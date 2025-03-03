An up-to-spec car seat is usually top of the shopping list for soon-to-be parents but using a mirror with your new rear-facing car seat is just as important for keeping your baby safe while on the move. When you’re driving and your little one is sitting behind you in a rear-facing car seat, a well-placed mirror will let you see if they’re happy in the back (or have nodded off to sleep), without taking your eyes off the road for more than a second.

Car seat mirrors designed to keep an eye on your baby are usually affixed with straps to the headrest in front of your rear-facing little one, so you can see them in your car’s rearview mirror. It’s a legal requirement for babies to face backwards until they’re 15 months old or 9kg in weight, although, you can keep babies facing backwards for longer, if you wish.

Luisa Rollins-Svensson from baby essentials brand Graco Baby UK says: “We would always advise keeping children rearward facing until four years of age. This is because, in the event if an impact, the rearward-facing position will provide better protection for the head, neck and spine. By fitting your car with a purpose-built baby mirror, your little ones are always kept in full view, while still adhering to the gold standard in terms of car safety.”

Car mirrors designed for babies are all quite similar but some have extra bells and whistles – literally, in some cases – designed to keep your baby entertained, such as toys and rattles, while others have built-in lights, which are useful for checking on your child after dark, without having to turn on your car’s interior lights. Whatever mirror you go for, check it attaches securely to the headrest and doesn’t move when the car is in motion. Mirrors with a tilting function are also good for getting the ideal angle. We’ve tested a range of designs to bring you the best baby car mirrors for happy road trips with your family.

How we tested

open image in gallery We tested each baby car mirror to see how easy it was to fit and adjust ( The Independent/Sian Lewis )

We tested these baby car mirrors during drives around town and country. Those with built-in lights were tested to see how well they worked after dark, and we checked each mirror to see how well it fitted, how easy it was to angle and how good a field of vision it offered when it came to checking on our 16-month-old testing assistant in their car seat.

Why you can trust us

Sian Lewis is an award-winning travel and outdoors journalist who also specialises in all things baby and parenting. For IndyBest, she has tried and tested everything our readers might need for keeping baby safe, including car seats and buggies, each time prioritising durable, safe, high-quality and affordable products.

The best baby car mirrors for 2025 are: