I’m training for a half marathon in the winter – this is the running gear I’m wearing

Freezing limbs, ice-cold hands, and limited hours of daylight: running in the winter is not for the faint-hearted. But when you’re training for a half-marathon, as I am, the kilometres have to be logged regardless of the weather.

Thankfully, the best winter running gear is your best friend when pounding the pavement during the colder months. Think head torches to light up your way in the evening, sweat-wicking gloves, thermals, running jackets and lined leggings. Some overlooked items can make a world of difference, from merino wool socks that prevent toes from going numb to trail shoes with extra grip for slippy conditions.

The UK experienced a boom in running last year – and this trend is only set to continue. In 2025, community events like Parkrun smashed records for attendance (the charity saw 850,000 first-timers), and more people than ever before ran marathons. The TCS London Marathon set a new Guinness World Record for the number of finishers (56,640), and Strava reported that new clubs on the running app quadrupled in 2025.

Along with millions of others, I found a new love for running last year – so much so, I entered the ballot for the London Landmarks half-marathon and got a place. But with my running ability currently limited to Saturday 5km parkruns and lunch break jogs around the block, I’m faced with training to run 22k in the depths of winter.

Whether you’re joining a running club in 2026 or gearing up to complete a marathon, the right gear will help you go further. With the UK’s cold spell not set to ease quite yet, the weather for running leaves a lot to be desired. To help you get out of the house, these are the tried and tested winter essentials to invest in.

Read more: Best women’s running leggings that will help you go that extra mile

Sweaty Betty Therma boost 7/8 running leggings These Sweaty Betty leggings are specifically made for those bone-chilling winter runs. Hailing from the brand’s HeatProtect collection, they’re designed to insulate while still wicking away sweat to keep you dry. “They’re also softer than most insulated leggings with a brushed fleecy lining that doesn’t chafe as you move,” our tester Clare O’Reilly said in their review of the best women’s running leggings. “Reflective seams make them a great option for night runs.... [and they] also offer two side pockets big enough to hold a phone and a zip back pocket which is great for holding keys and other valuables.” Our Fitness and wellbeing editor Emilie Lavinia says: “These leggings have seen me through several winters and I always come back to them. They look great but also offer plenty of support and warmth, as well as a high level of compression.” Read more £110 from Sweatybetty.com Prices may vary Proviz LED360 chest light Instead of a head torch – which can cause irritation and neck ache – try a chest strap design. This Proviz one secured a spot in our fitness expert Zoe’s review of the best head torches. “You can also enjoy more visibility from all angles if you choose this particular chest light from Proviz, the night-time running expert,” she said. “It features reflective strips along the length of the band so you can easily be seen in car headlights, as well as a slow flashing red light at the rear to keep you safe from behind.” Adding that it felt like she was wearing nothing around her head, she said it made a “difference on wet days, as I could use the hood of my running jacket without fear it would obscure the torch.” Read more £24 from Amazon.co.uk Prices may vary BAM sculpting training top The perfect layer for running in the winter, this Bam zip-up top received tall praise in our review of the best running jackets. Described as “buttery-soft” and “sculpting”, tester Sian Lewis said that it “feels lovely to wear, looks flattering and can be worn as a jacket, over a sports bra, a long-sleeved running top, or under a waterproof shell.” Read more £69 from Bambooclothing.co.uk Prices may vary Rab phantom waterproof jacket In wet and windy conditions, this Rab jacket is a top performer. Tester Sian Lewis described it as “highly windproof and waterproof but feather-light to wear” at just 104g. The hood can be rolled away, or you can squish down the entire jacket in the hood. Read more £87 from Sportsshoes.com Prices may vary Hoka challenger 7 women’s running shoes This Hoka shoe is designed to be a hybrid road and trail trainer – and is endorsed by the Royal College of Podiatry. Securing a spot in our fitness editor’s round-up of the best women’s running shoes, she noted that “the 4mm lugs give it superior grip to a road shoe (these are well placed and perform well) but it doesn’t have the weight and heft of a trail shoe from features such as toe protection.” Ideal for autumn and winter running, the shoes give you a “little extra grip for the park, firmer trails or races that are a mix of road and moderate trail.” Boasting a cushioned and nicely responsive sold, she said that the “miles feel easy, especially if you’re not on tarmac for the whole run.” Read more £130 from Hoka.com Prices may vary

For more running essentials, read our tech writer’s reiew of the best open-ear headphones