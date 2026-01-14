I’m a fitness writer and this could be your new favourite gym shoe
I was one of the first people in the world to try the all-new Adidas dropset 4 training shoe – but is it any good?
The battle for gym shoe superiority used to be a two horse race: the Nike metcon versus the Reebok nano. But with the functional fitness umbrella now extending well beyond CrossFit’s horizons, Adidas, Puma and R.A.D have emerged as powerhouses in the space, while Lake District brand Inov8 has been quietly smashing it throughout both eras.
Puma has dived headfirst into the Hyrox market, R.A.D has monopolised CrossFitters’ feet, and Adidas has taken aim at, well, pretty much anyone who falls under the enormous hybrid athlete banner.
Its latest entrant into the best gym shoe race is the Adidas dropset 4, billed as the brand’s “most versatile functional training shoe to date”. But does it deliver on this claim?
Given Adidas sent me a pair to test a month ahead of its January launch, and I've worn them for most of my gym sessions since, I’m well-placed to answer that question. Here are my thoughts.
Read more: Best running shoes for all types of runs, tried and tested by our experts
How I tested
I tested this gym shoe by wearing it to the gym for a month – so far, so simple. As a CrossFit coach with a few Hyrox races under my belt and an eclectic exercise regime, this gave me the chance to see how the dropset 4 fared during strength training sessions, gymnastic drills, Olympic weightlifting exercises, CrossFit workouts and even the occasional dog walk.
Adidas dropset 4: first impressions
The Adidas dropset 3 is brilliant for lifting weights, but only OK for everything else a modern gym routine might entail – CrossFit metcons, Hyrox classes, circuits, plyometric exercises, the list goes on. While the chunky plastic heel is unquestionably stable, it’s a tad clunky in transit.
The Adidas dropset 4 solves this problem, adding what the brand calls “runnability” to its hero training shoe’s CV. This doesn’t mean you can complete a Hyrox race (8km of running) in it, but rather that it can hold up to the 800m-or-less running intervals often seen in other fitness classes and circuit workouts.
It is almost 100g lighter than its predecessor (410g vs 316g, in my UK 10.5s) and the difference between how they feel on your feet is night and day. There is also new Repetitor foam running along the length of the midsole for extra bounce.
On first wear, I found the shoe looked sleek and felt comfortable from the off. It fits small (I ordered half a size up and would be tempted to go up a full size if I had my time again) but the midsole does deliver a far more energetic ride than its predecessor. It has also launched at £110, which is £20 less than most competitors.
Overall, my first impressions were overwhelmingly positive. Now to the serious testing.
Read more: Best gym bags for 2026, tried and tested by a fitness writer
Adidas dropset 4: The deep dive
- Best for Lifting weights, CrossFit, circuit workouts, Hyrox classes, Olympic weightlifting
- Fit Small (order at least half a size up)
- Heel to toe drop 6mm
- Why we love it
- Good value for money
- Out the box comfort
- Great stability for lifting
- Nimble feel
- Take note
- Narrow toe box
- Midsole isn't quite as energetic as some rivals
- Fit small
I eased the Adidas dropset 4 in with a coaching session – several hours on feet, several thousand steps and umpteen exercise demonstrations. By the time I headed home, my feet still felt comfortable and fresh, which is always a good sign.
Throughout the day I realised that the midsole is far livelier than the dropset 3, and the noticeably lighter shoe feels more nimble as a result. I also appreciated how the brand has shaved weight off the shoe while maintaining a plush feel in the upper – plenty of padding around the heel and tongue bump up its comfort credentials.
The shoe’s next test was a leg day, kicking off with relatively heavy squats – and it performed well. Even under weights of 100kg or more, there was no unwanted compression underfoot and the redesigned heel provided just as much stability as the dropset 3. I would have liked a slightly wider forefoot to allow my toes to splay fully for added balance, but that was my only note.
Since the first dropset dropped in late 2021, Adidas has excelled at creating shoes that are good for lifting weights – its rich history in built-for-purpose weightlifting shoes might explain this. However, HIIT workout and CrossFit WOD supremacy has eluded the brand.
