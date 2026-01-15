15 best flasks and travel mugs that will keep drinks hot (or cold) for hours

The best travel flasks can make a noticeable difference to your daily routine. Whether you’re braving a chilly winter commute or picnicking in summer, high-quality flasks keep your drinks at the ideal temperature for hours. Some insulated flasks can even keep liquids hot or cold for an entire day.

There’s a wide range of options available, too – from compact travel flasks designed for office coffee breaks to large-capacity vacuum flasks ideal for camping and hiking.

For longer trips, insulated flasks with built-in cups – such as those from Klean Kanteen and Thermos – are particularly practical. If you’re constantly on the move, flasks with leak-proof, one-handed drinking lids, such as Contingo’s push-to-open design, offer convenience without spills. I’ve even tested a flask specifically designed for holding a bottle of wine (yes, really).

Ultimately, what makes a flask worth your money is its ability to slow down heat transfer – either in or out – via a layer of almost airless space sandwiched between the flask’s inner and outer walls.

Keep reading to find out which flasks impressed me the most.

Read more: Best camping chairs for festivals, picnics and more

The best insulated flasks for 2026 are:

Best overall – Thermos superlight drinks flask, 470ml: £22, Amazon.co.uk

– Thermos superlight drinks flask, 470ml: £22, Amazon.co.uk Best budget buy – Lifeventure TiV vacuum flask, 700ml: £22.99, Lifeventure.com

– Lifeventure TiV vacuum flask, 700ml: £22.99, Lifeventure.com Best for style – Stanley quencher H2.0 flowstate tumbler, 1.2l: £44, Stanley1913.com

– Stanley quencher H2.0 flowstate tumbler, 1.2l: £44, Stanley1913.com Best insulated mug – Hydro Flask coffee mug, 354ml: £28.95, Amazon.co.uk

– Hydro Flask coffee mug, 354ml: £28.95, Amazon.co.uk Best hi-tech flask – Larq bottle purevis, 500ml: £89, Livelarq.com

How I tested

A few of the flasks I tested for this review ( Lois Borny/The Independent )

First and foremost, flasks had to keep drinks hot or cold to make it onto my list. I assessed the brands’ claims by filling the flasks with boiled and iced water, then drinking from them hours later to see if the temperature held. You can read more about my testing criteria at the end of this article.

Read more: I’m a cold water swimmer – these are the best changing robes I’ve used