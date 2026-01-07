The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
14 best men’s gym trainers, tested by a fitness writer
My top-rated footwear for lifting and HIIT workouts
The best gym trainer should be a jack of all trades, master of none. The beauty of this shoe lies in its versatility.
It is rarely as good as a running shoe for racking up the miles, and can’t match a dedicated weightlifting shoe for squatting. But a good one can still do both tasks remarkably well, making it a savvy do-all option for gym-goers.
“If you are doing any functional lifting – lifting weights that are not machines – or you are doing conditioning that involves any lateral movement or jumping, you should be wearing a training shoe over a running shoe,” says Dan Williams, co-founder of gym shoe specialist retailer WIT Training.
“For someone new to fitness, a training shoe is a safer piece of footwear to wear than a running shoe because it will give you more stability,” he continues. “For someone more experienced, a training shoe could make that 10 per cent difference you are looking for on some of your main lifts.”
So which pair should you buy? There is no one-size-fits-all option, with the answer depending on your physiology and fitness goals. But that doesn’t mean I can’t help.
As The Independent’s senior fitness writer, I’ve tested gym shoes from all the top brands and a few hidden gems too, listing my favourites below. For each one, I’ve outlined my key takeaways, from fit and feel to USPs and specialisms.
Armed with this information, you should be able to make an informed decision on which gym shoe is best for you.
Read more: Best men’s running shoes
The best gym trainers for 2026 are:
- Best overall – R.A.D One V2: £130, Rad-global.com
- Best for versatility – Nike metcon 10: £110, Asos.com
- Best for lifting weights – Inov8 F-lite max: £120, Inov8.com
- Best barefoot training shoe – Inov8 bare-xf pro: £145, Amazon.co.uk
- Best on a budget – Decathlon energy+: £49.99, Decathlon.co.uk
How I tested
As a fitness writer, the gym is my happy place, giving me plenty of opportunities to put the best gym trainers through their paces. Each week I plough through five 90-minute gym sessions filled with strength training, Olympic weightlifting, gymnastics practice, CrossFit workouts, cardio and plyometrics. I also do a couple of separate running sessions and whatever sport I can get my hands on.
I’ve worn every shoe on this list for at least two full weeks of training. Given that no two pairs of feet are the same, I also outsourced testing to fellow coaches at my local CrossFit box for a second and third opinion.
1R.A.D one v2
- Best Men’s gym trainer overall
- Best for Gym, CrossFit, HIIT, lifting weights, exercise classes
- Fit True to size
- Heel to toe drop 6mm
- Why we love it
- Balance of cushioning and stability
- Out the box comfort and locked-in fit
- Stylish, especially for a gym trainer
- Take note
- Not as stable as rivals for heavy squats or Olympic lifting
R.A.D’s inaugural 2022 launch, the R.A.D one, upset the Nike/Reebok/Adidas gym shoe monopoly by trumping all three. As such, there was a lot of pressure on its 2025 successor, but the shoe managed to live up to the hype and retain its space at the top of this list.
The brand has made an incredibly comfortable shoe even more comfortable. After half an hour of wearing it around the house, the upper seemed to mould to my foot. The locked-in heel worked perfectly, and I also liked how there was a bit of extra room around the forefoot, allowing me to spread my toes for balance during Olympic lifts.
The redesigned midsole felt springier for short runs of up to 2km, but maintained the responsiveness of the v1, which I loved for explosive exercises like burpees and box jumps. This, combined with a new split outsole, helped me feel nimble during varied circuit workouts and shuttle runs.
But the most impressive update in the shoe is its heel. My only minor gripe with its predecessor was that the rear of the shoe didn’t feel quite as stable as rivals like the Tyr cxt-2 during squats and Olympic lifts. For the v2, R.A.D has redesigned the heel clip, and I found it felt far more secure in the catch position of a snatch or clean.
The look of the shoe is still a point of contention with R.A.D fans. Such was the popularity of the v1 that any change was always going to be met with some friction. And while I still prefer the look of the original for everyday wear, the design of the v2 has grown on me with every wear.
