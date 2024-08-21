Fafabet welcome offer: Latest Fafabet sign up offer for 2024

Fafabet are a relatively new online bookmaker looking to make a splash among betting sites with their unique welcome offer.

The Fafabet welcome offer gives bettors a choice on their level of reward after registration with new customers able to claim up to £50 in free bets as well as a £20 casino bonus.

There’s a tiered reward system in place, which should suit a range of betting bankrolls with punters able to unlock a free bet and a casino bonus from as little as £5.

Below, we dive further into the Fafabet sign up offer to explore the key terms and pros and cons of the offer.

What is the Fafabet sign up offer?

New Fafabet customers will have a choice of how they receive their welcome bonus. There are different tiers of rewards depending on how much you wish to wager:

Here are the three initial options presented to new customers:

Place a wager of £10 and you’ll receive a £5 free bet and £5 casino bonus.

Place a bet of £20 or more and Fafabet will give you a £10 free bet and £10 casino bonus.

Wager £100 or more and bettors will receive a £20 free bet and £10 casino bonus.

At the end of a bettors’ first day of having a Fafabet account, new customers have a choice to make. They can either choose to receive the free bets unlocked by their qualifying wager, or get 50 per cent of their losses from that first day refunded as free bets.

The free bet refund is capped at £50 but customers will also receive a £20 casino bonus. Deciding which reward to choose will likely come down to how your qualifying wager performed and how big any first day losses were.

Is there a Fafabet bonus code?

No, customers don’t require a Fafabet free bet voucher code to unlock the welcome offer. Just click one of the links in this article to be eligible for the Fafabet sign up bonus.

How to claim your Fafabet welcome offer Step 1: Visit the Fafabet site via one of the links in this article and click the register here button. Step 2: Fill out your personal details, including date of birth. This offer is only available to over 18s. Step 3: Make an initial deposit. Fafabet only accepts deposits made by debit card with a minimum payment of £10. Step 4: Place a qualifying wager of at least £10 on a selection with odds of evens (2.0) or greater. You’ll need to wager £20 or more to receive a £10 free bet and over £100 to claim a £20 free bet. Step 5: At the end of the first day of having an account with Fafabet, choose whether to receive the free bets unlocked by wagering or a 50 per cent refund on sportsbook losses. Step 6: Free bets will be credited to your account the following day and must be used within seven days.

Key terms and conditions for Fafabet welcome bonus

Potential customers should thoroughly read and understand the terms and conditions of Fafabet’s sign-up offer before undertaking it. It’s also worthwhile checking out the general T&Cs on Fafabet’s website before registration.

To help you get started with Fafabet, we’ve picked out some of the key T&Cs you’ll need to keep in mind when working through this Fafabet offer.

The first point is that this offer is only available to customers aged over 18 based in the UK. Fafabet’s welcome bonus is also limited to one per customer, IP address or household.

Fafabet only accepts deposits made via debit card and the minimum deposit amount is £10.

To be eliginle for the Fafabet welcome offer, you must place a qualifying wager, which Fafabet define as a single or multiple bet of £10 or more placed at odds of evens (2.0) or greater. Bets placed on Price Boosts or other Fafabet special offers will not count as a qualifying wager.

There are three tiers of qualifying bets, each with different rewards:

A qualifying bet of £10 will be eligible for a £5 free bet and a £5 casino bonus.

A qualifying bet of £20 or more will be eligible for a £10 free bet and a £10 casino bonus.

A qualifying bet of £100 or more will be eligible for a £20 free bet and a £10 casino bonus.

Should customers choose to take the sportsbook refund, losses are calculated from the time of your first settled bet until 23:59 on the same day. Only settled bets from the first day will count towards any refund and there is a maximum refund of £50 in free bets available for sportsbook losses.

Free bets can take up to 24 hours to be credited to a user’s account. They can then be used as a single or multiple bet, although multiple permutation bets such as a Trixie or Yankee are not eligible.

Free bets must be used on a selection with odds of evens (2.0) or greater and need to be wagered within seven days of being issued.

Winnings generated from a casino bonus are capped at £200 and must be wagered 35x before being eligible to withdraw.

Fafabet welcome offer compared with other betting site sign up promotions

The Fafabet offer has the potential for customers to claim up to £50 in free bets and the different levels of staking should suit the needs of a variety of potential new customers.

Unlike plenty of other sign up offers, Fafabet free bets are not restricted for use on certain sports or bet types, and there is an extra perk of receiving a casino bonus.

