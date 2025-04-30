Over the past two years having a “bad hair day” has been a luxury for me, as pregnancy and postpartum hormones combined with sleepless nights have taken an unimaginable toll on my hair.

After months of waiting for that so-called “pregnancy glow” to kick in and for my hair to become lusciously long, thick and beautifully shiny like every one of my mum friend’s hair, I ended up turning to my two-year-old clip-in hair extensions for a temporary confidence fix. Regrettably, the combination of thin balding patches and sprouts of lacklustre baby hair didn’t offer much for the extensions to grip onto.

Not everyone ends up with their dream hair during pregnancy and postpartum hair loss can make matters even worse. “During pregnancy, rising oestrogen levels prolong the growth phase of hair, meaning fewer hairs shed. This often leads to hair feeling thicker and healthier,” explains trichologist Izabella Bordignon.

“However, after giving birth, those hormone levels fall and many hairs that were ‘held’ in the scalp now enter the shedding phase together. This is completely normal and is called postpartum telogen effluvium. It’s also important to consider that factors like stress, poor nutrition, sleep deprivation, and thyroid changes (common postpartum) can further impact hair shedding.” she says.

I assumed I would never experience the famous “glow” until my hairdresser recommended trying supplements for hair growth. I wasn’t convinced that an oral treatment could solve my hair problems and I already felt pretty deflated having tried enough expensive conditioning treatments and collagen products. I’d also limited the use of heat on my hair and felt as though I had nothing to show for it.

Figuring I didn’t have anything to lose, I took my hairdressers advice and started taking GLOWWA’s Hair Food supplements. Three months later, I’m glad I did.

How I tested

Each pot contains 60 capsules ( independent )

In order to see effective results I made sure to stick to my usual lifestyle routine and use the same hair products as I had prior to testing. I continued to wash my hair roughly every three days with Olaplex products, only used heat on my hair twice a week (working from home helps me get away with this) and enjoyed a collagen coffee as part of my morning routine.

GLOWWA's six month supply of Hair Food supplements arrived in October and I started taking two capsules daily. I tried to be as strict as possible but being a busy mum, and not being used to taking regular vitamins, meant that admittedly I did skip a couple of days here and there. I was 14 months postpartum and had stopped breastfeeding two months prior to taking these supplements, so it felt like a significant time to really start focusing on myself again.

Being a faux blonde since my teens, I didn’t go into this test expecting drastic results, as I am well aware that the years spent bleaching my hair is far more to blame for the gradual thinning of my once-waist-length-hair than becoming a mum is. But GLOWWA’s five star reviews and the impressive feedback I’d heard from my hairdresser’s other clients was enough to give me hope. Here’s how I got on.