2Nike metcon 10
- Best Gym running shoe for versatility
- Best for Gym, lifting weights, Crossfit, exercise classes
- Fit Slightly small, order half a size up if you are between sizes
- Heel to toe drop 4mm
- Why we love it
- Stable for lifting and supportive for dynamic movements
- Robust build
- Stylish design
- Take note
- Takes a little breaking in
The Nike metcon 10 marks the greatest generational glow-up of any training shoe I’ve tested. I didn’t see eye to eye with its somewhat cumbersome predecessor, but the latest iteration has rarely been off my feet since I was sent a pair to test.
Gone are the rigid, rubberised side walls of the metcon 9 in favour of a lighter, more accommodating upper. The prior plastic hyperlift plate in the heel, which felt like a plank of wood under my heel during dynamic movements, has also made way for a more subtle equivalent. And the inflexible outsole has been overhauled to include flex grooves, which, twinned with the new reactX foam in the midsole, provide a livelier ride.
The result is a shoe that feels springy during explosive exercises like box jumps, without losing the metcon range’s signature stability for lifting – squats and Olympic lifts felt fantastic, even with the more modest 4mm heel-to-toe drop.
The metcon 10 felt a little stiff to start with, but it has become more comfortable with every wear, and the updated materials have a robust, premium feel – after using them for a month, I haven’t encountered any signs of wear and tear.
Nike has widened the toe box on this model, which is a move I was pleased with, although I could have done with a few more millimetres to give my forefoot some extra room to splay for stability.
3Inov8 f-lite max
- Best Gym trainer for lifting weights
- Best for Lifting weights, Olympic weightlifting, gym, CrossFit
- Fit True to size
- Heel to toe drop 6mm
- Why we love it
- Incredibly stable
- Natural shape offers a snug. comfortable fit
- Great power generation during squats
- Take note
- Style won’t be to everyone’s taste
- Not suitabl for longer runs
Lake District-based Inov8 has been flying under the fitness world’s radar for too long, producing top training shoes after top training shoes, to the delight of its cult following. And I think this is the brand’s finest work to date.
I tested the shoe’s forerunner, the Inov8 f-lite g300, and while it was flawlessly stable for lifting heavy, the graphene outsole felt too stiff for any athletic pursuits and the rear of the shoe failed to lock my (admittedly narrow) heel in place securely. The f-lite max has an updated shape which narrows at the heel before widening around the forefoot, giving my toes enough room to splay for balance.
It’s safe to say, Inov8 nailed the redesign. The f-lite max mapped my foot perfectly to prevent any unwanted movement inside the shoe, but didn’t pinch or press uncomfortably in any area. The new outsole and TPU heel stabiliser create an incredibly stable platform for weighty leg exercises, and I loved how the shoe felt for squats of all forms. But it still felt nimble during more explosive movements like broad jumps.
In other words, there’s very little this gym trainer can’t do. I didn’t find it as friendly for running as the options above, but if you’re just looking to do short (up to 500m) intervals as part of a circuit or CrossFit workout, it will hold up just fine.
4Inov8 bare-xf pro
- Best Barefoot gym shoe
- Best for Short runs, CrossFit workouts, strength training and general wear
- Fit True to size
- Heel to toe drop 0mm
- Why we love it
- Comfortable fit with a minimalist feel
- Well made with a rubber skeleton for added stability
- Bonus features for CrossFit training
- Take note
- Expensive
- Heel could use some extra cushioning with thin socks
Picking the best barefoot training shoe is a tricky task, with the market for this minimalist footwear rapidly increasing. I tried a fair few – I liked the Xero nexus knit and loved the Vivobarefoot primus lite knit and motus strength. But my favourite is the Inov8 bare-XF pro.
I’ve never had a less than exemplary experience with the Lake District-based brand, and this shoe was no different. It offers out-of-the-box comfort and a true-to-size fit, giving my foot all the breathing room it needs while still effectively locking down the heel. The razor-thin outsole and insole provide excellent groundfeel and stability too, delivering a truly barefoot experience.
Personally, I switch out of barefoot shoes for heavy squats and Olympic lifts. I prefer to have a bit of a heel-to-toe drop to counter my lacking ankle mobility, so I opt for standard gym trainers or dedicated weightlifting shoes when more weight goes on the bar.
