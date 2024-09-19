Singapore Grand Prix predictions: Norris to rekindle F1 championship charge

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Singapore Grand Prix betting tips

Lando Norris to win - 15/8 William Hill

Charles Leclerc to finish on the podium - 4/7 Betway

Attentions in Formula One turn to Singapore this weekend and McLaren will believe they can enjoy more success under the Marina Bay lights after leapfrogging Red Bull at the top of the Constructors’ Championship.

Oscar Piastri’s second-ever race win and Lando Norris’ fourth-place finish at last weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix took them 20 points clear of their nearest rivals and current constructors champions.

The next challenge is whether Lando Norris can catch and overtake three-time world champion Max Verstappen at the top of the Drivers’ Championship.

Just 59 points separate the two drivers with seven rounds remaining and unless Verstappen and Red Bull can find some form, there could be a new name on the trophy.

Norris appears to have the momentum, yet betting sites remain confident Verstappen can stay out in front, making him no bigger than 1/2 to win his fourth world title.

F1 betting sites go 7/4 on Norris capturing his first championship this year and that price could be cut if he manages to keep his cool in the humid head of Singapore.

Singapore Grand Prix betting preview

Verstappen has managed just one podium in the last five races and his last win came in June when he won the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona. Norris finished second in that race and has since had four podium finishes, but managed just one win at the Dutch Grand Prix.

His teammate Oscar Piastri has managed two race wins in Azerbaijan and Hungary and enjoyed a further three podiums.

There’s no doubt the Aussie is an emerging talent in F1, but McLaren are ready to put all their efforts behind Norris in a big push to overhaul Verstappen.

With a Constructors’ Championship win looking increasingly likely - McLaren are no bigger than 1/6 to win the team prize on betting apps - boss Andrea Stella has revealed “50-50 calls” would go Norris’ way.

This wasn’t an issue in Baku as Norris was forced to start the race from 16th on the grid, but an excellent drive saw him overtake Verstappen and finish fourth to close the gap a little bit more.

Norris has form in Singapore, finishing second to Carlos Sainz in 2023 and fourth in 2022, while it’s not a happy hunting ground for Verstappen. Last year, the Red Bull driver finished fifth, ending his 10-race winning run and the year before he was seventh, while his teammate Sergio Perez won the race.

A strong showing in qualifying has been the key to success at the Marina Bay Circuit with nine of the previous 14 races won by the driver starting on pole.

Norris has started three of the previous five races from pole and if he pulls it out of the bag again in qualifying, he may justify being the bookmaker’s favourite for victory in Singapore.

Singapore Grand Prix prediction 1: Lando Norris to win - 15/8 William Hill

Singapore Grand Prix tip: Leclerc to continue his form

In terms of who might join Norris on the podium, it’s hard to see past Charles Leclerc, who finished second in Azerbaijan last weekend and won the previous race in Italy.

The Ferrari driver has had nine podium finishes this season and currently sits third in the Drivers’ Championship, 78 points behind the leader Verstappen but just 19 behind Norris.

He has been one of the most consistent drivers this season and we expect him to be up there again in Singapore, where he’s never won but has started from pole in two of the last three races.

Singapore Grand Prix prediction 2: Charles Leclerc to finish on the podium - 4/7 Betway

