4-liter ones, sold for approximately $30, were aqua, hot pink, pink, or white.

Affected products, which were all manufactured before August 2024, can be identified by their model numbers and the beginning of their serial numbers. Those numbers and descriptions of each recalled mini-fridge can be found here.

Consumers are urged to stop using the recalled mini-fridges immediately. They can also fill out an online form and submit it to Epoca International to receive a full refund via electronic check.

The Independent has contacted Epoca International and a representative for Hilton for comment.

Hilton’s mini-fridge recall is the latest to affect consumers this summer. In July, more than 600,000 Frigidaire mini-fridges were recalled due to a fire hazard that resulted in injuries.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a notice that there were at least 26 reports of the mini-fridges “smoking, sparking, burning, melting, overheating, and catching fire.” Two people reported smoke inhalation, and property damages totaled more than $700,000.

In February, 500,000 electric range stoves from LG were recalled after the product was involved in over a dozen fires. The recall came after the company received “at least 86 reports of unintentional activation of the front-mounted knobs.”

The ranges have been involved in at least 28 fires, five of which caused extensive property damage totaling over $340,000. Three of these fires killed pets, while eight caused minor injuries.