But for short runs, CrossFit workouts, strength training and general wear, the shoe is excellent. It’s incredibly lightweight, the upper’s rubber skeleton provides added stability without ruining the barefoot feel, and the rope-tec wrapping around the midfoot provides some bonus grip when climbing ropes.
Clutching at straws, I might have liked a thin layer of cushioning around the heel for a slightly more plush feel, but this was only noticeable when wearing thinner socks.
5Decathlon Domyos men's fitness and training support and stability shoes energy+
- Best Budget gym trainer
- Best for Gym, exercise classes
- Fit True to size
- Heel to toe drop 4mm
- Why we love it
- Brilliant value for money
- Solid all-around performance
- Stylish design
- Take note
- Slight compression in the midsole when lifting heavier weights
In 2026, a new pair of gym trainers will usually set you back about £130. Decathlon is looking to change that. The French sports giant has released a couple of options for under £50 – the energy and the energy+.
I tried the energy+, and I liked what I found. The black Reebok nano-esque colourway looks smart, and the “hybrid shoe” delivers the performance its name promises. It’s comfortable, it offers a decent amount of energy return for dynamic exercises and runs of up to 1km, and it’s fairly stable when lifting weights too.
The brand’s first training shoe outing isn’t perfect. There’s a little bit of compression under the heel when lifting weights heavier than 80kg, and the materials naturally don’t feel as premium as pricier counterparts.
But for the price, it massively overdelivers, representing an affordable shoe that looks good, feels good and performs admirably across the board in any gym-based activity.
6Reebok nano X5
- Best Gym trainer for exercise classes
- Best for CrossFit, gym, HIIT, exercise classes, Olympic weightlifting
- Fit True to size
- Heel to toe drop 7mm
- Why we love it
- Versatile
- Out of the box comfort
- More cushioned than rivals for HIIT workouts
- Take note
- Thick midsole doesn't feel as natural for deadlifts
The Reebok nano revival continues with the release of the x5 – the 15th edition of the brand’s much-loved training shoe. After a couple of years in the wilderness, the line has been steadily improving since 2023, and this latest generation is my pick of the bunch.
Its predecessor, the X4, delivered impressive versatility with its lift and run chassis system. I was sad to learn this is absent from the nano X5, but what’s replaced it is even better.
The shoe now has a dual-density midsole with a firm heel and springier forefoot, delivering stability for lifting heavy and plenty of bounce for plyometric exercises. As a result, I preferred it to the x4 for running, and comfortably covered a few kilometres wearing the shoe.
The slimmer profile also feels less clunky than its older brother. This, twinned with its redesigned split outsole, helped me feel more nimble during high-octane HIIT and CrossFit workouts, despite the shoe being a little bit heavier (405g for a UK size 10).
Another area Reebok has improved upon is comfort. The fit feels more snug, secure and accommodating straight out of the box, and the break-in period is non-existent.
Because of the thicker dual-density foam midsole, the shoe holds the foot quite high, similar to a running shoe. Those used to wearing more cushioned trainers might like this, but I missed the minimalist feel of thinner midsoles like the Strike MVMNT haze trainers during exercises like deadlifts. This is a case of personal preference, however.
But despite this minor gripe, there isn’t a gym-based activity this shoe can’t handle, making it a great pick for anyone wanting a do-all training shoe.
7Strike MVMNT haze training shoe
- Best Gym trainers for deadlifts
- Best for Gym, lifting weights, CrossFit, HIIT, exercise classes, Olympic weightlifting
- Fit True to size, but quite thin
- Heel to toe drop 4mm
- Why we love it
- Provides plenty of stability for lifting weights
- Secure fit provides a locked-in feel
- Incredibly responsive for dynamic and plyometric exercises
- Take note
- Uncomfortable with thicker socks
You might not have heard of this shoe or even the brand that makes it, but I think it’s about time you became acquainted. Strike MVMNT has been subtly making moves in the gym space for the last few years, and its debut training shoe is a doozy, offering great ground feel thanks to its thin midsole and 4mm heel-to-toe drop.
