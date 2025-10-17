Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bella Hadid has spoken out about her walk at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show after she appeared to struggle down the runway.

The 26-year-old model was among the lingerie brand’s famous Angels at the event, wearing a few different looks, including a silver fringe bra and matching underwear with white angel wings during her final walk.

However, her appearance drew concern from fans, who claimed she looked uncomfortable and was having difficulty walking.

Hadid — who was hospitalized last month while living with Lyme disease — shared some insight on her Instagram Story on Thursday that shed light on the situation.

“Ok we’re not going to pretend these wings weren’t 50 pounds but HOW BEAUTIFUL,” she wrote in the since-expired post, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Bella Hadid drew concern from fans during her appearance at the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show ( Getty Images for Victoria's Secr )

On Wednesday, Hadid closed out the 2025 fashion show in the silver lingerie set and white wings.

Earlier in the night, she walked the stage in a satin red bra, lace underwear, knee-high stockings, and a matching train trailing behind her as singer Karol G performed her song “Ivonny Bonita.”

Along with the model, other famous faces who walked the runway included her sister, Gigi Hadid, WNBA star Angel Reese, Ashley Graham, Barbara Palvin, Emily Ratajkowski, and Behati Prinsloo.

The fashion show also marked Hadid’s first major event after she revealed that she was hospitalized in September.

“I’m sorry I always go MIA I love you guys,” she wrote in the caption.

Her mother, Yolanda Hadid, then took to Instagram to share photos of her daughter in the hospital with a lengthy caption that honored Bella’s strength.

“As you will understand watching my Bella struggle in silence, has cut the deepest core of hopelessness inside me,” the caption began. “The invisible disability of chronic neurological Lyme disease is hard to explain or understand for anyone. I try to lead by example on our Lyme journey but my own pain cannot compare to watching my baby suffer.”

Over the years, Hadid has opened up about the symptoms she has experienced while living with Lyme disease, including headaches, brain fog, sensitivity to light and noise, thyroid dysfunction, inflammation, joint pain, numbness, depression, anxiety, ADHD, endometriosis, PMDD, and PCOS.

In an interview with Vogue in May, Bella said that she has many days where she feels down on herself “for being so sensitive,” adding: “I think nobody really understands chronic illness.”

“It’s hard to take a shower most days, which I promise guys, if you’re reading this, I shower every day,” she explained. “But sometimes, if I have one day off, if I can get in the shower and make myself breakfast, I see that as an accomplishment.”