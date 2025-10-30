Herb known for relieving bloat recalled over possible health risk
The cases of Italian Parsley were sent to wholesalers in eight states
A popular herb that is often used as a garnish and has been known to help shed water weight and bloating has been recalled.
Pacific International Marketing has issued a recall on 474 cases of bulk Italian Parsley, the United States Food and Drug Administration reports.
The company announced the recall on Tuesday after it was notified that a sample of the parsley taken on October 6, tested positive for Salmonella, which, as the FDA notes, can lead to symptoms such as “fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.”
Salmonella can sometimes. cause fatal infections in young people, the elderly or others with weakened immune systems.
The affected parsley was sold to wholesalers in eight states — Arizona, California, Florida, Minnesota, Michigan, Georgia, Ohio and Nevada from September 22 and September 25.
The parsley was sold in cases of either 30 or 60 bunches held together with a twist tie and bags of 24-count bunches for wholesale distribution. The UPC code for the 30 and 60-count bunches is 40695 80125, which can be found on the twist tie, while the code for the 24-count bunches is 40695 80120.
Although there have been no reported illnesses, customers who have purchased the recalled product are urged to throw it away or return it to its place of purchase in exchange for a full refund.
Questions can be directed to Pacific International Marketing using the phone number 831-759-8301 from Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PT, or using the company’s customer service email at customerservice@pim4u.com.
The ancient Mediterranean plant is what is known as a natural diuretic. Diuretics are substances that help us to shed excess water and salt. Some others include dandelions, caffeine, and a variety of fruits and vegetables.
A sprinkle of parsley in a tabouleh salad, green smoothie, or vegetable soup can be enough to make a difference. Just make sure it won’t conflict with any medication you’re on, and talk to your doctor if you’re pregnant, as it could lead to abortion, according to past research.
“Incorporate herbs into your diet via a meal, not in a pill or liquid concentrated form,” Julia Zumpano, a registered dietitian, told the Cleveland Clinic.
Parsley is also rich in flavones, which are a type of plant-based compound that have anti-inflammatory benefits. Inflammation can result in autoimmune, neurodegenerative, gastrointestinal, and heart diseases, as well as certain cancers. Together, inflammatory diseases account for more than half of all deaths globally, according to the Clinic.