In the gym, it performed brilliantly, with the firmness underfoot allowing me to generate plenty of power through the ground for athletic endeavours such as jumps and sprints. It was impressively stable during squats and Olympic lifts, too, with the flatter sole providing an excellent base for heavy deadlifts.
Unlike most rivals, I found I had to play with the lacing to find a fit I liked. When I first put them on, the forefoot felt too tight, and there was some friction on the top of my big toe. But after a quick adjustment and (insider tip) a switch to thinner socks, the shoe cradled my foot and felt supportive during lateral movements. I have narrower feet, so I’d recommend those with wider feet try this shoe on before buying to make sure it’s a good fit.
Strike MVMNT also says you can happily tackle a 5K in this shoe. Personally, I’d like a little more cushioning if I’m going to cover that sort of distance, but this is just my preference.
It’s a top choice for any gym-based activity, whether you’re tackling a class or hoisting heavy weights around. It’s easy on the eye too, which always helps, and as a result, it’s already made its way into my regular gym trainer rotation.
8Under Armour tribase reign 6
- Best Gym trainers for squats
- Best for Gym, lifting weights, CrossFit
- Fit True to size
- Heel to toe drop 2mm
- Why we love it
- Excellent stability for squats
- Minimalist feel
- More affordable than competitors
- Take note
- Heavy
- Not the best looking
I strongly disliked the Under Armour tribase reign 5. The shoe was too vanilla for my liking, playing it safe and scoring sixes across the board for stability, comfort and style. Luckily, Under Armour has since decided to completely overhaul its flagship training shoe, and it’s done a very good job.
The tribase reign 6 has more of a minimalist feel, with a thin outsole offering great ground feel. In action, this helped me feel more balanced, stable and able to generate force through the floor effectively. It also features the brand’s updated tribase tech, promoting three points of ground contact to offer improved stability. I can’t say this was at the forefront of my mind while dropping under a heavy clean, but I did feel secure in the catch position.
With its minimalist approach and 2mm heel-to-toe drop, the shoe’s cushioning comes from its insole, which is thicker and denser at the heel to provide springiness without too much compression under heavy weights. As a result, leg workouts felt great, and top-end squat sessions became my favourite use for the shoe.
The tribase reign 6 feels robust, with added durability features such as a rubber outsole that wraps around the midfoot, and you can usually pick a pair up in a sale for a very competitive price when compared to rivals.
My gripes lie in the overall look of the shoe (perhaps this is subjective and too superficial, but if I’m wearing it every day, I want it to look good) and the weight – my UK10 shoe weighed 401g. This latter point didn’t matter while lifting weights, but when I went to do anything faster-pace,d the shoe didn’t feel quite as sprightly as rivals.
9TYR cxt-2
- Best Gym trainers for stability
- Best for Gym, CrossFit, Olympic weightlifting, HIIT, exercise classes
- Fit Slightly small - if close to the sizing boundary, go half a size up
- Heel to toe drop 7mm
- Why we love it
- Impressively stable for heavy leg exercises
- Robust build
- Responsive feel for dynamic exercises
- Take note
- Needs a few wears to break in
TYR and R.A.D aren’t exactly a rivalry as old as time, but it does date back to 2022 when both brands sprang onto the training shoe scene. The R.A.D one wins for me thanks to its style and comfort, but the TYR CXT-2 is still a tremendous shoe, winning on the durability and stability front.
It’s a great fit for anyone who loves leg days or varied CrossFit workouts, with a TPU stability wrap around the sides and heel providing strong foundations for squats and Olympic lifts.
But unlike other stable gym shoes I’ve tried, like the Nike metcon 9 and Inov8 f-lite g300, the TYR CXT-2 didn’t feel cumbersome. The high-density heel foam feels springy during plyometric exercises, without being so plush that it compresses under heavy loads.
Beyond this, the shoe felt bulletproof, showing no signs of wear and tear after weeks of regular use. It also fitted my slightly narrow feet incredibly well, so if you have wide feet, I’d consider TYR’s wide version of the shoe.
Like the TYR cxt-1 before it, I did find the shoe felt a bit stiff and unyielding at first, particularly around the toe. But after a few wears, the upper softened up and became far more accommodating.
