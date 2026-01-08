I tested the Thule maple car seat, but is it worth the £500 price tag?
I took the Thule maple car seat for a spin, with a little help from my one-year-old son
If you are a fan of the great outdoors, you may well have heard of the brand Thule. The Swedish company is mainly known for its high quality, durable roof racks, backpacks and camping gear.
Nowadays, it’s increasingly known for its prams, car seats and hiking backpacks for families, too. One of Thule’s signature baby products is the maple car seat, which is designed for babies measuring 40-75cm.
This fantastic car seat is lightweight, ergonomic and simple to use – thanks mostly to the easy-to-install ISOFIX base, the Thule Alfi. But, as is common within the car seat sector, the base is sold separately (£249, Thule.com).
While you can use the Thule maple car seat without the base, most parents will want to buy the Thule Alfi as well, meaning the duo will set you back the best part of £500. Of course, you cannot put a price on safety but the question remains – is the Thule maple car seat worth your hard-earned cash? Especially considering most children will have outgrown it after about a year. I put the car seat and its base to the test, to bring you my honest review.
Read more: Best prams, buggies and strollers, tried and tested
How I tested
My son, who is now more than a year old, has been riding in his Thule maple car seat since birth – meaning this model has been rigorously tested for about 12 months, while placed in the back of a five-door estate car.
As well as testing it as a car seat, I have carried it by hand (with my son seated in it) to and from the house and for short journeys, such as going to a cafe. I have a;sp tried using the seat on a Thule pushchair when my son was a bit younger and more susceptible to falling asleep on shorter journeys. Find out more about my full testing criteria at the end of this article.
Read more: Best car mirrors to help you keep an eye on your kids
Thule maple car seat
- Suitable for Infants 0+ measuring from 40-75cm and up to 13kg
- Assembly required No, other than installing the Isofix base in your car
- Dimensions H 61cm (including handle in upright position), W 44cm
- Weight 5.4kg
- Direction 180 degree spin, rear-facing for travel only
- Why we love it
- Super easy to install, due to the virtually fool-proof Isofix base
- Lightweight for carrying smaller babies from the car
- It has a lovely padded headrest, so it feels comfortable for the baby
- Take note
- Not the easiest spin function
- Only suitable for babies up to 75cm (about 12-15 months)
- Not the most luxurious-feeling materials used on the seat
- Expensive, particularly when combined with the separate base
Thule maple car seat: Assembly
A huge plus of the Alfi base and maple seat is the ease of installation – there was no whispering of profanities while trying to set up everything during testing. Once the seat is out of the box, you take the battery tag out and it begins to beep. Next, you press the two big yellow buttons on the top of the base to release the secures that latch onto the back of your car’s actual seat. Finally, you lift the large central handle up to secure the base into place.
The supporting leg can then be pulled out and adjusted into place on the car floor. Handily, the panel system at the top of the leg lights up green when it’s secure and the whole thing stops beeping.
Read more: These top-rated baby monitors will help you sleep easy
Then, you simply get your seat and pop it on top before spinning it to the correct, backwards-facing position. Placing the seat on the base is very simple and it fits like a dream. This is the seat’s so-called “easydock” function and it makes life a lot easier, especially when your child is getting on the heavier side.
Thule maple car seat: Safety
It goes without saying that modern car seat safety is highly regulated. By law, all children must be in an appropriately sized car seat until they are 135cm (4ft 5in) tall or 12-years-old, whichever comes first.
Any car seat that is EU-approved for use in the UK will feature a label of an ‘E’ in a circle. In addition to this label, all height-based seats (seats that children grow out of when they reach a certain height) should be marked ‘R129’ and weight-based seats (seats that children grow out of when they reach a certain weight) should be marked ‘ECE R44’.
Read more: Best baby carriers and slings, reviewed by parents
Car seats then fit into various sizing categories. The maple is in Group 0+, meaning it is suitable for the smallest babies, weighing from 0-13kg (which is approximately from birth to 12-15 months).
The main safety element of this car seat is the Alfi base. As mentioned, this is battery-powered (batteries are included, which is a huge win) and it beeps continually if the seat isn’t installed correctly.
Initially, I thought the beeping would be extra stressful but it is a really helpful way to quash any anxiety about the car seat not being installed properly. It also means that if you have to remove and install your car seat on the regular, you can rest easy in the knowledge that you have put it in your car correctly, no matter how little sleep you have had.
Thule maple car seat: Comfort
My son always seemed very happy in the Thule maple car seat. When he was a newborn, the seat felt snug, safe and comforting without being overly restrictive. Then, as he grew, the seat didn’t feel too small or like it was uncomfortable for him to sit in.
Although the padding around the head and neck was good, the seat itself did feel like it could do with a bit more padding, especially when the newborn insert was removed.
Read more: Find the best gifts for mums and babies
Something about the fabric of the Maple doesn’t scream luxury either – it feels cheaper, less soft and more plastic-y than other competitors on the market. This did make it easy to wipe clean, however, which is a plus point.
Thule maple car seat: Design
While the ‘easydock’ system was great, my main problem with the maple was the spin function or, more specifically, how fiddly the spin function button is. It is a stiff push-in button located at the front of the base.
I found it very hard to push in, which was irritating. I’d say it is almost impossible to do with one hand. Other car seats on the market use a sort of paddle button design, which I find far easier to use. You can only use the maple in the backwards-facing position while driving, which is important for some consumers. However, as the seat is only suitable for children up to 75cm, most children will reach that height before the recommended earliest age children should ride facing forwards (which is 15 months).
Is the Thule maple car seat worth it?
Both the Thule maple car seat and the Alfi base are excellent. Your child will be safe and comfortable but I do think other car seats on the market (at similar price points) offer better longevity (as your child wouldn’t grow out of them as quickly), and that spin function was very annoying. However, despite this, overall, it is a solid, safe choice for parents-to-be.
How I tested the Thule maple car seat
At IndyBest, reviewers put products to the test in real-world conditions, so they can give you their honest opinions about performance and value for money. As a mother of two children, aged one and three, I have trialled almost all of the infant car seats on the market over the past three years, for review purposes and for personal use.
While testing the Thule maple car seat, I considered the following criteria:
- Ease of assembly: I assessed how easy it was to assemble and install the car seat and base in my vehicle.
- Safety: The car seat’s overall safety rating was taken into account, along with any additional safety features.
- Comfort : I considered how comfortable my son appeared to be while travelling in the car seat.
- Design: Ease of use and materials were also taken into consideration during testing.
- Value for money: Last but not least, I assessed the price of the car seat against similar models on the market.
Why trust IndyBest reviews
Lizzie Edmonds is a journalist and mother-of-two who has reviewed a range of parenting products, such as the Cybex orfeo pram, since becoming a parent three years ago. She’s well placed to review the Thule maple car seat, having tested it since her son’s birth. Elsewhere on IndyBest our expert testers have put the best car seats, best baby car mirrors, best running buggies and more so are well versed on the top baby equipment.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks