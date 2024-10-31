Brazilian Grand Prix tips

Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris to finish on the podium and Max Verstappen in the top six - 15/8 Bet365

Max Verstappen to win the sprint race - 9/1 QuinnBet

The pressure is definitely mounting as the Formula 1 season heads towards its conclusion and we expect more drama this weekend when the Brazilian Grand Prix takes place in Sao Paulo.

Max Verstappen, who still leads the Drivers’ Championship, came in for a lot of criticism after last weekend’s race in Mexico, as he received a combined 20-second penalty for two separate incidents involving title rival Lando Norris, who described the Dutchman’s driving as “dangerous”.

Just 47 points separate the two drivers with four races and 120 points still up for grabs so it’s understandable why nerves are frayed and tension is growing between the drivers, which has boiled over in the last two races.

In the United States, Norris was the one penalised as he went off the track while trying to overtake Verstappen, before a similar incident last weekend when Verstappen was judged not to give his rival space as he tried to overtake again, forcing Norris off the track.

Having seen his lead in the title race trimmed, worse could be to come for Verstappen amid talk he may face a grid penalty for the Brazilian Grand Prix.

That’s resulted in Verstappen being pushed right out to 12/1 with some betting sites to win at Interlagos for the second year running with Norris the 2/1 favourite.

Both drivers will need to be wary of a resurgent Ferrari team though that’s won the last two races and it’s set to be another three-way battle for top spot on the podium.

Brazilian Grand Prix schedule Friday Practice 1 - 2.30pm Sprint qualifying - 6.30pm Saturday Sprint race - 2pm Qualifying - 6pm Sunday Race - 5pm *Every session will be available to watch on Sky Sports F1*

Brazilian Grand Prix betting preview

The fact that Verstappen’s Red Bull is being continually outpaced by both McLaren and Ferrari is a real concern not only for the three-time world champion in the title race but also the constructors as Red Bull now sit third in the Constructors Championship, 54 points behind the leaders McLaren.

F1 betting sites have pushed Red Bull out to 50/1 to take the title, which they have won for the last two years, with McLaren 7/15 and Ferrari 2/1 - that could change very quickly if the Italians can achieve two more podium finishes in Brazil.

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc have both been on the podium in the last two races with one victory apiece and the F1 betting suggests they could be in the top three once more with a Ferrari double podium finish priced at 11/10.

The Scuderia have been the major beneficiaries of the recent scraps between Norris and Verstappen, and if those two become embroiled in another duel, we could get another Ferrari winner with Leclerc the most likely.

Norris was second at this race last year and will be pushing very hard for at least a podium finish.

Whether he serves a grid penalty or not, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if Verstappen found himself in the fight for first in a race where the Red Bull driver has finished no lower than sixth in his last seven starts.

Brazilian Grand Prix prediction 1: Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris to finish on the podium and Max Verstappen in the top six - 15/8 Bet365

Brazilian Grand Prix tips: Verstappen to continue his sprint domination

This weekend is the penultimate sprint race of the season, and it’s no surprise with their recent race pace that Ferrari are favourites on most betting apps.

But this is a format where Verstappen seems to come into his own. Despite not having won a race since the Spanish Grand Prix in June he has dominated the sprints, including just two weeks ago.

He has won all four sprints this season in China, Miami, Austria and the US Grand Prix, bringing his total to 11 sprint races from the 16 F1 has staged since the format was introduced.

You can get 9/1 on him taking top spot this weekend and it would be another much-needed eight points as he chases his fourth consecutive championship.

Brazilian Grand Prix predictions 2: Max Verstappen to win the sprint - 9/1 QuinnBet

Brazilian Grand Prix betting offers