10Inov8 f-fly
- Best Gym trainer for Hyrox classes
- Best for Hyrox, short-middle distance runs, gym, exercise classes, HIIT
- Fit Slightly small, go half a size up
- Heel to toe drop 4mm
- Why we love it
- Handles mid-distance runs and lifting weights
- Natural shape provides a comfortable, secure fit
- Great for hybrid training
- Take note
- Some compression in the heel under heavier weights
- Not as stable as competitors
Finding a good Hyrox shoe is easier said than done. It needs to carry you through 8km of running in comfort, while also being grippy enough to push a sled and stable enough for leg-dominant exercises like lunges and wall balls. To solve this problem for my inaugural Hyrox race, I turned to the Inov8 f-fly, and it was excellent.
Its jack of all trades status comes courtesy of a lively powerflow pro midsole, which provides an impressive amount of cushioning considering its low stack height under the heel. But because this foam layer is thin and fairly firm, it doesn’t feel like you’re standing on two marshmallows when holding a moderate weight – something you’ll encounter if you do a dumbbell lunge in running shoes.
The shoe is incredibly lightweight too (a UK size 10 comes in at just 248g, by my scales) and benefits from Inov8’s updated shoe shape, providing plenty of room around the toes so I could spread them for balance, then narrowing to lock my heel securely in place.
The Inov8 f-fly isn’t as good as the shoes above for lifting heavy weights, and I did notice some compression in the heel when squatting weights of 100kg and up. But this is a trade-off for its running credentials, which will handle a treadmill session or an outdoor jaunt up to 10km with ease.
So if you’re after a Hyrox shoe, or you’re a self-professed Hyrox athlete that wants to run and lift in the same session, this shoe should be at the top of your wishlist.
11Adidas dropset 3
- Best Gym trainers shoe for stability
- Best for Gym, lifting weights, Olympic lifting
- Fit Small, I would recommend ordering half a size up from your usual size
- Heel to toe drop 6mm
- Why we love it
- Brilliantly stable for lifting weights
- Locked in feel at the heel
- Good value for money
- Take note
- Midsole feels a little inflexible during dynamic movements
- Gap in the sole allows water through in wet weather
Adidas is all in on fitness. The brand has partnered with fitness race series ATHX and functional fitness competition the World Fitness Project, while also sponsoring a slew of top CrossFit athletes. The Adidas dropset 3 is its shoe to cater to this community.
If leg days are second nature to you and lifting weights is your bread and butter, it’s a brilliant offering. The heel is extremely stable thanks to TPU sidewalls, there’s no unwanted compression underfoot, and the 6mm heel-to-toe drop puts you in a favourable position for squatting in any capacity – back squat, front squat or, for the hardcore among you, Bulgarian split squats.
It’s also cheaper than most of its rivals, with an RRP of £110 and the opportunity to pick it up in some significant sales, if a Google search at the time of writing is anything to go by. (The dropset 4 is dropping in January, so now could be a good time to grab a bargain.)
I didn’t enjoy the shoe as much for more dynamic CrossFit and circuit workouts. It’s still good, but the ride is rather firm, and the dual-density midsole doesn’t offer quite the same flexibility or energy as the metcon 10 or R.A.D one v2. This also applied to runs longer than 600m.
However, if your training has a bias towards lifting weights, this is a strong option.
12On cloud x3
- Best Gym trainers for lifting weights and running
- Best for Gym, short-middle distance runs, exercise classes, HIIT, walking
- Fit True to size
- Heel to toe drop 8mm
- Why we love it
- Great for fast runs of up to 10km
- Cushioned and more stable than most running shoes for exercise classes
- Stylish
- Take note
- Heel compresses under heavier weights during leg exercises
- ot as stable as most shoes on this list for lifting weights
I see a lot of people wearing On shoes in the gym, with the massive midsole stacks made with the brand’s signature honeycomb foam arrangement, or “cloudtec” technology. From a sartorial standpoint, they’ve made a great choice; from a squatting standpoint, not so much. The foam compresses under even lighter weights, offering minimal stability and making it that much harder to generate power.
