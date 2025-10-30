Herb known for relieving bloat recalled over possible health risk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A popular herb that is often used as a garnish and has been known to help shed water weight and bloating has been recalled.

Pacific International Marketing has issued a recall on 474 cases of bulk Italian Parsley, the United States Food and Drug Administration reports.

The company announced the recall on Tuesday after it was notified that a sample of the parsley taken on October 6, tested positive for Salmonella, which, as the FDA notes, can lead to symptoms such as “fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.”

Salmonella can sometimes. cause fatal infections in young people, the elderly or others with weakened immune systems.

The affected parsley was sold to wholesalers in eight states — Arizona, California, Florida, Minnesota, Michigan, Georgia, Ohio and Nevada from September 22 and September 25.

open image in gallery Parsley is a common garnish and has been known to help with bloating ( Getty/iStock )

open image in gallery The recall came after one sample of the parsley tested positive for Salmonella ( FDA )

The parsley was sold in cases of either 30 or 60 bunches held together with a twist tie and bags of 24-count bunches for wholesale distribution. The UPC code for the 30 and 60-count bunches is 40695 80125, which can be found on the twist tie, while the code for the 24-count bunches is 40695 80120.

Although there have been no reported illnesses, customers who have purchased the recalled product are urged to throw it away or return it to its place of purchase in exchange for a full refund.

Questions can be directed to Pacific International Marketing using the phone number 831-759-8301 from Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PT, or using the company’s customer service email at customerservice@pim4u.com.

The ancient Mediterranean plant is what is known as a natural diuretic. Diuretics are substances that help us to shed excess water and salt. Some others include dandelions, caffeine, and a variety of fruits and vegetables.

A sprinkle of parsley in a tabouleh salad, green smoothie, or vegetable soup can be enough to make a difference. Just make sure it won’t conflict with any medication you’re on, and talk to your doctor if you’re pregnant, as it could lead to abortion, according to past research.

“Incorporate herbs into your diet via a meal, not in a pill or liquid concentrated form,” Julia Zumpano, a registered dietitian, told the Cleveland Clinic.

Parsley is also rich in flavones, which are a type of plant-based compound that have anti-inflammatory benefits. Inflammation can result in autoimmune, neurodegenerative, gastrointestinal, and heart diseases, as well as certain cancers. Together, inflammatory diseases account for more than half of all deaths globally, according to the Clinic.