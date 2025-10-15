Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025: Most memorable looks from celebrities on the Pink carpet

The annual fashion show begins at 7 p.m. ET

Caitlin Hornik
in New York
,Brittany Miller
Wednesday 15 October 2025 18:45 EDT
Comments
Kate Moss makes Victoria's Secret debut

The annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has returned with a star-studded audience for the brand’s high-profile “Wings Reveal” lineup in New York.

Every year, dating back to 2001, the lingerie company promotes its lingerie and clothing through a fashion show, complete with live musical performances, and models who wear one-pound wings and are dubbed the “Victoria’s Secret Angels.”

Despite its long run at the Plaza Hotel or the 69th Regiment Armory in New York City, the event was canceled in 2019 after a combination of declining viewership and backlash over the brand's lack of inclusivity and body positivity. The fashion extravaganza then returned in 2024.

This year’s show, which is available to livestream starting at 7 p.m. ET on YouTube in addition to Prime Video and Amazon Live, the Amazon Shopping app, and the Amazon Live channel within the Prime Video app, features WNBA star Angel Reese and Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee, who will be the first professional athletes to walk the runway in the show.

Joining the WNBA player on the runway will be Barbara Palvin, Gigi Hadid, Stella Maxwell, Ashley Graham, Candice Swanepoel, Adriana Lima, Precious Lee and Anok Yai. Other notable appearances will include musical performances by hip-hop icon Missy Elliot, TWICE, Madison Beer and Karol G.

Here are some of the most memorable looks from the Pink carpet ahead of the big fashion show.

Madison Beer

Singer Madison Beer wowed on the Pink carpet in a black lingerie-inspired look
Singer Madison Beer wowed on the Pink carpet in a black lingerie-inspired look (Getty Images)
Beer revealed on the Pink carpet that there were conversations had about wearing proper undergarments ahead of the evening, but she wanted to dress in a nod to the iconic Victoria's Secret brand
Beer revealed on the Pink carpet that there were conversations had about wearing proper undergarments ahead of the evening, but she wanted to dress in a nod to the iconic Victoria's Secret brand (Getty Images)

Sarah Jessica Parker

Fashion icon Sarah Jessica Parker opted for an all-black look on the Pink carpet. Her long blonde locks cascading down her back, Parker wore a one-shoulder asymmetrical black dress paired with an oversized black coat and black heels
Fashion icon Sarah Jessica Parker opted for an all-black look on the Pink carpet. Her long blonde locks cascading down her back, Parker wore a one-shoulder asymmetrical black dress paired with an oversized black coat and black heels (Getty Images for Victoria's Secr)

Nia Sioux

Dance Moms alum Nia Sioux opted for a silver sparkly Victoria's Secret bra, pinstripe pants that appear to be a sweatpant-trouser hybrid, and glittery open-toed shoes. Her look seems to be a nod to the fact that Victoria's Secret, known for its lingerie, has ventured further into apparel and athleisure
Dance Moms alum Nia Sioux opted for a silver sparkly Victoria's Secret bra, pinstripe pants that appear to be a sweatpant-trouser hybrid, and glittery open-toed shoes. Her look seems to be a nod to the fact that Victoria's Secret, known for its lingerie, has ventured further into apparel and athleisure (Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)

Emira D'Spain

Bravo star Emira D'Spain opted for a black corset adorned with pink lace and frills, accompanied by feather-lined gloves and over-the-knee boots. It’s a custom look made with vintage Victoria’s Secret lace, D’Spain revealed on the Pink carpet
Bravo star Emira D'Spain opted for a black corset adorned with pink lace and frills, accompanied by feather-lined gloves and over-the-knee boots. It’s a custom look made with vintage Victoria’s Secret lace, D’Spain revealed on the Pink carpet (Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)

Ciara Miller

Bravo star Ciara Miller turned heads in a barely-there white ensemble. Her look is almost snake-inspired, wrapping around her neck and her hips, with fabric barely covering her chest. Perhaps most eye catching was her choice to carry a Sphynx cat purse
Bravo star Ciara Miller turned heads in a barely-there white ensemble. Her look is almost snake-inspired, wrapping around her neck and her hips, with fabric barely covering her chest. Perhaps most eye catching was her choice to carry a Sphynx cat purse (Getty Images for Victoria's Secr)

Asia Monet Ray

Another Dance Moms alum, singer Asia Monet Ray, wowed in a white gown with a plunging neckline, paired with a matching cape with a feather trim
Another Dance Moms alum, singer Asia Monet Ray, wowed in a white gown with a plunging neckline, paired with a matching cape with a feather trim (Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)

Jenee Naylor

Eyewear Designer Jenee Naylor opted for a chocolate brown ensemble. She stunned in a mini dress, opting to throw a fur coat on top
Eyewear Designer Jenee Naylor opted for a chocolate brown ensemble. She stunned in a mini dress, opting to throw a fur coat on top (Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)

Amy Sedaris

Actress and comedian Amy Sedaris was decked out in the brand's signature color, layering a pale pink frilly skirt with a slightly darker pink jacket and cheetah-print shoes. Her friend, the brand’s Executive Creative Director Adam Selman, told her to wear pink, she revealed on the Pink carpet
Actress and comedian Amy Sedaris was decked out in the brand's signature color, layering a pale pink frilly skirt with a slightly darker pink jacket and cheetah-print shoes. Her friend, the brand’s Executive Creative Director Adam Selman, told her to wear pink, she revealed on the Pink carpet (Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)

Comments

