Bella Hadid sparks concern posting photos from hospital amid Lyme disease struggles

Bella Hadid has shared multiple photos of herself lying in a hospital bed in her latest social media post, sparking renewed concern over her health.

On Wednesday, the model, 28, turned to Instagram with a caption that read, “I’m sorry I always go MIA I love you guys.” The post comes amid Bella’s discussions about the difficulties of living with Lyme disease, which she was first diagnosed with alongside her mother, Yolanda Hadid, and her brother, Anwar Hadid, in 2012.

The round-up of photos included an image of the supermodel lying in bed next to a crocheted angel, her being hooked up to multiple IV bags, sweating with a cloth across her forehead, and one of her sitting in the corner of an elevator with wet hair while holding a coffee cup.

Bella’s post was also interspersed with a few scenic images of rainbows, sunsets, and full moons.

Many people were quick to turn to the comments section to express that they hope she feels better.

“Lyme warrior,” her mother, Yolanda, wrote.

“Feel better angel come back stronger,” another commenter wrote, while a third agreed, writing, “Take care and heal, the world is waiting for Miss Bella Hadid always. Stay strong.”

Yolanda then took to Instagram herself to share more photos of her daughter in the hospital with a lengthy caption in an ode to Bella’s strength.

“As you will understand watching my Bella struggle in silence, has cut the deepest core of hopelessness inside me,” the caption began. “The invisible disability of chronic neurological Lyme disease is hard to explain or understand for anyone. I try to lead by example on our Lyme journey but my own pain cannot compare to watching my baby suffer.”

She also discussed her own experience with Lyme disease, writing, “After many years I stopped sharing my personal story because I needed an energetic shift, time to focus on my healing rather than absorb other people’s opinions about my journey.”

“Even so, I am the CEO of my health and after fifteen years of searching the globe, I am still determined to find a cure affordable for all. Hopefully soon I will share whatever we have learned and the places we have been with you and our Lyme community as soon as lab results reflect our victor.”

Over the years, Bella has opened up about the symptoms she has experienced while living with Lyme disease, including headaches, brain fog, sensitivity to light and noise, thyroid dysfunction, inflammation, joint pain, numbness, depression, anxiety, ADHD, endometriosis, PMDD, and PCOS.

In an interview with Vogue in May, Bella said that she has many days where she feels down on herself “for being so sensitive,” adding: “I think nobody really understands chronic illness.”

Expanding on her day-to-day struggles, she continued: “It’s hard to take a shower most days, which I promise guys, if you’re reading this, I shower every day. But sometimes, if I have one day off, if I can get in the shower and make myself breakfast, I see that as an accomplishment.”