I took GLOWWA’s hair supplements for three months to boost my thinning postpartum hair

Could two of these capsules a day really cure my thinning, postpartum hair? I put GLOWWA’s Hair Food supplements to the test

Leeanna Lock
Wednesday 30 April 2025 07:48 EDT
I tested GLOWWA’s hair supplements for three months to see if the rumours about postpartum hair help were true
I tested GLOWWA’s hair supplements for three months to see if the rumours about postpartum hair help were true (The Independent / Leeanna Lock)

Over the past two years having a “bad hair day” has been a luxury for me, as pregnancy and postpartum hormones combined with sleepless nights have taken an unimaginable toll on my hair.

After months of waiting for that so-called “pregnancy glow” to kick in and for my hair to become lusciously long, thick and beautifully shiny like every one of my mum friend’s hair, I ended up turning to my two-year-old clip-in hair extensions for a temporary confidence fix. Regrettably, the combination of thin balding patches and sprouts of lacklustre baby hair didn’t offer much for the extensions to grip onto.

Not everyone ends up with their dream hair during pregnancy and postpartum hair loss can make matters even worse. “During pregnancy, rising oestrogen levels prolong the growth phase of hair, meaning fewer hairs shed. This often leads to hair feeling thicker and healthier,” explains trichologist Izabella Bordignon.

“However, after giving birth, those hormone levels fall and many hairs that were ‘held’ in the scalp now enter the shedding phase together. This is completely normal and is called postpartum telogen effluvium. It’s also important to consider that factors like stress, poor nutrition, sleep deprivation, and thyroid changes (common postpartum) can further impact hair shedding.” she says.

I assumed I would never experience the famous “glow” until my hairdresser recommended trying supplements for hair growth. I wasn’t convinced that an oral treatment could solve my hair problems and I already felt pretty deflated having tried enough expensive conditioning treatments and collagen products. I’d also limited the use of heat on my hair and felt as though I had nothing to show for it.

Figuring I didn’t have anything to lose, I took my hairdressers advice and started taking GLOWWA’s Hair Food supplements. Three months later, I’m glad I did.

How I tested

Each pot contains 60 capsules
Each pot contains 60 capsules (independent)

In order to see effective results I made sure to stick to my usual lifestyle routine and use the same hair products as I had prior to testing. I continued to wash my hair roughly every three days with Olaplex products, only used heat on my hair twice a week (working from home helps me get away with this) and enjoyed a collagen coffee as part of my morning routine.

GLOWWA's six month supply of Hair Food supplements arrived in October and I started taking two capsules daily. I tried to be as strict as possible but being a busy mum, and not being used to taking regular vitamins, meant that admittedly I did skip a couple of days here and there. I was 14 months postpartum and had stopped breastfeeding two months prior to taking these supplements, so it felt like a significant time to really start focusing on myself again.

Being a faux blonde since my teens, I didn’t go into this test expecting drastic results, as I am well aware that the years spent bleaching my hair is far more to blame for the gradual thinning of my once-waist-length-hair than becoming a mum is. But GLOWWA’s five star reviews and the impressive feedback I’d heard from my hairdresser’s other clients was enough to give me hope. Here’s how I got on.

GLOWWA Hair Food supplements

glowwa hair food supplements review
  • Ingredients: Biotin, B12, Folate, Zinc, L-Lysine, MSM, Niacin, B5, B6, Vitamin C and Coconut Water
  • Vegan-friendly?: Yes
  • Sustainable?: Yes
  • Cruelty-free?: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Smooth, odorless and flavourless capsules
    • Sustainable packaging
  • Take note
    • Visible results often show from 6-12 months onwards

My first impressions of the supplements were good. The blush pink, sustainable packaging was gorgeous and unlike other pregnancy and postpartum vitamins I had taken, these capsules didn’t have a hideous smell, nor were they uncomfortably chunky to swallow. They didn’t leave an unpleasant taste in the mouth either. Instead, all of the hair-nourishing ingredients were capsuled inside an odourless, smooth and easy-to-swallow casing with zero flavour.

The six month supply includes six pots of 60 capsules, as well as a free toiletry travel bag. I did need to transfer the capsules into a baby-safe container when travelling on holiday, just in case my one-year old managed to slide the lid off himself. One month and three month supplies are also available – but I’d recommend signing up for a subscription.

About a month and a half into taking two capsules a day I started to get compliments on my hair and people remarked on how “healthy” it looked. I already felt 10 times more confident than I had during the previous December, enjoying my newfound hair confidence at parties and festive events. I wasn’t expecting such fast results, given the brand’s advice not to expect visible results until six months of taking the products.

GLOWWA Hair Food supplements review
Before and after the supplements (independent.co.uk)

In January, I was booked in for my routine haircut and was delighted to see how thrilled my hairdresser was with herself for recommending GLOWWA to me. She pointed out obvious signs of healthy scalp regrowth and thickness in the patches where my hair had looked almost-balding just a couple of months prior. By February, compliments and self-confidence had increased and I could visibly see how much thicker my hair looked, with my growing baby hair almost long enough to count as a fringe.

Another positive result that I – and my whole family – are truly grateful for is how much my hair shedding in the shower has reduced. I can confidentially wash and brush my hair without clumps falling out, which is a lovely feeling.

So far I haven’t seen much of an impact on my skin but my nails have definitely grown in length and feel far stronger. The combination of ingredients is a winning cocktail for a beauty supplement and though I can’t assess the purity or strength of the ingredients without a lab, the presence of nutrients like biotin, folate, zinc, niacin and B12 seems to have had the desired effect.

How does pregnancy affect women’s hair?

Izabella Bordignon explains that many women experience increased shedding for a few months after giving birth before new growth begins. “Once the hair shedding phase settles (usually around 3-6 months postpartum), hair returns to its natural growth rate of about 1 to 1.5cm per month. Recovery time varies from person to person. Most women see their hair cycle normalise within 6 to 12 months. If hair loss feels excessive or prolonged, it’s best to seek professional advice for personalised support.”

“It's important to understand that hair is a secondary tissue — the body will prioritise vital organs when nutrients are scarce. Therefore, a balanced, nutrient-rich diet should come first, with supplementation tailored to individual needs. Rather than one-size-fits-all supplements, I encourage women to check their iron, Vitamin D, vitamin B12, and zinc levels as these are crucial for healthy hair growth. Supplement only where needed. Otherwise, focus on a nutrient-rich diet with plenty of protein, leafy greens, whole grains, and healthy fats,” she says.

Expert tips for women facing hair concerns in pregnancy

1. Don’t panic, this is temporary. Postpartum shedding is a normal response to hormonal changes and usually resolves on its own within a few months.

2. Nourish your body from within. Focus on a balanced, nutrient-rich diet with plenty of protein, iron, zinc, vitamin D, and healthy fats as these are all essential for healthy hair regrowth.

3. Look after your scalp health. A healthy scalp creates the best environment for hair to grow. Gentle scalp massage can improve blood flow and support follicle activity.

4. Be mindful with hair care. Avoid excessive heat styling, tight hairstyles, or harsh chemical treatments while your hair is in a fragile phase.

5. Manage stress and prioritise rest. Stress can prolong hair shedding. Supporting your emotional wellbeing, getting quality sleep, and asking for help where needed is just as important as topical care.

6. Seek professional support if needed. If shedding feels excessive, prolonged, or is affecting your wellbeing, consult a qualified trichologist for a personalised assessment and treatment plan.

Supplement FAQS

Can I take GLOWWA supplements if I'm breastfeeding?

It is recommended to wait until after pregnancy and breastfeeding before adding GLOWWA into your routine. Always consult with your GP before adding supplements into your routine.

Is Hair Food suitable for vegetarians, vegans and allergies?

Yes, these supplements are 100% vegan and cruelty-free. Hair Food does not contain any gluten, wheat, sugar, sweetener, dairy, artificial flavourings or colourings. However, it is manufactured on equipment that may contain trace elements of nuts.

How many supplements do I need to take a day?

Two capsules a day. For best results, take them every the morning with food.

The verdict: GLOWWA Hair Food supplements

Having taken GLOWWA’s Hair Food supplements for more than three months now, it comes as no surprise to me that the product has won a string of awards. While visible results are subtle and will differ for different users, I was pleasantly surprised by the speed of thickness, re-growth and reduced shedding in just three months. I plan to keep taking the supplements to support better hair growth and hopefully improved skin and nail health in 2025 too. Would I recommend them for postpartum hair loss? It’s a yes from me.

