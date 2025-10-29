The herb that can help shed water weight and relieve bloating

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Parsley is often served as a garnish, alongside a roast chicken or on a steaming plate of spaghetti.

But, with its rough texture and slightly bitter taste, many may not consider the herb to be a crucial part of their diet.

Still, parsley is more than meets the eye, and experts say it can help to regulate your digestive health.

“It can help aid in digestion and help reduce bloating,” Amanda Capriglione, a registered dietitian, told The Healthy. “It contains compounds that enable the expulsion of gas from the body.”

Cultivated for thousands of years, the ancient Mediterranean plant is what is known as a natural diuretic. Diuretics are substances that help us to shed excess water weight and salt. Some others include dandelions, caffeine, and a variety of fruits and vegetables.

Commonly used as a garnish, you may not think of parsley as a major regulator of digestive and other health. However, experts say it can reduce bloating and even protect against cancer ( AFP via Getty Images )

A sprinkle of parsley in a tabouleh salad, green smoothie, or vegetable soup can be enough to make a difference. Just make sure it won’t conflict with any medication you’re on, and talk to your doctor if you’re pregnant, as it could lead to abortion, according to past research.

“Incorporate herbs into your diet via a meal, not in a pill or liquid concentrated form,” Julia Zumpano, a registered dietitian, told the Cleveland Clinic.

Parsley is also rich in flavones, which are a type of plant-based compounds that have anti-inflammatory benefits. Inflammation can result in autoimmune, neurodegenerative, gastrointestinal, and heart diseases, as well as certain cancers. Together, inflammatory diseases account for more than half of all deaths globally, according to the Clinic.

Furthermore, the plant is high in antioxidants, which are substances — including vitamins — that can help to prevent or slow damage to our body’s cells. Parsley contains vitamins C, A, and E, which can help reduce inflammation that could result in chronic disease.

Eating parsley “can help reduce the risk of arthritis, an inflammation of the joints,” Dr. Brunilda Nazario, the lead medical director for WebMD, told The Healthy. “It is also an excellent source of flavonoids, antioxidants that help reduce the risk of many chronic diseases, including cancer, atherosclerosis, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s disease.”

If you’re looking to fortify you bone health, parsley is also good source of vitamin K. Including vitamin K in your diet can do just that. Adult women need 90 micrograms of the vitamin a day, and men need 120, according to the National Institutes of Health.

“Ten sprigs of parsley is enough to reach your daily dose of vitamin K,” Capriglione said.