The diet doctors regard as one of the healthiest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Mediterranean diet has long been considered one of the healthiest dietary options for a long life.

But, why is that the case? Researchers say the answer lies both in the nutritious value of the meals and in their anti-inflammatory ingredients, such as dark leafy greens and olive oil.

“The Mediterranean diet is probably one tool to keep your underlying systems in harmony with each other, and that may make you less vulnerable,” Dr. Annie Moore, a University of Colorado School of Medicine internal medicine specialist, said in a statement.

Eating anti-inflammatory foods — including nuts, tomatoes, and salmon — is important to help reduce inflammation. Inflammation, which is our immune system’s natural response to invaders, can be harmful when it persists.

Chronic inflammation has been linked to heart disease, respiratory illness, autoimmune disease, arthritis, dementia, cancer, and other conditions, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Other foods have been tied to chronic inflammation, including those with high-fat and sugar content.

open image in gallery The Mediterranean diet has long been held up by doctors as the diet to eat to stay healthy. Most of the associated foods have something in common ( Getty Images )

"Many experimental studies have shown that components of foods or beverages may have anti-inflammatory effects," Dr. Frank Hu, a professor of nutrition and epidemiology at the Harvard School of Public Health, said.

So, the next time you make a meal, what do you choose to stay Mediterranean diet-compliant?

If you’re choosing a protein, make it fishy. Oily fish including salmon, mackerel, and sardines are rich in omega-3 fats, which have been shown to exhibit anti-inflammatory properties. Maybe also reach for fish oil, but know that there’s no convincing evidence to recommend them, according to Harvard Women’s Health Watch.

“Fish oil contains omega-3 fatty acids, which are part of a healthy diet that is associated with lower levels of inflammation. Your body can't manufacture omega-3 fatty acids —eicosapentaenoic acid, docosahexaenoic acid, and alpha-linolenic acid — so it's important to get them through your diet,” Harvard Health said.

Experts say to cook that fish in extra-virgin olive oil, which contains anti-oxidants that fight inflammation. One is known as oleocanthal, which “has been shown to work like ibuprofen,” according to Harvard Health. Olive oil can help fight arthritis symptoms throughout the body, according to the Arthritis Foundation.

open image in gallery Eating tomatoes, berries, cherries and other fruit are recommended on the Mediterranean diet. They’re high in vitamin C and antioxidants ( Getty Images )

“Antioxidants are almost like a shield around your cells, like a blanket around them to protect them from oxidative damage,” registered dietitian Julia Zumpano explained to the Cleveland Clinic.

But, it’s not just olive oil that’s a great source of antioxidants. As a side, reach for the greens and the beans, David Dunaief, an internist in New York, told The Washington Post.

“Dark, leafy green vegetables may lower inflammation by increasing antioxidant levels,” he said.

There are many versions of a Mediterranean diet. The MIND diet, or “Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay” diet, targets the health of the aging brain with its selection. Whereas the DASH diet, or ”Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension” eating plan, is focused on fighting high blood pressure.

Make sure to avoid ultraprocessed foods, including soda, smoked meat, chips, white bread, and others that are high in saturated fats, sodium, and sugar. Recent research has tied eating ultraprocessed food to an increased risk of lung cancer.

Instead, grab a whole wheat roll, put nuts and tomatoes in a salad, and eat blueberries and other fruit for — or, at least, with — your dessert. Cherries are in season!

“Sometimes it’s easier to add healthy foods than taking other foods away,” Moore said.