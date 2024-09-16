Best F1 betting sites in the UK for 2024

Formula 1 is a sport with numerous betting opportunities; punters are able to put a wager on accolades such as the race winner, fastest lap and even the fastest pit stop. Here, we’ve compiled a list of the best F1 betting sites for UK punters.

F1 has experienced a huge surge in popularity in recent years. Many hardcore petrolheads who have followed the sport – seen as the pinnacle of racing – for years have been joined by a younger and more diverse audience, some inspired by the Netflix docuseries Drive to Survive, and as a result the betting markets within F1 have expanded to meet the interest.

A vast array of UK betting companies have different markets in the world of F1 – but which sites should you be placing your bets with? Fortunately, we’ve compiled a list of the best F1 betting sites.

How we rank and review F1 betting sites

Welcome offers: Formula 1 betting sites will offer perks to new customers who have joined their betting site, often boosting a punter’s bankroll. These offers can come in the form of free bets, deposit matches and money-back promos.

F1 odds & markets: There are a number of different and quirky markets within the fast-moving world of F1 on a race weekend. These include: race winner, podium finish, points (top-10) finish, fastest lap, first in-race retirement, fastest driver in practice… and much more. You can also bet on the world champion, in both the drivers’ championship and constructors’ championship on the best F1 betting sites.

Promotions: Bettors often judge bookmakers on their promotions and offers. There aren’t always many offers available related to F1 betting, so we’ve given preference to those F1 betting sites running promotions that can be used to wager Formula 1.

Mobile betting: Most reputable bookmakers have easy-to-use betting apps, allowing customers to make bets with the tap of a finger. The best betting apps will have all the same functionality as the desktop version of an F1 betting site and allow bettors to place a wager while on the go, or while watching a grand prix.

Payment options: The best betting sites for F1 should accept several payment options, from the more traditional debit card and bank transfer methods to e-wallets and cryptocurrency.

In-play betting: Also known as live betting, punters can place a bet during a race. In the case of Formula 1, it means the odds are constantly changing depending on what transpires during the race. With F1 betting odds increasing or decreasing, a keen-eyed bettor may be able to spot a betting opportunity while watching the race and place a wager before the chequered flag drops.

Customer support: How do F1 betting sites support their customers if something goes wrong? It’s an important question we ask of all the online bookmakers we review, putting to the test their contact methods and measuring the speed of response. We also take a close look at how easy it is to find the help or frequently asked questions section when determining the level of customer support a bookmaker can offer.

Responsible gambling: How committed the bookmaker is to responsible gambling is vital to us in recommending F1 betting sites. Have they taken genuine steps to ensure their actions towards their customers are morally sound? We considered how readily available they made safer gambling tools such as deposit limits, loss limits, reality checks and self-exclusion, as well as how forthcoming they were on getting help for problem gambling.

F1 betting sites

Using our ranking criteria, we’ve picked out the five best F1 betting sites, as recommended by our expert betting team, to give you the best indication of where to place your money.

1. Bet365

One of the most popular bookmakers in the UK, bet365 is our leading choice among F1 betting sites. Bet365 consistently have the biggest selection of markets at the best prices for each race.

Bet365 are regularly one of the first betting sites to price up a race and are rapid when it comes to updating their odds following practice sessions, as well as qualifying on Saturday.

As far as live betting sites go, bet365’s up-to-the-minute market changes and a live track graphic aid users during the race on Sunday. With no F1 betting site able to offer live streaming due to UK TV rights, bet365 do a great job keeping you up to date on the track action.

They are also the only F1 betting site to have an F1 bet builder tool for races. Their bet £10, get £30 in free bets sign up offer can also be used to wager on races or any F1 ante-post markets that might catch the eye.

2. Kwiff

Kwiff is a standout in the market of F1 betting sites, given their unique means of supercharging odds. Any selection on any market, at any time, can be supercharged – meaning the possibility of greater payouts on F1 bets.

Kwiff guarantees they’ll supercharge the odds of one accumulator each weekend, meaning you can have the odds on your F1 acca on a race weekend enhanced.

It’s rare for Formula 1 betting sites to run an F1 exclusive offer but that’s exactly what you’ll find on Kwiff. They offer to refund race winner bets if your selection fails to finish. Refunds take the form of surprise bets, up to the value of £25.

They also have a strong in-play race service, with a customisable leaderboard and constantly updating track graphics.

Kwiff just miss out on top spot on our countdown of the best betting sites for F1 due to having fewer markets than bet365, but still represents an excellent option for F1 betting.

3. BetVictor

BetVictor completes the podium in our list due to their competitive odds, excellent betting app and opportunities to earn free bets.

Bettors can earn free F1 bets via the BetVictor Loyalty Club: place five or more bets of £5 or greater on any sport, including F1, each week and you’ll receive a free bet credit worth up to £25.

Free bets can also be unlocked via BetVictor’s Prize Wheel and by taking BetVictor’s sports welcome offer when signing up – £20 in free bets are awarded to new customers.

BetVictor also has a unique Lucky Dip promotion, which boosts the odds on a random selection from your chosen market. BetVictor is a good choice for F1 betting and would be higher on our list if it improved its market choice and in-play betting offering.

4. Bzeebet

Bzeebet is becoming a popular option in the world of F1 betting sites due to their great selection of F1 markets and innovative betting features. For example, with Bzeebet, you can cash-out F1 bets during races.

Their new customer offer means punters will receive a free £10 bet which can be wagered on F1 when they bet £10. F1 bettors can also earn a £5 free bet each week by wagering £25 or more on the sport via Bzeebet’s Free Bet Trifecta promotion.

In addition, users can earn free spins each week at Bzeebet’s online casino by betting £10 on F1. Bzeebet also offers in-play betting on Formula 1 but are lower on our list due to the lack of a dedicated betting app, which all our other F1 betting sites carry.

5. LiveScore Bet

Rounding out our top five is one of the leading new betting sites in the UK. LiveScore Bet has quickly made a good impression among general punters and F1 bettors alike following their launch due to their price boosts, in-play service and top-class selection of specials markets.

LiveScore Bet will regularly boost the price on several F1 bets in the lead up to a race and boast more specials markets for each race than the majority of Formula 1 betting sites. LiveScore Bet also uses real-time data to enhance their F1 in-play betting experience.

Overall, it’s an excellent option for F1 bettors, although LiveScore Bet is let down by punters only being able to use two-thirds of the £30 in free bets you receive when signing up to wager on F1, while their F1 betting odds in certain markets can be uncompetitive at times.

F1 betting site offers and promotions

Free bets

Free bets are most frequently given to `new customers when signing up with an F1 betting site, but there are opportunities to earn these as an existing customer.

Consider signing up to a bookmaker that runs a loyalty club, such as Kwiff or BetVictor. That way, you can earn free bets each week by meeting the qualifying requirements.

You may also see a bet and get free bet offer, where an F1 betting site will give you a free bet if you wager a certain amount on a race or market.

Enhanced odds

The best Formula 1 betting sites will boost the price of multiple bets before a race, giving punters the chance at a bigger potential payout.

Some bookmakers, like Ladbrokes and Coral, will give users an odds boost token that can be applied to a bet of their choice.

Money-back specials

Punters can occasionally get their stake back, usually in the form of a free bet, with money back specials, such as Kwiff’s refund if your drive fails to finish the race.

F1 betting sites can sometimes give you money back on losing bets as part of a sign up offer.

Create-a-bet

Although not many Formula 1 betting sites offer a bet builder tool, some do a variation of a bet builder called a request or create a bet. Here, F1 bettors put together a wager, send it to a bookmaker and they’ll ask their brokers to price up the bet.

William Hill give F1 punters this option with their #YourOdds tool, allowing them to come up with unique bets for races, or season-long wagers.

What other motorsport events are available to bet on?

It is not just Formula 1 where you can make a wager in the world of motorsport. Popular competitions stateside such as IndyCar and NASCAR are available to bet on, while MotoGP – the world championship of motorcycling – is well-liked among bettors.

Formula E, the electric-car championship launched 10 years ago, is another option and with certain bookmakers you can gamble on F2 race outcomes, with races taking place on the same weekend as F1 grands prix.

Responsible gambling

It is so important to remember to gamble responsibly. Betting should only ever be considered a form of entertainment – it has not, and will never be, a surefire way to make money, no matter how much you think you know about Formula 1.

When using F1 betting sites, always assume you’ll lose and, therefore, only bet what you can afford. Formula 1 betting can also be addictive, so please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

Make sure you use the responsible gambling tools offered by betting companies such as deposit limits, reality checks, loss limits, time outs and self-exclusion. These can stop your gambling from getting out of hand.

If you have gambling-related concerns, then seek independent help. There are several UK charities and institutions that offer support, advice and information, with a few listed below:

Best F1 betting sites summary

Whilst we do our best to recommend the best F1 betting sites, it is ultimately down to user choice.

It is important punters pick a bookmaker which is suits your wants and needs when it comes to gambling. Hopefully, the information provided can help you make an informed decision as to where to place your Formula 1 bets.

Formula 1 betting sites recommended by us have to be regulated by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) for us to contemplate rating them and to ensure your personal and financial data is secure. Every site listed here is safe and legal but it’s important that you only pick a site that resonates with how you intend to bet.

Formula 1 betting sites FAQs

Can you bet on F1?

Yes. Nearly every UK bookmaker will offer betting on Formula 1 in some fashion. Our recommended F1 betting sites have a good choice of markets, meaning if you want to bet on F1, you have plenty of options and don’t have to just wager on the race winner.