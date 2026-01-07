14 best men’s gym trainers, tested by a fitness writer

Your questions on the best gym trainers answered

What are the best gym trainers for men?

The best all-round gym trainer is the R.A.D one V2. This barnstorming shoe is brilliant for CrossFit WODs and HIIT workouts, while also proving to be well-equipped for lifting weights and even wearing around town, thanks to its stylish design. The new Nike metcon 10 comes in a close second thanks to a radical overhaul from the previous generation. The shoe is stable, durable and not bad to look at either, offering a welcome bit of bounce for explosive exercises like jumps.

If you love a heavy leg day or Olympic weightlifting, you’ll find the Inov8 f-lite max hard to beat, and if it’s a barefoot training shoe you’re after I’d point you in the direction of the brand’s bare-xf pro – a minimalist option with bonus features to boost stability and gym-based activities such as rope climbs.

Is it worth paying more for a gym trainer?

I’m a fitness writer and coach who has been reviewing the best gym shoes for several years now, so perhaps I’m a bit biased here, but I absolutely believe it’s worth paying for a purpose-built gym trainer.

The best shoe for you will depend on your needs. If you love Olympic weightlifting, a dedicated weightlifting shoe will be warranted, while runners or Hyrox fans will want something with a bit more cushioning to see them safely through mile after mile.

But not all of us have the money for multiple pairs of trainers, so most people will be best-served by a hybrid approach – a shoe which balances a responsive ride with a stable sole to help you run, jump and lift in comfort.

“Anyone who goes to the gym and incorporates functional movements into their training such as squatting, deadlifting and Olympic lifting, or conditioning that involves any lateral movements, will benefit from a training shoe due to their stability and support,” says WIT Training co-founder and training shoe specialist Dan Williams.

“Running shoes are designed for body weight movements and moving in a straight line – training shoes are designed for stress under load and lateral movements.

“Most mainstream training shoes range between £110 and £150, so they are slightly more affordable than most running shoes.”

You can also look out for seasonal discounts such as Black Friday offers, or opt for models from prior years to save yourself a few quid. The Puma Fuse 2 from 2022 is a personal favourite to look out for.

How do I find good gym trainers?

I wince whenever I see someone squatting in running shoes, or setting off for a run in a set of Chuck Taylors – neither shoe is equipped for the role it’s been given. A running shoe’s soft sole will squish and shake under heavy loads, providing wobbly foundations upon which to build a strong lift, while a Converse won’t have any extra support to soften the impact of each stride during a run.

“I look for something really stable, to primarily help me perform movements such as squats and Olympic lifts with more confidence,” says Williams. “I also want something lightweight so I feel comfortable in a conditioning class or short running intervals.”

The beauty of a good gym shoe is its versatility; it should be able to support you through a varied exercise routine in comfort. That’s why I look for a shoe that can find that Goldilocks balance between being springy for high-impact exercises and stable for lifting weights.

This usually means a heel to toe drop of no more than 7mm, and a midsole with a slim yet lively layer of foam. I also look for a heel that’s engineered for added stability, and a firm feel under the rear of the foot to help me generate power during weighted leg exercises like squats.

It’s worth caveating that, to date, I’m yet to find a shoe that is both great for lifting heavy and running long distances – the qualities needed for each activity (the presence or lack of cushioning) contradict each other. The closest I’ve come is the Inov8 f-fly. So, for maximum versatility, I would recommend looking for a shoe that feels stable for weighted squats, and can support you through short runs of 1-3km.

How the best gym trainers were selected

I scored each shoes against the following criteria:

Comfort

Stability

Durability

Support

Style

Value for money

Bonus features that boost performance

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Harry Bullmore is IndyBest’s senior fitness writer as well as a coach, making gym shoes his Mastermind specialist subject. He’s tested more than 50 pairs over the years, putting each one through the wringer with my varied weekly routine of weightlifting, strength training, CrossFit, Hyrox workouts, gymnastics, coaching and more. They even have to survive his muddy post-workout dog walks.

If there is anyone to take you through the best options on the market, it’s me, and that’s exactly his aim in this guide. Elsewhere, Harry has tested the best walking boots for men and the best protein bars for IndyBest.

