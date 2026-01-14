I’m a fitness writer and this could be your new favourite gym shoe

The battle for gym shoe superiority used to be a two horse race: the Nike metcon versus the Reebok nano. But with the functional fitness umbrella now extending well beyond CrossFit’s horizons, Adidas, Puma and R.A.D have emerged as powerhouses in the space, while Lake District brand Inov8 has been quietly smashing it throughout both eras.

Puma has dived headfirst into the Hyrox market, R.A.D has monopolised CrossFitters’ feet, and Adidas has taken aim at, well, pretty much anyone who falls under the enormous hybrid athlete banner.

Its latest entrant into the best gym shoe race is the Adidas dropset 4, billed as the brand’s “most versatile functional training shoe to date”. But does it deliver on this claim?

Given Adidas sent me a pair to test a month ahead of its January launch, and I've worn them for most of my gym sessions since, I’m well-placed to answer that question. Here are my thoughts.

Read more: Best running shoes for all types of runs, tried and tested by our experts

How I tested

The Adidas dropset 4 is designed to be the brand's most versatile training shoe ( Adidas )

I tested this gym shoe by wearing it to the gym for a month – so far, so simple. As a CrossFit coach with a few Hyrox races under my belt and an eclectic exercise regime, this gave me the chance to see how the dropset 4 fared during strength training sessions, gymnastic drills, Olympic weightlifting exercises, CrossFit workouts and even the occasional dog walk.

Adidas dropset 4: first impressions

A new Continental outsole offers great grip and durability on the dropset 4 ( Adidas )

The Adidas dropset 3 is brilliant for lifting weights, but only OK for everything else a modern gym routine might entail – CrossFit metcons, Hyrox classes, circuits, plyometric exercises, the list goes on. While the chunky plastic heel is unquestionably stable, it’s a tad clunky in transit.

The Adidas dropset 4 solves this problem, adding what the brand calls “runnability” to its hero training shoe’s CV. This doesn’t mean you can complete a Hyrox race (8km of running) in it, but rather that it can hold up to the 800m-or-less running intervals often seen in other fitness classes and circuit workouts.

It is almost 100g lighter than its predecessor (410g vs 316g, in my UK 10.5s) and the difference between how they feel on your feet is night and day. There is also new Repetitor foam running along the length of the midsole for extra bounce.

On first wear, I found the shoe looked sleek and felt comfortable from the off. It fits small (I ordered half a size up and would be tempted to go up a full size if I had my time again) but the midsole does deliver a far more energetic ride than its predecessor. It has also launched at £110, which is £20 less than most competitors.

Overall, my first impressions were overwhelmingly positive. Now to the serious testing.

Read more: Best gym bags for 2026, tried and tested by a fitness writer