I’m a fitness writer – if I could only own one ON running shoe, it would be this one

Versatility

Not all running shoes are made equal. Along with varying degrees of quality on the market, runners are also built for certain specific purposes. You might find max-cushioned shoes for easy runs, race day carbon-plated runners made with PBs in mind, or daily trainers designed to serve a range of functions.

The ON cloudsurfer falls into the latter camp, offering enough cushioning to keep me comfortable on long runs, while also providing a firmer ride than most so I felt like I could push the pace during interval sessions and speedwork.

Is it as fast as custom-built speedsters? No. Is it as plush as max-cushioned options? Also no – if you favour a lot of cushioning, this firmer shoe is not for you. But it does manage to strike a Goldilocks-like middle ground that makes the shoe a strong performer across the board.

For that reason above all others, if I could only buy one ON shoe, it would be this one.

On cloudsurfer 2 (ON Running)

Comfort

This is a comfortable shoe. The upper balances breathable mesh with plush cushioning around the heel to provide an incredibly comfortable ride, and the lacing system ensures an adaptable, snug fit so there was no unwanted movement or rubbing while running.

I found the toe box felt a little tight when I first wore the shoe, applying slightly too much pressure to my outermost toes, but after a quick rearrangement of the laces and a couple of break-in wears this ceased to be a problem.

Ever since, the shoe has been flawlessly comfortable, whether I’m pushing the pace, covering a considerable amount of miles or simply walking around town.

The ON cloudsurfer max is the maximum cushioned cousin of the cloudsurfer 2 – it's slightly pricier, but could be a good fit for those who prefer added cushioning underfoot (ON Running)

Style

Why choose style over substance when you can just have both? That’s what the ON cloudsurfer 2 delivers, to the point where I now wear it in my day-to-day life even more than I do for dedicated runs.

The clean off-white design goes with pretty much anything, short of a suit – wearing the shoe to a wedding would be a stretch, but you would be incredibly comfortable tearing up the dancefloor. ON’s signature cloudtec cushioning provides a supportive and springy platform underfoot, while also delivering the look that has made the brand so popular with sartorially-minded runners.