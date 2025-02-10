Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

LG has recalled 500,000 electric range stoves after the product was involved in at least 28 house fires — and in return, the company is now sending impacted customers free warning stickers.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of LG Slide-In and Freestanding Electric Ranges this week after receiving “at least 86 reports of unintentional activation of the front-mounted knobs.”

The ranges have been involved in at least 28 fires, five of which caused extensive property damage totaling over $340,000, the commission said. Three of these fires killed pets, while eight caused minor injuries.

Now, customers who bought a recalled product can enter their model and serial numbers on the LG website. In return, they’ll receive a free sticker reminding them of the pre-existing safety features.

open image in gallery LG will send free safety stickers to customers who fill out a form on their website ( AFP via Getty Images )

John Taylor, senior vice president at LG Electronics, told The Independent customers are getting stickers — rather than refunds, repairs or replacements — because the products already have a safety feature built-in.

“LG is reminding consumers about our unique safety function called ‘Lock Out’ or ‘Control Lock’ available on LG electric ranges with front-mounted knobs since 2015,” Taylor said.

The sticker will serve as a “more prominent label” to remind users to use “the exclusive Control Lock/Lock Out function” that prevents the range from being turned on accidentally, Taylor added.

The commission warned users should keep kids and pets away from the knobs, and that they should always check the range knobs are off before going to sleep or leaving the house.

The ranges were sold from 2015 to January 2025 at Best Buy, Costco, Home Depot, Lowe’s, LG.com and “other appliance stores nationwide,” the commission said.

For ten of the 11 models included on the recall, only units built through 2023 are impacted, Taylor said. Meanwhile, all units of the eleventh model — LDE4413 — are included in the recall.