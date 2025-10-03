The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
I’m a fitness writer – if I could only own one ON running shoe, it would be this one
Launched in 2010, ON is a relative newcomer to the running scene, yet the Swiss brand has already carved out a niche as the best-looking shoe on the market. You’re just as likely to spot a pair on the street as you are at the starting line of a race thanks to signature honeycomb cushioning, covetable colourways and sleek profiles.
This in-demand status comes at a price, with the shoes retailing for a fair whack and rarely featuring in significant sales. Luckily, as someone who tests running shoes as part of their job, I’ve found there is one do-all ON shoe which will serve you well in most situations.
That shoe is the ON cloudsurfer 2: a daily runner with a clean design that looks equally swish with a pair of trousers as it does with running shorts. In my opinion, it’s the do-all shoe worth investing in from the brand.
My reasoning for choosing the ON cloudsurfer 2 above the brand’s other stable of shoes can be filed under three main pillars: versatility, comfort and style. Read on for how the shoe scores for each and for my verdict on what I believe is the investment worth making, if you’re interested in becoming a devoted follower of the ON brand.
1ON cloudsurfer 2
- Best: ON running shoe
- Type: Neutral
- Drop: 9mm
- Weight: 261g
- Why we love it
- Versatile
- Stylish
- Firmer ride than most daily trainers
- Take note
- Not a specialist
- Max-cushioned fans will want a more cushioned ride
Versatility
Not all running shoes are made equal. Along with varying degrees of quality on the market, runners are also built for certain specific purposes. You might find max-cushioned shoes for easy runs, race day carbon-plated runners made with PBs in mind, or daily trainers designed to serve a range of functions.
The ON cloudsurfer falls into the latter camp, offering enough cushioning to keep me comfortable on long runs, while also providing a firmer ride than most so I felt like I could push the pace during interval sessions and speedwork.
Is it as fast as custom-built speedsters? No. Is it as plush as max-cushioned options? Also no – if you favour a lot of cushioning, this firmer shoe is not for you. But it does manage to strike a Goldilocks-like middle ground that makes the shoe a strong performer across the board.
For that reason above all others, if I could only buy one ON shoe, it would be this one.
Comfort
This is a comfortable shoe. The upper balances breathable mesh with plush cushioning around the heel to provide an incredibly comfortable ride, and the lacing system ensures an adaptable, snug fit so there was no unwanted movement or rubbing while running.
I found the toe box felt a little tight when I first wore the shoe, applying slightly too much pressure to my outermost toes, but after a quick rearrangement of the laces and a couple of break-in wears this ceased to be a problem.
Ever since, the shoe has been flawlessly comfortable, whether I’m pushing the pace, covering a considerable amount of miles or simply walking around town.
Style
Why choose style over substance when you can just have both? That’s what the ON cloudsurfer 2 delivers, to the point where I now wear it in my day-to-day life even more than I do for dedicated runs.
The clean off-white design goes with pretty much anything, short of a suit – wearing the shoe to a wedding would be a stretch, but you would be incredibly comfortable tearing up the dancefloor. ON’s signature cloudtec cushioning provides a supportive and springy platform underfoot, while also delivering the look that has made the brand so popular with sartorially-minded runners.
The Verdict:
Comfortable, stylish and surprisingly fast for a daily trainer; the ON cloudsurfer 2 is an excellent running shoe. If you have cash to splash, the cloudsurfer max might be better suited to those wanting plenty of cushioning, the alien aesthetic of the cloudboom strike LS is the ultimate pick for speedsters with PB aspirations, while the cloudboom max caters to marathon runners of all levels.
But with many running shoes pushing £200 now, most of us don’t have the budget for multiple pairs. The cloudsurfer 2 does the job of multiple shoes, and looks great doing it – that’s why it is my go-to ON shoe. You can also pick it up for as little as £110, depending on where you look – still a pretty penny, but relatively affordable compared to most rivals.
