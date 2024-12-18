Brooklyn Beckham shocks the internet as he rebrands himself as a wine influencer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Brooklyn Beckham appears to be venturing down yet another surprising career path.

The eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham, 25, is known for his adventurous approach to finding a vocation and previously caused a social media storm with his attempts at cooking and photography.

Beckham has now expressed his passion for vintage wines in a video with Sotheby’s, causing the internet to question whether he is about to launch a new career as a sommelier.

Speaking to Sotheby’s sommelier Lukas Dempsey, the 25-year-old said: “The more I collect wine, I only like to buy from [the] 2000s and above now.”

Beckham, who previously claimed his favourite bottle is a Petrus 1979 Pomerol that costs upwards of £2,500, continued: “I think old wine — you don’t know what you’re going to get.

“I mean, I do have some old bottles,” he backtracked. “One of my favourite years was actually the last time England won the World Cup in 1966 — Mouton [a vintage Bordeaux]. I love that year.”

Fans were quick to marvel at Beckham’s ever-evolving CV. “Brooklyn Beckham might be the funniest nepo baby every six months he got a new hobby,” one person wrote on X/Twitter.

“Can’t wait til he becomes an astronaut,” another person added in the Instagram comments beneath Sotheby’s video.

“Never before has one man made so much noise whilst knowing so little about so many things,” a second viewer claimed.

“Photographer. Chef. Sommelier. There is no end (or beginning) to this man’s talents, besides his surname,” another X/Twitter user added.

“Hopefully, Brooklyn Beckham has recommended a wine that pairs nicely with his English breakfast sandwich? We can only hope.”

Beckham, launched his own Facebook Watch series, Cookin’ With Brooklyn, in December 2021.The show received a mixed response from viewers, some of whom criticised Beckham’s culinary skills after he revealed he has not received any formal training and “just loves to cook”.

open image in gallery Brooklyn Beckham cooking truffle pasta ( @brooklynpeltzbeckham / Instagram )

In 2022, Beckham then announced he was venturing into the drinks market with his alcoholic drink brand, Wesake: “Joining Wesake unites many of my different passions, including my fascination with Japan, cuisine, and my love for Sake,” he said.

Beckham’s latest venture comes after he tried his hand at photography, publishing his own collection of photographys in a book titled What I See in 2017.

On one page, next to a picture of an elephant in the shadows, the caption read: “Elephants in Kenya. so hard to photograph, but incredible to see.”

On the next page, next to a blurry shot of a crowd at a restaurant, the caption said: “Dinner. i like this picture - it’s out of focus but you can tell there’s a lot going on.”

While several fans defended him by saying he was “just a kid having fun with a camera”, it was pointed out that few of those would be handed a book deal with Penguin Books.

In October, Beckham also launched his own hot sauce brand called Cloud23, inspired by his “journey as a tastemaker.” Costing £14.99 per bottle, he claimed there was a gap in the market for luxury condiments.

The 25-year-old has previously addressed the mockery over his many career paths. In 2022, he told Bustle: “My dad knew what he was doing at a very young age…It’s OK to be 25, 26 or even 30 and not know what you’re doing yet. You know what I mean?”

Beckham added to Insider in 2023: “I have more important things to worry about than people saying a little bit of rubbish about me.”