GLOWWA Hair Food supplements
- Ingredients: Biotin, B12, Folate, Zinc, L-Lysine, MSM, Niacin, B5, B6, Vitamin C and Coconut Water
- Vegan-friendly?: Yes
- Sustainable?: Yes
- Cruelty-free?: Yes
- Why we love it
- Smooth, odorless and flavourless capsules
- Sustainable packaging
- Take note
- Visible results often show from 6-12 months onwards
My first impressions of the supplements were good. The blush pink, sustainable packaging was gorgeous and unlike other pregnancy and postpartum vitamins I had taken, these capsules didn’t have a hideous smell, nor were they uncomfortably chunky to swallow. They didn’t leave an unpleasant taste in the mouth either. Instead, all of the hair-nourishing ingredients were capsuled inside an odourless, smooth and easy-to-swallow casing with zero flavour.
The six month supply includes six pots of 60 capsules, as well as a free toiletry travel bag. I did need to transfer the capsules into a baby-safe container when travelling on holiday, just in case my one-year old managed to slide the lid off himself. One month and three month supplies are also available – but I’d recommend signing up for a subscription.
About a month and a half into taking two capsules a day I started to get compliments on my hair and people remarked on how “healthy” it looked. I already felt 10 times more confident than I had during the previous December, enjoying my newfound hair confidence at parties and festive events. I wasn’t expecting such fast results, given the brand’s advice not to expect visible results until six months of taking the products.
In January, I was booked in for my routine haircut and was delighted to see how thrilled my hairdresser was with herself for recommending GLOWWA to me. She pointed out obvious signs of healthy scalp regrowth and thickness in the patches where my hair had looked almost-balding just a couple of months prior. By February, compliments and self-confidence had increased and I could visibly see how much thicker my hair looked, with my growing baby hair almost long enough to count as a fringe.
Another positive result that I – and my whole family – are truly grateful for is how much my hair shedding in the shower has reduced. I can confidentially wash and brush my hair without clumps falling out, which is a lovely feeling.
So far I haven’t seen much of an impact on my skin but my nails have definitely grown in length and feel far stronger. The combination of ingredients is a winning cocktail for a beauty supplement and though I can’t assess the purity or strength of the ingredients without a lab, the presence of nutrients like biotin, folate, zinc, niacin and B12 seems to have had the desired effect.