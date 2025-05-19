Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

On this page, bettors can find the latest F1 odds for the 2025 season, including the Drivers’ Championship winner and the Constructors title.

Formula 1 is enjoying a boom period, with Nielsen reporting in 2024 that F1 is now the most popular yearly sporting series when it comes to television viewers.

Formula 1 betting is widely available, with plenty of F1 betting sites offering punters a huge choice of markets and odds.

This page carries the latest Formula 1 odds covering the Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship.

The odds come from our recommended betting sites, all of which are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission.

F1 World Drivers’ Championship Odds

Above are the best F1 odds for the 2025 World Drivers’ Championship from leading betting sites.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has dominated the Drivers’ Championship in recent years, winning four in a row between 2021 and 2024.

But his time at the top is under serious threat in 2025 with McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in position to beat out the all-conquering Dutchman.

The F1 championship odds will update automatically as the season progresses, so readers can check back regularly to stay up to date with who is the favourite in the F1 Championship odds.

F1 Constructors’ Championship Odds

Above are the latest F1 odds for the Constructors Championship. These are live odds, so they will continuously update right throughout the Formula 1 season.

The Constructors’ title goes to the team that collected the most points over the course of the season. Each team has two drivers and any points they score make up the team’s total.

In recent seasons, this prize has been dominated first by Mercedes and then Red Bull, who, thanks to the exploits of Lewis Hamilton and Verstappen, have won each of the last 10 Constructors’ Championships between them.

Popular F1 Betting Markets

There’s plenty more to F1 betting than just the title fights. Bookmakers have boosted the number of markets available to F1 bettors in shops, online and on betting apps as the sport has grown in popularity.

Here are some of the most popular F1 betting markets when it comes to race weekends.

Grand Prix Winner: Punters can bet on a driver or a team to win a race. Make sure to check the F1 grand prix odds regularly during a race weekend as price can change dramatically depending on practice and qualifying performances.

Podium Finish: This is a simple bet on whether or not a driver will finish on the podium (top three).

Fastest Lap: Bettors can wager on which driver will post the fastest lap across a race. This market gives punters the chance to land a big-price winner on race weekends as plenty of drivers are capable of setting the fastest lap.

Pole Position: This is simply a bet on which driver will finish the qualifying session with the fastest time and secure pole position for the race.

Top 10 Finish: Drivers are awarded points for finishing in the top 10, with first place getting 25 points and 10th one point. You can bet on which driver will score points in a race.

Fastest in practice: This is a bet on which driver will clock the fastest time in a practice session on the Friday or Saturday morning of a race weekend.

Previous F1 World Champions

Two famous names have dominated the Drivers’ Championship over the last decade, with Lewis Hamilton winning five titles and Max Verstappen winning four, including every title from 2021 to 2024.

Unsurprisingly, this also means that both the respective drivers’ teams have dominated the Constructors’ Championships too, with Red Bull (three) and Mercedes (seven) winning each of the last 10 titles between them.

Below, we’ve put together a list of the last 10 winners of both the Drivers’ and Constructors Championships.

World Drivers’ Champions

Year Driver Team 2024 Max Verstappen Red Bull 2023 Max Verstappen Red Bull 2022 Max Verstappen Red Bull 2021 Max Verstappen Red Bull 2020 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 2019 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 2018 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 2017 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 2016 Nico Rosberg Mercedes 2015 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes

Constructors’ Champions

Year Team Drivers 2024 Red Bull Verstappen, Perez 2023 Red Bull Verstappen, Perez 2022 Red Bull Verstappen, Perez 2021 Mercedes Hamilton, Bottas 2020 Mercedes Hamilton, Bottas 2019 Mercedes Hamilton, Bottas 2018 Mercedes Hamilton, Bottas 2017 Mercedes Hamilton, Bottas 2016 Mercedes Hamilton, Rosberg 2015 Mercedes Hamilton, Rosberg

