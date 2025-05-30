A new Hadid emerges. Supermodels Gigi and Bella reveal recently discovered half-sister

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gigi and Bella Hadid have revealed there is another addition to their family.

The two supermodels shared in a statement on Thursday that they recently discovered they have a 23-year-old half-sister named Aydan Nix.

Gigi, Bella, and Aydan share the same father, Mohamed Hadid, a real estate developer. While Gigi and Bella are the children of Mohamed and his ex-wife, Yolanda Hadid, Aydan was born after Mohamed had a “brief romance” with Terri Hatfield Dull following his divorce from Yolanda in 2001, Gigi and Bella told the Daily Mail.

In addition to Gigi and Bella, Mohamed also shares a son, Anwar Hadid, 25, with Yolanda. He also shares daughters Marielle, 44, and Alana, 41, with his first wife, Mary Butler.

Gigi, Bella, and Nix have previously been photographed together, but no one had been aware of the family connection.

Nix had grown up in Orlando, Florida, with “the man she lovingly knew as her father until his sudden passing when she was 19,” the sisters said. After his death, she took “a genetic test out of curiosity,” where she discovered her connection to the supermodels.

Gigi (left) and Bella revealed that they first connected with Nix (right) in 2023 ( Getty Images/Instagram )

She met her half-sisters while she was studying abroad in Paris and attending the Parsons School of Design.

“We first connected in late 2023, and from that moment on, we’ve embraced Aydan with open arms,” the family’s statement read. “She’s spent time with all of us, including our dad, and we’ve cherished this unexpected and beautiful addition to our family.”

“As siblings, we’ve had many open and loving conversations — with Aydan included — about how to support and protect her.”

“Aydan and her family value their privacy, and we fully respect that. We kindly ask others to do the same and honor her wish and right to her anonymity as she continues her life as a young woman in New York,” the statement concluded.

A family source told the Mail that Mohamed is “cordial and pleasant” with his sixth child. “There’s mutual respect, but there’s also discretion.”

The Independent has contacted Mohamed’s representatives for comment.

Following her graduation from school, Nix plans on working in the fashion industry as a designer, stylist, and influencer, according to the Mail.