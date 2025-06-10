Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

This pushchair is a genuine breakthrough for city-dwelling families

You don’t feel like you are manoeuvring the QE2, but there is still ample room

Chloe Hubbard
Editor
Tuesday 10 June 2025 18:52 EDT
It’s an investment but does the pushchair’s practical design justify its price tag?
It’s an investment but does the pushchair’s practical design justify its price tag? (Chloe Hubbard/The Independent)

Having tested all types of pushchairs, from compacts to running buggies, I consider myself somewhat of a connoisseur. My all-time favourite stroller is the Joolz aer+ and I am frequently evangelical about it. I have rarely found anything that impresses me as much as that pushchair, but the Nuna swiv has turned my head thanks to its ingenious 360-degree swivelling back wheels.

Until I had this function at my disposal, I didn’t realise how much time I spent dragging buggies inelegantly sideways to get into tight spaces, lifts, buses — basically anywhere. Why hasn’t anyone thought about this before?

At £750, the Nuna swiv is an investment but does the pushchair’s practical design justify its price tag? Keep reading for my full review and verdict.

How I tested

I took the Nuna swiv all around southwest London, on buses, the underground and trains in all weather. I used it for the main nursery run along the Thames Path for several weeks, taking in leaves, mud and cobbles. I considered the pushchair’s design, practicality, comfort levels and value for money, to bring you my honest review.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Chloe Hubbard is the UK Editor at The Independent. Since becoming a parent, she has reviewed dozens of parenting products for IndyBest, specialising in pushchairs after realising the market is awash with a confusing amount of choice. In her reviews, she provides her honest opinions and will only recommend products she believes are worth your money.

Nuna swiv stroller

Nuna swiv stroller
  • Dimensions: 103cm x 54cm x 94cm
  • Folded dimensions: 54cm x 78cm x 30cm
  • Weight: 9.5kg
  • Suitable for: From newborn up to 22kg
  • Guarantee: Five years
  • Why we love it
    • Practical design
    • Relatively lightweight
    • Seat can be front-facing or back-facing
    • Handy pockets
  • Take note
    • Expensive

I didn’t realise what a boon having swivelling back wheels would be until I started testing this buggy. I initially thought I’d find myself rolling all over the place along the Thames Path, and feared the buggy may end up swivelling sideways like an unruly shopping trolley. Thankfully, though, the designers at Nuna have incorporated an on/off button to activate the swivel when needed. You depress the button on the handlebar, and it smoothly allows the back wheels to unlock and rotate – simple, practical, genius.

Beyond the swivel feature, it has all the bougie credentials I have come to expect from Nuna – a chic brand popular with influencers and celebrities alike. The buggy comes in a variety of classy neutral colourways and is complete with a range of extras (a cup holder, a rain cover, a carry bag, and an adjustable tilt post adapter, making it travel-system-ready). Meanwhile, a zip pocket on the back of the seat and a secret one in the storage basket (ideal for stashing valuables) add to the buggy’s practicality. These extras are often a significant expense with other brands, so, as a package, the swiv offers excellent value. That said, there is also an array of add-ons you can buy to pair with it, including chic footmuffs and nappy bags.

In size, the Nuna swiv is between a travel buggy and a travel system (Chloe Hubbard/The Independent)

The design of the swiv is distinct. It’s somewhat between a travel buggy and a travel system in size, meaning you could get away with not having a smaller buggy. At 9.5kg, it’s also very light – so in many ways it reminded me of Silver Cross’s tide (£895, Argos.co.uk), but that lacks the swivelling back wheels.

For a compact model, it performs very well on rougher terrain but really comes into its own in shops and on public transport – I was able to get onto a bus without the usual dread of having to cajole the buggy sideways into an awkward gap around other passengers.

The smaller footprint also doesn’t compromise on practicality. You don’t feel like you are pushing the QE2, but there is still ample room, a sturdy wheelbase and a basket that carries up to 10kg. The distance between the basket and the seat allows for lots to be carried underneath, and you are able you unload it without potentially disturbing a sleeping child – another key difference between the swiv and a travel buggy or smaller compact.

The fold is pretty straightforward and works in the same way as most buggies in this class – you push the seat over and twist the handle and it then folds down one-handed to a very tidy 54cm x 78cm x 30cm.

It really has made navigating the city with a child in tow a lot easier.

The verdict: Nuna swiv

If you live in a city and frequently find yourself trying to navigate small spaces, the Nuna swiv is for you. It’s bigger than a compact and gives you the full travel system vibe, but without feeling like you require a ship’s horn to signal your arrival on a bus or when navigating a supermarket aisle. Although pricey, in my opinion, it offers excellent value for money. After testing this pushchair, I think 360-degree swivel wheels should be a staple on every buggy.