However, the Fafabet welcome offer is not the easiest sign up offer to understand when compared to the likes of Betfred and BetMGM, who offer similar or bigger free bet sums without the same level of wagering and in a more straightforward fashion.

Bookmaker Welcome offer Bonus code BetMGM Bet £10 get £60 in free bets None required Talksport Bet Bet £10 get £30 in free bets None required Kwiff Bet £10 get a £30 Surprise Bet None required Bet365 Bet £10 get £30 in free bets INDY2024 Betfred Bet £10 get £50 in free bets SUMMER50 BoyleSports Bet £10 get £20 in free bets None required

Fafabet offers for existing customers

Despite being a relatively new betting site, launched just three years ago, Fafabet have a collection of offers to rival any established betting site, and existing customers can find deals to suit their liking.

Horse racing enthusiasts can enjoy two money back as free bet offers, including having their stake refunded if their selection finishes second to the favourite in all UK and Irish races. You’ll also get your stake back as a free bet if your horse is beaten by a head in selected races and both offers run daily with a maximum payout of £10.

Fafabet are among the horse racing betting sites that still offer best odds guaranteed on UK and Irish races, while betting on US racing can unlock a £10 casino bonus.

Plenty of football betting sites struggle to match Fafabet’s range of daily offers, including a free £5 bet when you wager £25 or more on a bet builder - Fafabet refer to them as create-a-bets - on selected matches.

In-play football bettors can claim a free bet each day, calculated at five per cent of their wagering that day.

There’s also money back on goalless draws in selected competitions and refunds available for losing bet builders. The cherry on top is a bonus for winning football accumulators.

Tennis fans can enjoy the same accumulator bonus on winning multiples, up to 50 per cent, and Fafabet’s tennis retirement guarantee means you’ll receive a free bet up to £20 if your selection’s opponent retires from a match through injury.

Fafabet also have something for the Esports market with bettors able to claim a £10 casino bonus every day by wagering on Esports.

Why you should join Fafabet

Fafabet have quickly made a positive impression on the world of online betting and were included on The Independent’s list of the best free bet sites.

There is a big selection of daily free bet offers covering football, tennis and horse racing, and fans of the latter can watch live streams of every race in the UK and Ireland, as well as select other cards from across the globe.

Fafabet have odds on 30 different sports with competitive prices to be found on a large number of markets.

Once the action starts, there is a dedicated in-play betting section with live odds offered on a huge range of events. You can also check out which events they’ll be covering in play later in the day.

There’s also a Fafabet app, although it could do with some refinement and lags behind some rival betting apps. However, the app and desktop site are straightforward to use for the most part and coupled with their great selection of offers, there’s plenty to like about Fafabet.

Fafabet welcome offer review

In reviewing the Fafabet welcome offer it is evident that the tiered system of rewards provides new customers with options depending on their budgets and willingness to take risks. The higher the deposit and qualifying bet, the higher the rewards in terms of free bets and casino bonuses.

However, compared to other betting sites and sign up offers, Fafabet could have made life easier for the customer when it comes to their welcome bonus and how it works.

In addition, there are a few restrictions, like needing to use your free bets within seven days of them being issued and only bets settled on the same day counting towards the potential refund amount.

Pros Cons A significant amount of free bets are available as part of the Fafabet welcome offer Fafabet sign-up offer is not the easiest to understand The Fafabet sign up offer caters to a variety of betting bankrolls Debit cards are the only accepted payment method Casino bonus included as part of the sportsbook sign up offer, while bettors can also go on to claim a separate Fafabet casino welcome bonus. You’ll need to bet a sizeable amount to maximise the Fafabet welcome offer

The Fafabet welcome offer will likely suit a slightly more experienced online bettor, or someone who likes to mix their sports betting with gambling at online casinos, given the rare opportunity to claim a bonus for both in the same offer.

There’s plenty to like about the Fafabet sign up offer overall though and it’s a nice introduction to a bookmaker that makes

Remember to gamble responsibly

Customers must always ensure they follow safe gambling practices. From the second you sign up to a bookmaker, make sure you remain fully in control of your time and budget. Always remain in control.

Betting should be for entertainment purposes only and Fafabet share that sentiment, putting it at the top of their list on tips for betting sensibly.

Fafabet provide a range of tools to stay in control of your gambling, including being able to set deposit and loss limits, delivering reality checks to remind bettors to take a break and giving them various self-exclusion options.

Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related issues, there are multiple charities and healthcare providers who offer support and information:

