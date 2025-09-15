Major mac and cheese brand issues recall after eight reported incidents

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mac and cheese lovers should be on the lookout for a new pasta recall, after eight reports of allergic reactions.

Gooder Foods, Inc. is recalling two of its Goodles pasta, a boxed mac and cheese that's packed with nutrients like fiber, protein, and prebiotics to support gut health. The products are being recalled because they may contain ingredients that were not listed on the label, posing an allergy risk.

The recall includes five lots of Vegan Is Believin’, a plant-based white cheddar mac and cheese, which may actually contain milk, an ingredient that’s not on the box. In addition, three lots of Here Comes Truffle, a creamy black truffle cheddar pasta, may contain cashew, which is not listed on the box.

Customers who have an allergy to milk or cashews “run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction” if they consume these products, as noted in a press release shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recall came after Gooder Foods, Inc received feedback from customers, which included “six reported allergic reactions in connection with Here Comes Truffle and two reported allergic reactions in connection with Vegan is Believin.”

Eight people reported having allergic reactions due to undeclared ingredients in the recalled pasta ( Getty Images )

The affected lots of Goodles pasta were produced between April 7 and April 15, 2025. They were distributed nationally to operators and online between April 29 and August 5, 2025.

Vegan Is Believin’can be identified by the UPC 850031990074 and was sold in a 5.25 oz package. Here Comes Truffle was sold in a 6-oz package and has the UPC 850031990159.

Products should also be identified by specific lot codes and Best Buy Dates, which you can find here.

Consumers who have the recalled products should either get rid of them or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

Milk is identified as one of the nine major food allergies in the U.S., along with wheat, eggs, fish, Crustacean shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, soybeans, and sesame.

Allergic reactions to these nine foods vary but can involve “hives and lip swelling to severe, life-threatening symptoms, often called anaphylaxis, that may involve fatal respiratory problems and shock,” according to the FDA.

Food recalls due to undeclared allergens continue to make headlines. This week, Costco recalled its Dubai-Style Chocolate, made by Rolling Pin, due to a labeling error with the packaging saying the snack had gluten. Instead, the label should have said the chocolates had wheat in them. So, the undeclared wheat could lead to a minor or severe allergic reaction for customers allergic to this ingredient.

Last month, Taylor Fresh Foods recalled its Balsamic Salad Kit 6/8.3oz 8.3oz because it may contain undeclared sesame and soy allergens.

According to the FDA, master packs — individual packets of dressing and toppings supplied by Latitude 36 Foods and included in Taylor Farms salad kits — incorrectly included Asian Sesame Ginger dressing rather than the intended Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.