The cloud X3 was made to solve this – the cloudtec midsole remains, but the shoe has been given a flared heel and firmer feel to make it stable enough for “multiple workouts”. The result is much more versatile than your average running trainer, but not quite an all-rounder.
The shoe still feels great for running. It’s incredibly lightweight, and while you shouldn’t expect the same plush cushioning as your average On shoe, I really enjoyed its responsive ride for faster 5Ks and interval sessions. Its lightweight build and springy feel also paired well with dynamic movements such as sprints and jumps, so if exercise classes are your bag, I think it’s a strong choice.
It was only when I came to lifting weights that I found its shortcomings. It’s not going to matter if you’re in the gym for a spot of upper-body bodybuilding, but the shoe couldn’t compete with the rest of my list for free weight lower body exercises like b-stance deadlifts and barbell squats.
Because of the slight sponginess of the midsole and the lightly curved bottom of the shoe, I don’t think this shoe will be taken to heart by those who love lifting heavy, as they’ll want more stability. But if you like a diverse exercise routine with a running bias (did someone say hybrid athlete?), there are few better shoes out there.
I’ll soon be testing the latest training shoe release from the brand – the On cloud x4 – so I will be updating this guide with my verdict.
13Reebok legacy lifter III
- Best Gym trainer for weightlifting
- Best for Olympic weightlifting, squats
- Fit True to size
- Heel to toe drop 22mm
- Why we love it
- High heel to toe drop for squats and Olympic lifts
- Stable
- Durable
- Take note
- Expensive
- Lack of versaility
This specialist shoe is designed for Olympic weightlifting fans and those who take their squats seriously. Don’t use it for anything else.
The high heel to toe drop (22mm) helped me maintain a more upright torso in the bottom of a squat, the solid sole was brilliant for generating power through the ground, and the shoe felt incredibly stable in the catch position of Olympic lifts (the snatch, clean and jerk).
The shoe has quite a narrow fit, which suited my feet well. If you have wider feet, I’d consider looking at the TYR L1 lifter – a first-of-its-kind weightlifting shoe which has a wider forefoot for improved toe splay and better balance.
It’s also pricey, with the shoe retailing for £180. If you’re just looking for a first weightlifting shoe, the Adidas powerlift 5 is an affordable alternative with a more beginner-friendly heel-to-toe drop of 16mm.
The pump feature serves up a solid hit of 90s nostalgia, although I didn’t find it made too much difference to the fit, and the shoe is also on the heavy side (695g for a UK size 10) – something I don’t mind for Olympic lifts, but this is down to personal preference.
Overall, this is a brilliant, if pricey, shoe. From the tests I’ve done, it offers unrivalled performance for squats, and feels snappy and stable for Olympic weightlifting too.
14GoRuck ballistic trainer
- Best Gym trainers for durability
- Best for Gym, rucking, CrossFit, exercise classes, HIIT, lifting weights
- Fit True to size
- Heel to toe drop 8mm
- Why we love it
- Indestructible
- Very stable
- Firm sole is suitable for rucking
- Take note
- Not the prettiest shoe
- Not much cushioning
The GoRuck ballistic trainer deserves more love than it’s given. I think it’s often overlooked because it’s not the prettiest of gym trainers, but it is one of the best, and it’s almost certainly the most durable.
After wearing the ballistic trainer for a few weeks, it still looked box-fresh, and I hadn’t exactly gone easy on it. I’d worn it for my usual training regime, including well-known shoe-killing exercises like rope climbs and wall walks, as well as a spot of off-road rucking (as this is what the brand is best-known for).
After its bombproof build, my next takeaway was how supportive the shoe is. Despite looking a bit like a low-top workman’s boot, it’s incredibly comfortable, locking my heel securely in place to prevent unwanted movement mid-workout and widening at the forefoot to allow my toes to splay for balance. This, twinned with the firm midsole (which is designed to be flexible at the forefoot and stable at the heel) provided a sturdy platform for lifting weights.
Like most shoes on this list, don’t expect a soft, cushioned ride when running; if a shoe offers this, it’s unlikely you’ll be able to lift in it. But I was able to complete a 7km interval session in the ballistic trainer without my knees kicking up any sort of fuss. For these reasons, if you want a durable do-all gym trainer, I reckon this is your best bet.