To see if this had changed, I wore the dropset 4 for a couple of workouts; first, a fast and furious blend of dumbbell snatches, double-unders and toes-to-bar, and then a longer chipper involving barbell cycling, burpees-over-bar and box jumps. I’m happy to report, Adidas has now found its groove in this area.
It feels like a more techy Reebok nano eight or nine, which long-time CrossFit fans will be very happy to hear – despite being released seven years ago, the former remains a favourite shoe for many fitness fans. The dropset 4’s new grooved Continental outsole offers great grip and added flex in the forefoot when jumping, while the paring back of the dropset 3’s midfoot rubber wall allows for a less rigid feel. For this reason, it handles plyometrics very tidily, offering good ground feel.
The final first week trials I had in store for the dropset 4 were running and Olympic lifting.
When I wore them for moderate-weight cleans and snatches, they performed much the same as they did during squats – stable, supportive but a tad narrow in the forefoot.
For running, I put the shoe through a workout that flitted between various functional fitness exercises and 800m running intervals. This was the best demonstration of the great strides Adidas has taken in developing a versatile training shoe.
The lighter heel and midsole underfoot felt spritely and comfortable throughout, while the stable heel allowed me to transition seamlessly from running to squats and lunges. I found the midsole, while a marked improvement on the dropset 3, wasn’t quite as lively as the R.A.D one v2 or Nike metcon 10. However, it almost matched the former for lifting – no mean feat – and beat the latter.
For the remainder of the testing month, the dropset 4 continued to perform impressively well. It also reassured me it would stand the test of time, as after four weeks the only signs of wear were creases in the upper above the toes.
Is the Adidas dropset 4 gym shoe worth it?
The Adidas dropset 4 is the brand’s best training shoe to date by a country mile. It is also a very good shoe in its own right, especially given it boasts a more modest price tag than most rivals (the Nike metcon 10 and R.A.D one v2 both launched at around the £130 mark).
For this reason, if I was after a do-all gym shoe, the dropset 4 would be a keen contender, alongside the two shoes listed above and the Inov8 f-lite max.
If your training has a lifting bias, you have narrower feet, you want excellent value for money and you like the look of the shoe, the dropset 4 is the shoe for you.
The midsole, while livelier than the dropset 3, is still not quite as energetic as the R.A.D one v2, which is why this would be my choice for straight CrossFit. The inov8 f-lite max also marginally wins out for Olympic weightlifting thanks to its wider forefoot.
But, as is always the case with training shoes, there will be a hefty dose of personal preference involved in finding the right pair for you – no two feet are the same, everyone moves differently and we all work to varying sartorial standards.
What I would recommend is having the dropset 4 in your shortlist, trying it on before buying if possible, then enjoying your training in a very solid fourth outing for the dropset range.
How I tested the Adidas dropset 4 gym shoe
While wearing the shoe during strength training sessions, gymnastic drills, Olympic weightlifting exercises, CrossFit and more, I assesed it against the following factors:
- Comfort: This is criteria number one for a gym shoe. Your workouts might feel uncomfortable, but your feet shouldn’t be.
- Stability: A good gym shoe should provide a stable base for squats and other movements where you are supporting heavy weights. This is key for safety, performance and efficient power transfer through the ground.
- Support: The best gym trainers are versatile. Not only should they feel stable under heavy weights, but they should also feel supportive during dynamic movements like burpees and box jumps. This is especially true for lateral (or side to side) movements.
- Style: If you like exercising, you are going to be wearing this shoe a lot. So, superficial as it is, I (and most others) like the idea that their footwear both performs well and looks the part.
- Durability: No one wants a shoe that falls apart after a few months.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
The IndyBest team only recommends products from brands we have tried, tested and been impressed by. Our reviews come after hours of hands-on experience with an item, giving us the chance to take a deep dive into its pros and cons.
Harry Bullmore is a certified fitness coach, avid exerciser and fitness journalist with years of experience in the field. He spends his weeks racking up miles, lifting heavy weights and experimenting with all manner of other training methods. This provides the perfect testing grounds for the latest and greatest health and fitness releases your favourite brands have to offer, from running shoes to walking boots and more.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks