WNBA star Angel Reese steals the spotlight as first pro athlete to walk Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show
American gymnast Suni Lee also walked the runway last night
Angel Reese stole the limelight at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show during her first time on the runway.
The 23-year-old WNBA star became the first professional athlete to walk the lingerie label’s iconic fashion show on Wednesday in New York City. The gig came after she attended the event as a guest last year and impressed fans with her stunning red crochet dress and matching sweater.
During last night’s show, she stunned in multiple pink looks, including a neon-pink cut-out top, silver heels, and, of course, angel wings — a symbol of her status as one of the brand’s Angels.
Another one of Reese’s looks featured a pink floral bra and underwear set, a matching belt, and a pink fur shawl adorned with yet more flowers.
“I posted on my [Instagram] Story last year, when I was here at the show watching front row. I said, ‘I’m gonna be a Victoria’s Secret model one day,’” she said backstage, adding: “I didn’t know it was gonna come this fast.”
On X, fans raved about the Chicago Sky star’s runway debut.
“She’s the first professional athlete to walk in VS show. Didn’t know she had all that behind her,” one tweeted. “But yeah… She was glowing.”
“She didn’t come to play, she came to SLAY,” another quipped.
“Little to no experience and still ate btw,” a third pointed out.
“Angel Reese IS the moment,” raved a fourth.
Leading up to the fashion show, Reese opened up about how much the event meant to her.
“I have a video of me, when I was younger, dancing in Victoria’s Secret sweatpants and a hoodie,” Reese told Vogue. “It’s a full circle moment for me.”
She worked with a runway coach, Alexander Aleson, to help her train for the show. “He’s actually retired, but he came out of retirement for me,” she said. He advised her: “Be confident, be yourself, have fun. Know that you’re that girl. Just own it.”
Elsewhere, during the fashion show last night, American gymnast Suni Lee appeared in a “halftime show” for Pink, Victoria’s Secret’s spin-off brand targeted at younger women.
She made her runway debut in a Pink sports bra, black short shorts, and a pink zip-up hoodie with mini-angel wings on the back.
“Everybody looks different, but they’re all beautiful,” Reese told CNN, while getting ready ahead of the show. “(That’s) the inclusivity of being a Victoria’s Secret model and knowing that you can look beautiful in many different shades, sizes, lengths, heights — tall, short — you can be here.”
