Fruit sold nationwide recalled over Listeria fears

A popular fruit has been recalled due to Listeria contamination concerns.

Moonlight Companies is recalling its yellow and white peaches grown in California and sold across the country, the United States Food and Drug Administration reports. The recall was issued because Listeria monocytogenes, a disease-causing bacteria, was discovered in the packing facility.

The affected fruit was sold nationwide between September 16 and October 29, 2025. They were sold as both individual pieces of fruit and multi-packs. This recall “does not include packages or PLU stickers with the words ‘Washington’ and/or ‘Organic,’” the FDA’s report reads.

The peaches were available for sale at major retailers, including Kroger, Sprouts, Food Lion and Trader Joe's, which some have alerted their customers to.

The full list of affected peaches and their lot numbers can be found here.

open image in gallery The recalled fruit was sold between September 16 and October 29 ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

open image in gallery The peaches were grown in California, but sold nationwide ( FDA )

There have currently been no reported illnesses, and questions can be directed to the phone number 855-215-5017 from Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Listeria is a “bacteria that can contaminate many foods,” with infections caused by eating food with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. Although symptoms can vary, a listeria infection can “cause invasive illness and intestinal illness.”

Short-term symptoms among healthy individuals with a Listeria infection can include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, and abdominal pain.

Listeria infection is the third leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the United States, killing roughly 260 people per year.

Many food products in the U.S. have been recently recalled due to a listeria risk. In August, Doehler Dry Ingredient Solutions, LLC recalled boxes of its Member’s Mark Freeze Dried Fruit Variety Pack, with 15 pouches in each pack, according to a statement from the FDA. The recall was issued because the product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The products were distributed between July 1 and July 25, 2025, and packaged in foil pouches inside a corrugated box. They were sold at Sam’s Club retail stores in 42 states. Boxes have the UPC 1 93968 50900 2.

Each box included five packs of freeze-dried strawberries, five packs of freeze-dried bananas, and five packs of freeze-dried apples.

Recalled fruit can be identified based on the lot number on the side of the box. The lot codes and Best By dates vary for each box, and they can be found here.

The potential contamination with Listeria was discovered during internal testing of Doehler Dry Ingredient Solutions, LLC’s products. However, there haven’t been any illnesses due to the freeze-dried fruit reported to date.

Still, consumers with the recalled product are urged to throw it away or return it to the Sam’s Club store where they bought it.