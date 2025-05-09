Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paris Hilton has launched a brand new skincare line, Parivíe, partly in hopes of inspiring her two kids, the way her mom did for her.

Designed in metallic pink packaging reminiscent of the reality star’s fashion, Parivíe includes six products priced between $38 and $125. The first drop, which has completely sold out, is a three-piece kit with Hilton’s That’s Radiant purifying cleanser, That’s Tight plumping vitality serum, and That’s Quenched barrier support crème.

Hilton, 44, co-founded the brand with Alexandra Marsh and made her media company, 11:11 Media, a partner of Parivíe.

The launch of Parivíe put the number of businesses created and owned by the DJ in the 20s. From jewelry to fragrances, Hilton has sold a range of products under several brand names over the years.

However, speaking to People magazine, she said her latest is the most special by far, for a few reasons, including her two children.

“This is something that I've built from the ground up,” she told the outlet, calling Parivíe her “baby.”

“This is the first time where I have ownership,” Hilton continued.

“I really wanted it to reflect me in every way, and basically take all of my knowledge from so many years being a skincare lover, traveling all around the world, going to the best spas, meeting the most incredible facialists and estheticians. I've learned so much and I took all of that knowledge and created Parivíe with my team,” she explained.

Hilton also plans on teaching her young children — Phoenix Barron Reum, 2, and year-old London Marilyn Reum — everything she learned from consulting with top skincare specialists.

Paris Hilton says she plans on teaching her two children everything she knows about skincare after launching her own brand, Parivíe ( Getty )

She said she learned everything about beauty from her mom, Kathy Hilton.

“I'm so grateful that I listened to my mom, because most of my friends were just never using any skincare,” she told People. “They were just laying out in the sun getting fried, and I was always the one with a giant hat and sunglasses being like, 'I'm not going in the sun.’”

As for how she is already on passing along her skincare knowledge to both Phoenix and London, Hilton said she has set up a Sliving Spa by Parivíe in the basement of her house for them to play in.

She described the spa as having the “most high-tech medical-grade equipment, all the machines, hyperbaric chamber, the cryo chamber, red-light beds, all of the most high-tech devices.”

“It's just fun just to go in there with [the kids]. We'll even play in the hyperbaric [chamber]. It looks like a spaceship,” Hilton noted.

The socialite shares her kids with her husband of four years, Carter Reum. They welcomed both Phoenix and London via surrogate.

Hilton and Reum surprised the world when they announced the arrival of their daughter, London, in late 2023. They waited until after London was born to reveal they were expanding their family, just as they waited until their son Phoenix was born to announce his arrival on Instagram, too.