This budget robot vacuum nails the basics
Ditching the fancy features of its premium siblings, the iRobot Roomba combo 105 delivers a reliable clean
Roomba recently overhauled its robot vacuums, simplifying the range with five new series, ranging from premium models to affordable options that focus on the basics. The Roomba combo 105 is the cheapest, a no-nonsense robovac that dispenses with frills while still delivering powerful suction and reliable vacuuming performance.
But in an increasingly crowded market, nonsense and frills are what set the best robot vacuums apart from the competition. Features like advanced object avoidance, spinning mop pads and on-board cameras are more than just techy novelties and can be worth paying more for, so dropping these capabilities in service of lowering prices isn’t without risk.
To see if iRobot has made the right compromises to deliver its cheapest model, I’ve been putting the Roomba combo 105 through its paces, testing its back-to-basics approach on my real-world, authentically cluttered floors.
How I tested
I tested the Roomba combo 105 in my two-bed flat over several weeks, focusing on the standard model without the self-emptying base station. The aim was to see how it dealt with the daily spillage of crumbs, kept dust from building up, and whether the rudimentary mopping attachment could manage the odd saucy splatter. I considered setup, navigation and obstacle avoidance and how well it vacuums and mops. You can read the testing criteria at the end of my review.
1iRobot Roomba combo 105 robot vacuum
- Dustbin capacity: 400ml
- Voice control: Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant
- On-board camera: No
- Mopping: Yes
- Why we love it
- Powerful suction
- Simple app
- Affordable
- Take note
- Basic mopping
- Basic tech
- No proper object avoidance
iRobot Roomba combo 105 design and setup
Out of the box, the Roomba combo 105 is a smart-looking piece of kit. It has the classic circular Roomba design, finished in a tasteful matte black plastic, with a raised LiDAR turret on top that houses the laser navigation system. It’s simple, functional and feels well-built.
In comparison to older Roombas, the setup process is refreshingly straightforward, assuming you can easily switch to your home wifi’s 2.4GHz channel. That’s something I couldn’t do with my Google router, which combines the 2.4 and 5GHz networks with no option to split them. But most routers will let you choose channels – it’s a bugbear anyone familiar with cheaper smart home tech will be painfully aware of.
The iRobot app is clean and easy to use, and the initial firmware update took just ten minutes without any hiccups. The first mapping run produced a very rough floorplan that treated furniture as solid walls and merged two bedrooms into one – the robovac apparently thinks we should knock a wall through – requiring a considerable amount of messing around in the editor to get things right. You’ll need an accurate map to label rooms and create your virtual ‘keep out’ and ‘no mopping’ zones.
iRobot Roomba combo 105 navigation and obstacle avoidance
The combo 105 is a tale of two halves when it comes to intelligence. On the one hand, navigation is great thanks to that LiDAR system. When creating its first map, the robovac simply pops into each room for a quick scan rather than tracing its way along floorboards. When cleaning, it moves with a clear sense of purpose, working in neat, methodical rows that ensure full coverage of the floor space, and navigating in tight circles around table legs. It’s impressive work for iRobot’s cheapest model, and consigns those old bump-and-go robots to the rubbish bin of tech history.
However, object avoidance for anything smaller than a breadbin is basically non-existent. Odd socks, dangling shoelaces, Lego bricks and phone cables will all get the better of the poor Roomba combo 105, owing to a lack of an on-board camera. This is a robovac you need to pre-tidy your floors before use – unlike more expensive options that can spot and avoid those sweaty trainers you kicked off after your morning run and forgot about.
Having tested more expensive and more capable robovacs with keen obstacle avoidance, the Roomba combo 105’s lack of proper situational awareness is the biggest compromise you’re making by spending less. We’re busy, messy creatures, and less likely to pick up after ourselves than we’d like to think, so the added headache of having to run around before each cleaning like you’re baby-proofing the place isn’t worth the cash savings.
iRobot Roomba combo 105 cleaning performance
When it comes to the actual cleaning, the Roomba combo 105 is a decent performer for the price. Vacuuming suction is powerful, and the edge-sweeping brush cleans along the floorboards well. While the round body of the robovac gives it unbeatable manoeuvrability in tight spaces, the shape means it misses a small spot in inside corners.
I found the Roomba combo 105 needs two passes to catch larger crumbs, which it has a habit of flinging across the room with its spinning edge brush, but a single pass does the job with daily dust and pet hair on hard floors and medium-pile carpets. The robot’s ‘dirt detect technology’ uses sensors to identify more heavily soiled areas and automatically gives them a second pass – a simple but effective feature.
The mopping function is as basic as it comes. Fill the onboard tank with either water or approved cleaning solution, attach the microfiber pad to a plate on the bottom, and the robot simply drags it around as it vacuums. It’s cheap and cheerful, without any scrubbing pressure or spinning, and with the pad attached, the robovac will automatically avoid rugs, carpets and any areas you’ve told it to. The Roomba combo 105 won’t tackle any dried-on spills, but will give floors the lightest of wiping down. Again, the hassle of attaching the pad hardly seems worth it.
The verdict on iRobot Roomba combo 105
The Roomba combo 105 is iRobot’s attempt to make as cheap a robot vacuum as possible by stripping away fancy features you might not need – but the most affordable Roomba in the range cuts a little too much for my taste.
There’s plenty to love about the Roomba combo 105 if you have clutter-free, mostly hard floors and want a simple robovac with great suction, but the rudimentary mopping tech and lack of proper object avoidance require a level of supervision and pre-tidying that’s worth spending a bit more to avoid.
Add the self-emptying dock and the price increases for a premium model like the Eufy X10 Pro Omni, which has an RRP of £799. That’s a lot more to spend, but it gets you a truly versatile and hands-free robovac for busy homes. Meanwhile, similarly specced robovacs like the Roborock Q7 M5 come in cheaper than the Roomba combo 105.
How I tested iRobot’s Roomba combo 105
I've tested dozens of the best robot vacuum cleaners. Whenever I test them, I apply the same criteria:
- Setup: I went through the setup process from unboxing to the first clean, paying close attention to how intuitive the iRobot Home app was and whether there were any hurdles, glitches or bugs to contend with.
- Navigation and obstacle avoidance: I compared the LiDAR-generated floorplan to those created by rival robovacs, looking out for accuracy and the app’s ability to correctly identify room boundaries. Roomba doesn’t promise small object avoidance, but I simulated some likely household challenges by leaving charging cables and shoes lying around.
- Vacuuming: I let the combo 105 tackle daily dust and debris on a mix of hard floors and rugs. To push its capabilities with debris of varying sizes, I scattered flour and rice in its path and assessed the thoroughness of the results.
- Mopping: I tested the mopping system on hard floors with light splashes of water, small water stains and dried-on coffee stains, assessing its ability to handle daily grime.
