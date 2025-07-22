Brooklyn Beckham concerns fans with ‘disgusting’ cooking decision

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brooklyn Beckham has caused disgust among his fans after he appeared to make a tomato pasta dish using water directly from the sea.

The 26-year-old was cooking the meal on a luxury yacht for a video promoting his Cloud 23 hot sauce brand. At the start of the clip, Beckham used a large pot to scoop up water from behind the back of the yacht.

Beckham then brought the pot back on to the yacht, using it to boil a pack of spaghetti. The aspiring chef and wine influencer chopped up a bunch of tomatoes and added them to an oiled pan, which he then lathered in his signature hot sauce. While the meal itself looked perfectly edible, the fact that he used sea water to cook the pasta caused consternation among many of his followers.

One person commented: “Don't use sea water! There is a lot of bacteria!!!”

open image in gallery Brooklyn Beckham cooks a tomato pasta dish using sea water ( Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram )

“That’s disgusting using that water,” another remarked, while a third told him to “rethink the water [aspect]” of his dish.

However, others were more positive about Beckham’s creation. “Nice one, Brooks” one fan said, with another remarking: “Mmmmm. Looks good.”

Research has shown that just a single drop of seawater can contain around 1 million bacteria. Around 10,000 of these are called vibrios and have been found responsible for 95 per cent of seafood-related deaths.

Something that might have helped Beckham is a recently invented desalination device, which can turn seawater into drinking water. The technology, which has been developed by researchers at MIT, essentially zaps the water with electricity in order to remove salt molecules, bacteria and viruses.

open image in gallery Brooklyn Beckham once made a French omelette using £350 ingredient ( Brooklyn Beckham )

The eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham has repeatedly come under fire for his skills in the kitchen. One incident saw him controversially apply a blowtorch grilled cheese technique to a fried chicken recipe.

Beckham, though, has said that he remains unfazed by the “hate”, as he explained to Insider in October 2023 that he simply ignores the criticism.

“To be honest, I’m used to the hate,” he said. “It doesn’t really bother me. Cooking makes me happy. I have more important things to worry about than people saying a little bit of rubbish about me.”

Beckham first began to face criticism in December 2021 after launching the Facebook series Cookin’ With Brooklyn, which saw him attempt to make various recipes alongside top chefs.

Since then, Beckham has continued to post his cooking videos on Instagram, but many of his followers have taken issue with his kitchen skills – such as using $25 worth of avocado oil, and one Sunday roast that was deemed “too raw”.

open image in gallery Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham ( Getty )

His latest dish arrives amid rumours of discord within the Beckham family.

Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, seemingly skipped his father’s 50th birthday celebrations in London earlier this month, while the party was attended by other family members, including brother Romeo and his younger siblings Cruz, 20, and Harper, 13.

The couple also missed a black-tie affair thrown for David at Cipriani Downtown Miami in March, and Victoria’s Paris Fashion Week show in April.