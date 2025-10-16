Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Angel Reese stole the limelight at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show during her first time on the runway.

The 23-year-old WNBA star became the first professional athlete to walk the lingerie label’s iconic fashion show on Wednesday in New York City. The gig came after she attended the event as a guest last year and impressed fans with her stunning red crochet dress and matching sweater.

During last night’s show, she stunned in multiple pink looks, including a neon-pink cut-out top, silver heels, and, of course, angel wings — a symbol of her status as one of the brand’s Angels.

Another one of Reese’s looks featured a pink floral bra and underwear set, a matching belt, and a pink fur shawl adorned with yet more flowers.

“I posted on my [Instagram] Story last year, when I was here at the show watching front row. I said, ‘I’m gonna be a Victoria’s Secret model one day,’” she said backstage, adding: “I didn’t know it was gonna come this fast.”

open image in gallery Angel Reese stunned viewers during her runway debut at the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show ( Getty Images for Victoria's Secr )

On X, fans raved about the Chicago Sky star’s runway debut.

“She’s the first professional athlete to walk in VS show. Didn’t know she had all that behind her,” one tweeted. “But yeah… She was glowing.”

“She didn’t come to play, she came to SLAY,” another quipped.

“Little to no experience and still ate btw,” a third pointed out.

“Angel Reese IS the moment,” raved a fourth.

Leading up to the fashion show, Reese opened up about how much the event meant to her.

“I have a video of me, when I was younger, dancing in Victoria’s Secret sweatpants and a hoodie,” Reese told Vogue. “It’s a full circle moment for me.”

open image in gallery Angel Reese said she hopes she could ‘inspire women every’ as first pro athelete in Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show ( Getty Images for Victoria's Secr )

She worked with a runway coach, Alexander Aleson, to help her train for the show. “He’s actually retired, but he came out of retirement for me,” she said. He advised her: “Be confident, be yourself, have fun. Know that you’re that girl. Just own it.”

Elsewhere, during the fashion show last night, American gymnast Suni Lee appeared in a “halftime show” for Pink, Victoria’s Secret’s spin-off brand targeted at younger women.

She made her runway debut in a Pink sports bra, black short shorts, and a pink zip-up hoodie with mini-angel wings on the back.

“Everybody looks different, but they’re all beautiful,” Reese told CNN, while getting ready ahead of the show. “(That’s) the inclusivity of being a Victoria’s Secret model and knowing that you can look beautiful in many different shades, sizes, lengths, heights — tall, short — you can be here.”