Every year, dating back to 2001, the lingerie company promotes its lingerie and clothing through a fashion show, complete with live musical performances, and models who wear one-pound wings and are dubbed the “Victoria’s Secret Angels.”
Despite its long run at the Plaza Hotel or the 69th Regiment Armory in New York City, the event was canceled in 2019 after a combination of declining viewership and backlash over the brand's lack of inclusivity and body positivity. The fashion extravaganza then returned in 2024.
This year’s show, which is available to livestream starting at 7 p.m. ET on YouTube in addition to Prime Video and Amazon Live, the Amazon Shopping app, and the Amazon Live channel within the Prime Video app, features WNBA star Angel Reese and Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee, who will be the first professional athletes to walk the runway in the show.
Joining the WNBA player on the runway will be Barbara Palvin, Gigi Hadid, Stella Maxwell, Ashley Graham, Candice Swanepoel, Adriana Lima, Precious Lee and Anok Yai. Other notable appearances will include musical performances by hip-hop icon Missy Elliot, TWICE, Madison Beer and Karol G.
Here are some of the most memorable looks from the Pink carpet ahead of the big fashion show.