Your questions on the best gym trainers answered
What are the best gym trainers for men?
The best all-round gym trainer is the R.A.D one V2. This barnstorming shoe is brilliant for CrossFit WODs and HIIT workouts, while also proving to be well-equipped for lifting weights and even wearing around town, thanks to its stylish design. The new Nike metcon 10 comes in a close second thanks to a radical overhaul from the previous generation. The shoe is stable, durable and not bad to look at either, offering a welcome bit of bounce for explosive exercises like jumps.
If you love a heavy leg day or Olympic weightlifting, you’ll find the Inov8 f-lite max hard to beat, and if it’s a barefoot training shoe you’re after I’d point you in the direction of the brand’s bare-xf pro – a minimalist option with bonus features to boost stability and gym-based activities such as rope climbs.
Is it worth paying more for a gym trainer?
I’m a fitness writer and coach who has been reviewing the best gym shoes for several years now, so perhaps I’m a bit biased here, but I absolutely believe it’s worth paying for a purpose-built gym trainer.
The best shoe for you will depend on your needs. If you love Olympic weightlifting, a dedicated weightlifting shoe will be warranted, while runners or Hyrox fans will want something with a bit more cushioning to see them safely through mile after mile.
But not all of us have the money for multiple pairs of trainers, so most people will be best-served by a hybrid approach – a shoe which balances a responsive ride with a stable sole to help you run, jump and lift in comfort.
“Anyone who goes to the gym and incorporates functional movements into their training such as squatting, deadlifting and Olympic lifting, or conditioning that involves any lateral movements, will benefit from a training shoe due to their stability and support,” says WIT Training co-founder and training shoe specialist Dan Williams.
“Running shoes are designed for body weight movements and moving in a straight line – training shoes are designed for stress under load and lateral movements.
“Most mainstream training shoes range between £110 and £150, so they are slightly more affordable than most running shoes.”
You can also look out for seasonal discounts such as Black Friday offers, or opt for models from prior years to save yourself a few quid. The Puma Fuse 2 from 2022 is a personal favourite to look out for.
How do I find good gym trainers?
I wince whenever I see someone squatting in running shoes, or setting off for a run in a set of Chuck Taylors – neither shoe is equipped for the role it’s been given. A running shoe’s soft sole will squish and shake under heavy loads, providing wobbly foundations upon which to build a strong lift, while a Converse won’t have any extra support to soften the impact of each stride during a run.
“I look for something really stable, to primarily help me perform movements such as squats and Olympic lifts with more confidence,” says Williams. “I also want something lightweight so I feel comfortable in a conditioning class or short running intervals.”
The beauty of a good gym shoe is its versatility; it should be able to support you through a varied exercise routine in comfort. That’s why I look for a shoe that can find that Goldilocks balance between being springy for high-impact exercises and stable for lifting weights.
This usually means a heel to toe drop of no more than 7mm, and a midsole with a slim yet lively layer of foam. I also look for a heel that’s engineered for added stability, and a firm feel under the rear of the foot to help me generate power during weighted leg exercises like squats.
It’s worth caveating that, to date, I’m yet to find a shoe that is both great for lifting heavy and running long distances – the qualities needed for each activity (the presence or lack of cushioning) contradict each other. The closest I’ve come is the Inov8 f-fly. So, for maximum versatility, I would recommend looking for a shoe that feels stable for weighted squats, and can support you through short runs of 1-3km.
How the best gym trainers were selected
I scored each shoes against the following criteria:
- Comfort
- Stability
- Durability
- Support
- Style
- Value for money
- Bonus features that boost performance
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Harry Bullmore is IndyBest’s senior fitness writer as well as a coach, making gym shoes his Mastermind specialist subject. He’s tested more than 50 pairs over the years, putting each one through the wringer with my varied weekly routine of weightlifting, strength training, CrossFit, Hyrox workouts, gymnastics, coaching and more. They even have to survive his muddy post-workout dog walks.
If there is anyone to take you through the best options on the market, it’s me, and that’s exactly his aim in this guide. Elsewhere, Harry has tested the best walking boots for men and the best protein bars for IndyBest.
