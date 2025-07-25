Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
More than 600,000 Frigidaire mini fridges recalled after fire hazard causes injuries and $700K in property damages

There have been at least 26 reports of the minifridges ‘smoking, sparking, burning, melting, overheating and catching fire,’ according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission

Rachel Dobkin
in New York
Friday 25 July 2025 17:04 EDT
Comments
More than 600,000 Frigidaire mini fridges have been recalled due to a fire hazard that has caused injuries and resulted in over $700,000 in property damage.

The mini fridges were recalled Thursday. The fridge’s internal electrical components can short circuit, the Consumer Product Safety Commission says, causing the surrounding plastic housing to catch fire.

The commission said in a recent notice there have been at least 26 reports of the mini fridges “smoking, sparking, burning, melting, overheating and catching fire.”

Two people reported smoke inhalation and property damages totaled more than $700,000.

More than 600,000 Frigidaire mini fridges have been recalled over a potential fire hazard that caused injuries and more than $700,000 in property damages
More than 600,000 Frigidaire mini fridges have been recalled over a potential fire hazard that caused injuries and more than $700,000 in property damages (Curtis International, Ltd./Consumer Product Safety Commission)
The recalled fridges were sold at stores such as Walmart and online from Walmart’s website and Amazon from January 2020 to December 2023.

The following model numbers are included in the recall: EFMIS129, EFMIS137, EFMIS149 and EFMIS175.

The recall notice said consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mini fridges and dispose of them “in accordance with local and state regulations.”

Affected consumers can receive a refund for the recalled mini fridges which sold for between $36 and $40.

The Independent has reached out to Curtis International Ltd., the importer of the recalled mini fridges, for comment.

The recalled fridges were sold at stores such as Walmart and online on Walmart's website and Amazon from January 2020 to December 2023
The recalled fridges were sold at stores such as Walmart and online on Walmart’s website and Amazon from January 2020 to December 2023 (Curtis International, Ltd./Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The mini fridges were part of a flurry of recalls the commission issued on Thursday.

HydroTech 5/8-inch Expandable Burst-Proof Hoses were recalled after at least 29 injuries from the hose bursting were reported.

Pura 4 Smart Home Fragrance Diffusers with detachable covers were also recalled due to an ingestion hazard for kids, and a rechargeable electric bug zapper racket was recalled due to a shock hazard.

There were also recalls issued for electric scooters and bikes. One of these notices, for FENGQS F7 Pro E-bikes, warned the product’s lithium-ion battery can overheat and catch fire, posing a risk of serious injury or death.

