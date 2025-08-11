Best portable grills for tailgating, beach days, camping trips, and more

There’s something singularly satisfying about lighting a flame, hearing that first sizzle, and flipping a burger with a cold drink in hand — especially when your whole setup fits in the backseat. The best portable grills deliver all the smoky, seared-up goodness of a full-size barbecue in a smaller, more travel-friendly package, making it easy to take your grill-master skills just about anywhere, be it a beach picnic, sporting tailgate, trailhead pullout, RV campground, or even your neighbor’s backyard.

And just like their full-size cousins, today’s compact grills come in a wide range of fuel types, formats, and personalities, from sleek propane models with precise flame control to charcoal classics that bring big flavor to small spaces. Some are made to toss in the trunk, others are built for style. All of them achieve the goal of turning any outdoor space into your own personal grilling oasis. From campsite cookouts (I’ve also found the best camping stoves) to patio grilling, the following portable grills deliver the best combination of portability, performance, and outdoor cooking joy.

How I tested

I recruited a team of testers and went on a series of camping trips to trial out more than a dozen portable grills ( Rachel Cavanaugh/The Independent )

To evaluate the best portable grills, I gathered a team of testers and went on a series of camping trips, where we turned a grassy field into a pop-up cookout zone. We spent the afternoon firing up burgers, hot dogs, pizzas, and veggies on a lineup of different models, testing them side by side to compare performance. We cooked, took audio notes, rotated stations, and shared feedback over grilled snacks. I followed this up with three additional solo testing sessions at home, using each of the grills again in my backyard to get a better sense of long-term usability and convenience.

Throughout the process, I judged each model based on the following criteria:

Portability: I considered how easy each was to transport, carry, set up, and pack down. I assessed the size of each grill and whether it was large enough for various cooking needs.

Stability: When cooking, I assessed whether the grills felt secure when placed on uneven or soft ground.

Design and aesthetics: You want a grill that's well-built and feels durable, so I made sure to consider design. Similarly, I paid attention to how each one looked.

Features and extras: Where applicable, I considered the various add-ons or standout details that enhance the cooking experience.

Performance: Arguably, the most important testing criterion was the grill's cooking performance. I assessed how evenly the grills cooked meat and vegetables.

As an outdoor gear tester with nearly a decade of experience, Rachel Cavanaugh has reviewed everything from the best tents for camping and chairs to the best coolers and camping stoves. Beyond her work, Rachel spends a lot of time camping, hiking, and simply enjoying the outdoors, so she has a personal interest in finding the portable grills that actually work — both for her own benefit and yours.

