PokerStars Promo Code: Get 100% Deposit Match up to £400

PokerStars, one of the biggest and most trusted online poker sites in the world, is running a welcome offer for new customers that provides arguably the best value on the market.

The current PokerStars welcome bonus offers a 100 per cent deposit match up to £400, with users needing to use the PokerStars bonus code STARS400 to benefit.

This offer is tailored for experienced casino players who regularly use poker sites, with the casino bonus unlocked through playing various games.

With the offer taking a slightly different format to promotions on other online casinos, we’ve produced a guide to the PokerStars sign up offer. This includes how to claim it, information on the PokerStars promo code, detail on key terms and what players need to know about the so-called redemption points.

How the PokerStars Sign-Up Bonus Works

The PokerStars welcome bonus is a simple matched deposit bonus, with the site providing a 100 per cent matched deposit up to £400. New users must use the PokerStars UK bonus code STARS400 in order to access the order.

Customers will see their bonus released gradually when using PokerStars, earning Redemption Points while playing online poker. Users can make up to three deposits over a 60-day period to secure the full £400 PokerStars sign up bonus.

Withdrawals are not permitted until the bonus is fully redeemed.

PokerStars Bonus Code: STARS400

New users must use the PokerStars promo code STARS400 during their first deposit in the Cashier section. If you forget, there’s a 7-day window to contact support to try and benefit from the offer.

Bonus tracking is visible via the My Rewards section, with users able to earn redemption points to unlock their bonuses gradually.

Earning Your Bonus: Redemption Points Explained

Below is a brief explanation of how players can ‘earn’ the casino bonus:

Essentially, the bonus rewards consistent play and is ideal for committed poker players. It is not as suitable for those who don’t yet know if they like online poker.

Players earn a £5 bonus for every 100 redemption points.

The redemption point accrual varies by game type, and is based on rake and contribution.

Players have four months to meet the points target for each deposit.

No further bonus is paid after the four-month window.

Step-by-Step: How to Claim Your PokerStars Bonus

Below is a brief step-by-step guide on how to access the PokerStars sign up offer:

Step 1: Register for a new PokerStars account using one of the links on this page.

Step 2: Head to the Cashier and deposit £10 or more using code STARS400.

Step 3: Start playing real money poker.

Step 4: Earn redemption points to unlock your bonus gradually, and track progress in the My Rewards section.

Bonus Terms & Important Rules

In this section, we’ve provided a brief rundown of the key terms related to the offer. Remember to check the full T&Cs online before opting in:

This offer is available for those making a first deposit only – no prior real money deposits are allowed.

You must wager within 4 months.

You can deposit up to 3x to reach full £400 (all within 60 days).

No bonus if you withdraw early.

Offer is available for GBP, EUR, USD, CAD.

Fraudulent activity or bonus abuse may result in removal.

Is PokerStars Legit?

PokerStars is a global brand trusted by millions of users, and in the UK it is fully licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, ensuring that users can play knowing they are using a safe and fair site.

The PokerStars welcome offer provides one of the highest matched deposit bonuses on the market.

Aside from the PokerStars deposit bonus, the site provides a variety of PokerStars promotions and PokerStars offers for existing customers too, as well as frequent major events like SCOOP and Sunday Million.

When using the poker site, customers will find a huge range of cash games, tournaments and other gaming options, with a cutting-edge desktop site and mobile poker software in addition to a supportive player community and strong security.

All of this contributes to an outstanding online poker experience for users.

PokerStars Compared to Other Poker Bonuses

The table below shows a brief comparison of how the PokerStars sign up offer compares to offers from other poker sites:

Poker Site Bonus Offer Promo Code PokerStars 100% up to £400 STAR400 888poker Welcome Bonus up to £50 N/A GGPoker Deposit £10, Get £100 Free Play N/A

Responsible Gambling

Always practice responsible gambling. When using gambling sites be aware that gambling can be addictive.

Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. The same applies whether you’re using new casino sites, casino apps, betting apps, online slots or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by betting sign up offers or casino offers, both of which are available in abundance on gambling apps, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered by PokerStars, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

